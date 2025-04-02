Honda Pilot Safety Rating (2025)

Finding the perfect SUV for a busy (and large) family is no easy feat. Thankfully, Honda is a trusted car brand manufacturer that has created a capable SUV engineered to cope with your family’s needs and keep them protected on the road. As part of its commitment to quality and safety, the Pilot is built with various safety features and reliability, making it one of the most beloved SUVs. Don’t take our word for it: here is an overview of the Honda Pilot safety rating from the top independent agencies so you can decide for yourself!

Honda Pilot Safety Features

To better understand the Honda Pilot’s safety rating and performance, let’s examine the impressive suite of safety features developed within this SUV. All 2020 Pilot models, even the base trim levels, will have advanced airbags, an anti-lock wheel braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and the Honda Sensing safety suite.

So, what’s with the Honda Sensing Safety Suite? It is a standard feature on all Honda Pilot configurations and models from 2020. Here is an overview of the safety features built into this unique technology:

• Collision Mitigation Braking System – This feature triggers and applies the brake when the system detects a potential frontal collision.

• Road Departure Mitigation System – It uses sensors built into the rearview mirror to detect when your vehicle is about the depart the roadway, and then applies proper steering and braking to safely do so.

• Adaptive Cruise Control – This feature sets a predetermined speed and maintains that maximum speed while ensuring you have a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

• Lane Keeping Assist System – This feature alerts you when you depart your lane without signaling, allowing you to adjust the steering to stay within your lane.

In addition to the above safety features and tech, you can expect other standard safety features, giving you peace of mind when driving the Pilot. The driver-assist technologies in the Honda Pilot are the Forward Collision Warning, Auto On/Off LED Headlights, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Hill-Start Assist, Intelligent Traction Management, and Blind Spot Information System.

Improving safety is not just part of the Pilot’s redesign development plan. It is embedded into Honda’s long-standing “Safety for Everyone” approach and commitment when designing vehicles. Honda perfectly combines an aerodynamic design, stylish exterior, safety, and tested performance to give the best value for money. It also boasts advanced systems for entertainment and safety, ensuring the best experience whether you’re behind the wheel or a passenger in this 8-seater SUV. These factors combine to truly make the Pilot one of the best SUVs for families.

Honda Pilot Safety Rating

Honda incorporated many improvements to the Pilot SUV to boost its functionality and rider comfort. Aside from its rugged styling and overhauling its infotainment system, the three-row SUV prioritizes safety performance so that occupants are safe under any driving condition.

We’ll investigate the Honda Pilot’s safety rating from the two top agencies that conduct crash testing on new vehicles: the NHTSA and the IIHS.

Honda Pilot NHTSA Safety Rating

The Honda Pilot’s overall NHTSA safety rating is five stars. This organization has tested the front-wheel and two-wheel drive variants for this crash test.

Here is a breakdown of the individual ratings for the crash test performance of the Honda Pilot:

• Frontal crash test (overall): 4 stars

• Frontal crash test (driver-side): 5 stars

• Frontal crash test (passenger-side): 4 stars

• Side crash test (overall): 5 stars

• Side crash test (side barrier): 5 stars

• Side crash test (side pole): 5 stars

• Side crash test (combined side barrier and pole): 5 stars

• Rollover crash test: 4 stars

• Rollover risk rate: 17.50%

Top Safety Pick from the IIHS

The Honda Pilot earned a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS and a few other Honda car models. It is the highest award given by the IIHS, and the Honda Sensing Suite of safety technologies contributed to the SUV’s earning that coveted award. However, it must be mentioned that there has been a fair share of Honda Pilot recalls in the past, so the manufacturers redesigned the new SUV to avoid the same issues.

Here is a breakdown of the crash test performance for the Pilot SUV based on the standardized tests from the IIHS.

Crashworthiness Tests

• Small overlap front test (driver-side): Good

• Small overlap front test (passenger-side): Good

• Moderate overlap front test (original test): Good

• Moderate overlap front test (updated test): Marginal

• Side crash test: Good

Using the updated test procedure, you can see the Honda Pilot testing from the IIHS.

Crash Avoidance & Mitigation

• Headlights: Good

• Front crash prevention (pedestrian – day): Superior

• Front crash prevention (pedestrian – night): Superior

Seat Belts & Child Restraints

• Seat belt reminders: Good

• LATCH Ease of Use: Good

As noted above, the Honda Pilot safety rating not only earns the Top Safety Pick but it also has an overall five-star rating from the NHTSA.

