Hotel Denies Carbon Monoxide Killed Brett Gardner's Son Miller (2025)

There is yet another update as authorities try to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of retired baseball star Brett Garnder's teenage son, Miller Gardner.

The Costa Rican resort where Miller died has denied the claim that carbon monoxide poisoning led to his death.

The resort's statement came a day after the Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) suggested that Miller's passing might have resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Costa Rican Hotel Denies Carbon Monoxide Caused Brett Gardner's Son's Death

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, where Brett's son died, spoke to PEOPLE Magazine and refuted the claims that he died of gas poisoning.

The spokesperson, Dana Cohen, said, "We understand the concern has grown and to clarify the high levels of carbon monoxide were in a chemical room that guests do not occupy."

Cohen continued, "The levels in the hotel room were non-existent and non-lethal. There was an error in this initial reporting."

The statement concluded, "As mentioned, we await for conclusive results to confirm the cause of the unfortunate death."

Costa Rican Authorities Suggest Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Is Behind Miller Gardner's Death

The resort's statement differs from that of Randall Zúñiga in a video address shared on the YouTube page of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency.

In the statement, Zúñiga, who is the agency's general director, revealed that a "hazardous atmospheres" team detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the Gardner family's room at the resort.

Zúñiga said, "At that time, high levels of carbon monoxide contamination were detected in that room. Which then leads us to a line of investigation in which it appears that this person [Miller] may have died from inhaling these very dangerous gases."

He also shared that the agency notified the fire department and Ministry of Health about the development, adding, "We also have to wait for the final results of the forensic toxicology, which will determine exactly what caused the death of this young man."

The FBI Is Helping With The Investigation To Uncover The Cause Of Brett Gardner's Son's Death

Zúñiga also revealed that the FBI is "closely coordinated" with the investigation.

On Tuesday, an insider toldUs Weekly that FBI agents were at the resort assisting local investigators, though the hotel told the New York Post that no one from the Bureau was on-site as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, following the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Agency's report on Monday, the resort's spokesperson, Cohen, said they are "heartbroken by the tragic loss" of Miller.

She added, "We are diligently cooperating with the Costa Rican judicial authorities, who have taken over the investigation. We trust that the forensic process will objectively, clearly, and conclusively clarify the causes of this unfortunate incident."

Cohen concluded, "Out of respect for the ongoing judicial process and the family's privacy, we will refrain from commenting on any unconfirmed hypotheses or possible causes."

The Gardner Family Could Wait Up To 90 Days For Miller's Autopsy Results

Before carbon monoxide poisoning was suggested as a possible cause of Miller's death, authorities initially theorized that he died of asphyxiation related to food poisoning, causing them to believe he choked on his vomit.

However, that theory was dropped after no blockage was found in his windpipe.

Another possibility authorities investigated was that Miller had an allergic response to a medication he took after receiving treatment from a doctor after reporting to the resort that he felt sick.

Only an autopsy can give a definitive cause of death, but Brett Gardner and his family might have to wait up to three months before getting the results of the one that was performed.

The reason for the lengthy delay is due to the unprecedented surge in gang-related homicides that have clogged Costa Rica's forensic system and created a huge backlog of cases.

A senior official at the country's Judicial Investigations Agency, Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, told the Daily Mail, "We're having a hike in homicides as these drug gangs battle for territory and every one of them needs an autopsy. The full analysis and results will take at least two or three months."

Brett Gardner And His Wife Announce Miller's Passing

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner: With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

Brett and his wife, Jessica Gardner, released a statement soon after Miller's death. "With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller," the statement began. "He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation."

The couple continued, "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. "

They described Miller as a "beloved son and brother," adding, "We cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Brett and Jessica thanked everyone who supported and encouraged them amid their difficult situation and expressed confidence that their "faith, family, and friends" would help them "navigate this unimaginable loss."

They concluded, "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

Brett and his family have since received Miller's body.