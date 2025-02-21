Houston, Tx| Permanent Makeup Certification |PMU Brows|Lips|Eyeliner (2025)

About the eventHouston, Tx| Permanent Makeup Certification |PMU Brows|Lips|Eyeliner

Get certified in Microblading, Microshading, Lipstick and Eyeliner with our 2 day, hands-on class by a licensed school, School of Glamology!

About this Event

💎 EVERYTHING PERMANENT MAKEUP CERTIFICATION – 2-DAY INTENSIVE 💎

🚀 Master the Art of Permanent Makeup & Elevate Your Beauty Career!

Are you ready to become a certified permanent makeup artist and offer high-demand, high-ticket services? The Everything Permanent Makeup Certification is a comprehensive, hands-on 2-day training covering the industry’s most sought-after PMU techniques. Whether you want to work in a salon, open your own business, or expand your existing beauty services, this course is your gateway to long-term success!

🔹 What You’ll Learn:

✔️ Microblading – Create natural, hair-like strokes for fuller brows

✔️ Microshading – Achieve soft, powdered brows with machine shading

✔️ Permanent Lip Blush – Enhance lips with long-lasting, natural pigment

✔️ Permanent Eyeliner – Define & accentuate eyes with precision techniques

💰 Earning Potential: After completing this course, you can add an additional $6,000–$10,000+ per month to your business!

🔥 Limited Spots Available – No More Than 6 Students Per Class! 🔥

🎓 Why Choose The School of Glamology?

The School of Glamology is a licensed institution with licensed estheticians and licensed instructors, exceeding industry standards. We are committed to providing the highest quality training so you leave fully confident in your skills and ready to grow your beauty business.

Unlike other training programs that leave you on your own after class, we provide ongoing mentorship and even offer one FREE refresher course within a year of your initial training!

📚 WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:

✔️ Permanent Makeup Techniques & Machine Handling

✔️ Brow Mapping, Symmetry & Face Shape Analysis

✔️ Color Theory & Pigment Selection for Different Skin Tones

✔️ Client Consultation, Safety, & Contraindications

✔️ Proper Numbing & Pain Management

✔️ Healing, Aftercare & Touch-Up Guidelines

✔️ Pricing & Business Growth Strategies

✔️ Marketing Your Permanent Makeup Services

🛠️ WHAT’S INCLUDED IN YOUR TRAINING?

✅ Complete Professional PMU Kit (Includes all tools & supplies)

✅ Industry-Recognized Certificate from The School of Glamology

✅ Hands-on Training with Licensed Instructors

✅ One Free Refresher Course (Valid for 1 Year!)

✅ Lifetime Post-Class Support

💼 TUITION & REGISTRATION

💵 Total Investment: $4,500

💰 Deposit: $500 (Remaining $4,000 due on class day)

📅 Choose Your Own Training Date! Call 619.928.4526

💳 💰 Need Financing? We Got You Covered! 💰

We offer flexible financing options through:

✅ Affirm & Sezzle – Apply here: https://www.schoolofglamology.com//_paylink/AZTZAtnH

✅ Flexxbuy – Apply here: www.flexxbuy.com/school-of-glamology

📞 Questions? Need a private class? Call 619-928-4526

📌 IMPORTANT: REQUIRED PRE-CLASS MATERIALS

To ensure you are fully prepared for the hands-on training, you will receive a series of instructional videos and course manuals 2-3 days before class.

✅ These materials MUST be reviewed and completed before attending class.

✅ This is essential to ensure you are ready for all the hands-on training.

✅ Failure to complete the pre-class materials may affect your ability to participate in the live training.

⏳ CLASS DURATION & SCHEDULING

⏰ This is a 2-day intensive course.

Day 1: 10:00 am-5:00 pm

Day 2: 10:00 am-5:00 pm

⏰ Class timing may vary depending on the number of students enrolled.

Smaller classes (1-2 students) may take less time.

Larger classes (6-8 students) may require additional time.

🚀 No student will be rushed! We are dedicated to ensuring that every student receives the proper time and attention needed to master each technique. If extra time is required, we will accommodate to ensure you leave confident in your skills.

❗ LICENSING REQUIREMENTS ❗

🚨 No cosmetology or esthetics license is required to take this class.

📌 However, state regulations vary when it comes to practicing permanent makeup in a salon setting. We strongly encourage students to check their state’s guidelines for any licensing requirements necessary to work professionally.

No one will be denied their right to learn this skill! 💪✨

📲 HOW TO REGISTER-------> Click The Link

📩 For Questions, Contact Us: aW5mbyB8IHNjaG9vbG9mZ2xhbW9sb2d5ICEgY29t

📢 Follow Us for Training Updates & Success Stories!

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/schoolofglamology

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schoolofglamology

⚠️ NO REFUND POLICY – PLEASE READ ⚠️

🚫 All deposits and training fees are non-refundable. Once you are trained, you cannot return the knowledge we have provided you, which is why no refunds will be given for any reason.

🚫 If you are unable to attend your scheduled class, your deposit will not be refunded. However, you are welcome to join the next available course date, as long as we receive at least 48 hours’ notice.

🚫 No exceptions will be made to this policy.

🚀 Take control of your future! Register today & start your journey to becoming a certified Permanent Makeup Artist with the most comprehensive training available! 🚀

💻 LIVE ONLINE TRAINING – SAME HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE, MORE FLEXIBILITY! 🌍✨

Can’t make it to an in-person class? No problem! Our LIVE, hands-on online training gives you the same high-quality education and hands-on experience—but with the added benefit of one-on-one instruction and flexible scheduling!

💻 How Online Training Works:

1️⃣ Pay in Full – Secure your spot and receive instant access to pre-class materials.

2️⃣ We Ship Your Complete Kit – Everything you need for training is delivered straight to your door.

3️⃣ Schedule Your Live Virtual Training – Once your kit arrives, you’ll book your private online session at a time that works for you!

4️⃣ Face-to-Face Hands-On Learning – Work directly with a licensed instructor in a live, interactive session to master your techniques.

💡 Same Training, Same Price, Extra Flexibility!

✔️ 100% Live & Interactive – No Pre-Recorded Videos

✔️ One-on-One Instruction for Personalized Guidance

✔️ Hands-On Training with Real-Time Instructor Feedback

✔️ Includes a Complete Professional Kit

✔️ Industry-Recognized Certification Upon Completion

✔️ Ongoing Support & Mentorship After Training

📩 Ready to Enroll? Click the link below to purchase your online course and start your training today!

🔗 https://www.schoolofglamology.com/service-page/online-permanent-makeup-certification

🚀 Get trained from anywhere in the world—on YOUR schedule—without sacrificing quality!

https://cdn-az.allevents.in/events8/banners/328743a0-eaf4-11ef-9888-83500b6f448d-rimg-w1200-h370-dc000000-gmir.png

https://cdn-az.allevents.in/events1/banners/32b0c4a0-eaf4-11ef-9888-83500b6f448d-rimg-w593-h740-dcdddbd6-gmir.jpg

https://cdn-az.allevents.in/events5/banners/32e25bf0-eaf4-11ef-a40b-8b62af4a0a20-rimg-w740-h740-dc93908e-gmir.jpg