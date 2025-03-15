How Accurate Is American Sniper? - Looper (2025)

Clint Eastwood has directed a lot of movies in his time. And while they've comprised a myriad of genres and told a variety of stories, the legendary filmmaker is especially drawn to true stories about real-life figures who are synonymous with heroism and controversy. Eastwood told Cinemablend that he doesn't intentionally seek out these types of projects, but he's helmed so many that they naturally fall into his lap.

Such was the case with American Sniper, the R-rated success storybased on Chris Kyle's autobiography of the same name. The story chronicles the aforementioned sniper (played by Bradley Cooper) as he leaves home soil and becomes the deadliest marksman in the history of the Navy SEALS during the Iraq war. As The Guardian pointed out, Kyle recorded 160 confirmed kills out of a probable 255 during his four tours between 2003 and 2009. As is the case with every biopic, some moments in American Sniper were heightened, changed, or fabricated for the sake of storytelling. At the same time, Eastwood's Best Picture nominee is grounded in facts to some degree.