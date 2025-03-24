How Do I Know If I Came? (2025)

Welcome to Doing It, a column where sex educator Varuna Srinivasan explores the deep connections between sex and emotions. This month, they explore the complicated business of orgasming if you have a vulva. Have a question or story idea for Dr. Srinivasan? Submit it here.

If you ask someone with a penis what an orgasm looks like, the answer is usually straightforward: a happy ending commemorated with a squirt of semen followed by a once erect penis slowly becoming flaccid. When you ask a vulva-haver the same question, responses tend to vary—and some note that it can be hard to tell if they even had an orgasm at all.

This variation and uncertainty is something Niki Davis-Fainbloom says comes up a lot when she works with people as a sex educator. “I’ve had many people ask me how to know if they’ve had an orgasm,” she says. “Although my instinct is to say, ‘If you’re asking, you probably haven’t had one,’ the answer is much more complicated—especially because people with vulvas can experience so many types of orgasms.” The type and intensity of an orgasm is influenced by a host of different factors, including your anatomy (the distance between your clitoris and vaginal opening can be a big one), age, hormones, type of stimulation, interpersonal relationships, and sexuality.

Long before I was a sex columnist, I was once a 19-year-old virginal youngling who thought orgasms looked the way they did in the movies. You know, women screaming in pleasure two minutes into having vaginal penetrative sex.

So when my friend Sara described her first orgasm to me, I expected her experience to be similar to this. It wasn’t. As Sara described it, her orgasm involved less screaming, more tingling in the groin, sudden head rush, toes curling type of surge which apparently made her feel all warm and fuzzy. And it hadn’t come from some intense sex session, but rather making out with her boyfriend for hours.

I was absolutely gobsmacked. Not only because she had an orgasm from kissing (something I didn’t realize was possible but that a 2011 paper found had happened to 20% of the women surveyed) but because it made me realize that I had, indeed, had an orgasm before.