How Does Latisse Work? The Science Behind It | Jill Health (2025)

Latisse’s active ingredient, bimatoprost, is a prostaglandin analog. Its mechanism of action involves the stimulation and prolongation of the eyelash growth phase, known as the anagen phase.

By doing this, Latisse not only increases the length of the lashes but also contributes to more eyelash follicles entering the growth phase, thus enhancing overall eyelash density.

The exact biological process is complex, but it fundamentally alters the hair growth cycle in favor of longer, thicker, and darker lashes.

Encourages Eyelash Growth

The way Latisse encourages eyelash growth is by directly affecting the eyelash follicles. It activates certain receptors in the follicles, leading to improved growth.

Regular application of Latisse at the base of the eyelashes results in noticeable improvements in the eyelash length, thickness, and darkness.

This process is gradual and requires consistent use as directed by a healthcare provider.