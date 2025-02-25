How K-Beauty Founders Get Glass Skin (2025)

If Korea stands as the capital of the skin-care kingdom, then the founders of K-beauty brands are its faithful guards. These business-savvy, well-moisturized individuals (including Alicia Yoon of Peach & Lily, Liah Yoo of KraveBeauty, and Charlotte Cho of Then I Met You) are experts among experts. So in an eager desire to be further in the know about the hi-tech treatments, souped-up formulas, and innovative ingredients coming out of Korea, we asked them to share the K-beauty products on regular rotation in their own routines. Of course, they have favorites within their own brands, but we also asked them what other K-beauty products they swear by—like, is there a secret, under-the-radar serum that gives them enviable glass skin?

Despite the heralded 10-step Korean skin-care routine, most of these founders keep their beauty routines fairly simple, focusing on hydration and barrier maintenance—with a few special additions that eliminate texture, purify the skin, and of course, induce a healthy glow. And since the focus of their regimens is on skin care, many tend to keep their makeup minimal—using products that subtly enhance their natural features, like glossy lip tints and lightweight cushion foundations.

Keep reading for the products your (and our) favorite K-beauty founders use on the daily.

Christine Chang, Co-CEO of Glow Recipe

A big component of Christine Chang’s beauty routine is prepping her skin for makeup—though on most occasions you may not even be able to tell that Chang is wearing any. She prepares her skin for seamless application using her own Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. “This serum is my daily niacinamide treatment but it creates such a beautiful, emollient base for any makeup and makes the morning routine so easy,” says Chang.

To even out her complexion, Chang uses the Black Cushion Foundation from the popular Korean makeup brand Hera. “I’ve been testing different cushions and have liked the glowy finish and easy application [from this one],” Chang tells Allure.

Glossy lip products had a big moment last year, and Chang was not immune to the hype—though instead of the popular glosses and tinted balms that went viral stateside, Chang fell in love with the Korean makeup brand Amuse’s Dew Tint. “I picked up different tints at Olive Young during a recent trip to Korea and it’s been fun to play and test,” says Chang.

Charlotte Cho, founder of SokoGlam and Then I Met You

Hydration, hydration, and hydration are three words that describe Charlotte Cho’s skin-care routine. After double cleansing, the SokoGlam founder uses the Real Barrier Intense Moisture Toner, which has seven different types of hyaluronic acid wrapped up in one milky formula. She follows that up with the Torriden Dive Serum—with hyaluronic acid and allantoin—and her own Then I Met You Bong2 Bounce Cream. “It’s a citrusy moisturizer that not only smells like a dream but also does an incredible job of protecting your skin barrier,” says Cho.

Last but never least, Cho ends her morning skincare routine with her beloved IOPE Air Cushion SPF 50. “I've been using the IOPE Air Cushion for years—since IOPE invented cushion technology,” says Cho. “[Using it is] the only way my foundation looks airbrushed and not cakey.”

Sarah Lee, Co-CEO of Glow Recipe

The other half of the Glow Recipe founding duo, Sarah Lee, says her personal MVP among the brand’s lineup is Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner. Lee tells Allure that the toner was inspired by Korean aqua peel facials—a treatment that involves coating the skin in a water-based gel and using a suctioning device to exfoliate and remove dirt and debris (where do we sign up?).

Lee also uses an essence—which is not to be confused with a toner, which provides gentle exfoliation—for a hydration boost. “I love using the Mixsoon Bean Essence as my serum step because it offers great hydration and skin-plumping benefits,” says Lee.