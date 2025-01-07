How Many Armadingen (2011) Movies

1. Armadingen (2011) - The Movie Database
Walter lives together with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in northern Germany; rather they have drifted apart for some time now.
Walter lives together with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in northern Germany; rather they have drifted apart for some time now. After having the everyday breakfast Walter makes the last hay of the summer when he listens to the news on his tractor radio that a gigantic asteroid is approaching the earth in a great speed. Unfortunately, all attempts to avert the total destruction of mankind within 16 hours are in vain. He is uncertain how to tell his wife and decides for his own sake to conceal the end of the world from her. Trapped by his own lie Walter gradually remembers his almost forgotten love for his wife and is determined to celebrate the nicest last day on earth for her.
2. Armadingen - Where to Watch and Stream - TV Guide
Armadingen. 2011; 0 hr 25 mins; Comedy, Drama. Watchlist. Walter lives together with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in northern Germany; rather they have ...
Find out how to watch Armadingen. Stream Armadingen, watch trailers, see the cast, and more at TV Guide
3. Armadingen - KHM - Academy of Media Arts Cologne
Walter lives with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in northern Germany; rather they have drifted apart for some time now. After having the everyday ...
A production of the Academy of Media Arts Cologne.
4. Armadingen – von Philipp Kässbohrer - Filmbüro Bremen e.V.
Armadingen von Philipp Kässbohrer. Eine Tragikomödie aus der Microförderung 2010/11 (Produktion). Armadingen. Armadingen. Tragikomödie, D, 2011, 23:00 Min
Eine Tragikomödie aus der Microförderung 2010/11 (Produktion)
5. Armadingen (2011) - Trailers & Videos — The Movie Database ...
Walter lives together with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in northern Germany; rather they have drifted apart for some time now.
Walter lives together with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in northern Germany; rather they have drifted apart for some time now. After having the everyday breakfast Walter makes the last hay of the summer when he listens to the news on his tractor radio that a gigantic asteroid is approaching the earth in a great speed. Unfortunately, all attempts to avert the total destruction of mankind within 16 hours are in vain. He is uncertain how to tell his wife and decides for his own sake to conceal the end of the world from her. Trapped by his own lie Walter gradually remembers his almost forgotten love for his wife and is determined to celebrate the nicest last day on earth for her.
6. Armadingen Reviews - TV Guide
Armadingen Reviews. 2011; 0 hr 25 mins; Drama, Fantasy, Comedy; NR. Watchlist. Where to Watch. Walter lives together with his wife Helga isolated on a farm in ...
Check out the exclusive TV Guide movie review and see our movie rating for Armadingen
7. Berlinale Talents Project - Armadingen
... Film Festival for outstanding creatives from the fields of film and drama series ... 2011; Running time: 23 min; Country of Production: Germany; Production ...
Berlinale Talents is the annual summit and networking platform of the Berlin International Film Festival for outstanding creatives from the fields of film and drama series.
8. [PDF] ARMADINGEN - Exground Filmfest
15 nov 2022 · Deutschland 2011 HDCam 23 Min. OmeU. Walter lives with his wife Helga ... In truth they've been leading parallel lives for many years ...
9. Everyone who has watched Armadingen • Letterboxd
More... ... Everyone who has watched Armadingen 2011 · Members ... MariaElisabet · Activity for film. Following MariaElisabet Follow MariaElisabet. Armadingen.
Everyone who has watched Armadingen
10. Armadingen - PORT.hu
Armadingen. Bakancslistához adom. német rövidfilm, 25 perc, 2011. ‹ › Még nincs ... Cinema City Allee · Cinema City Aréna · Cinema City Westend · Corvin ...
Armadingen