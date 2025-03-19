How many days do you need in Marrakesh? A complete guide | Rough Guides (2025)

In the process of planning a trip to Morocco? Chances are, you’re looking to cover a few destinations during your vacation, which means you may well be wondering how many days in Marrakesh will be enough to explore its top attractions (at the very least). In good news, as revealed right below, if you plan your itinerary well, you can see plenty in a short time, whether you have 2, 3 or 4 days to spend in this mosque-and-medina-rich Moroccan city.
- How many days do you need to see Marrakesh?
- 2 days in Marrakesh
- 3 days in Marrakesh
- 4 days in Marrakesh
- Best area to stay in Marrakesh
- Things to know before going to Marrakesh
How many days do you need to see Marrakesh?
Thanks to its mix of history, culture, architecture, fragrant souks and flavorsome food, Marrakesh is a Morocco must-visit. If that wasn’t enough, the Red City (such is it known) also offers access to the Atlas Mountains, where desert adventures and waterfall wonders await.
All that said, it is possible to soak up a range of experiences in trips of just 2-4 days — the city sure makes a wonderful weekend break destination. You just have to decide what you most want to see and do, which is where the following suggestions for how to spend 2, 3 and 4 days in the Red City will come in handy.
if you’re planning to visit Marrakesh as part of a bigger trip, take inspiration from some top Morocco tours, and our suggested Morocco itineraries.
For example, our 7 days in Morocco itinerary covers Marrakesh, the Atlas Mountains and Fes, Morocco’s culinary capital.
Alternatively, contact our local travel experts to plan your perfect trip to Morocco for any duration.
Wondering how many days in Marrakesh is enough? with planning, ou can see a plenty in 2-4 days © Shutterstock
2 days in Marrakesh
With two days in Marrakesh, you can explore souks and historic highlights (think medieval palaces, mosques, and 11th-century gardens), sample plenty of flavorsome local food, and enjoy local cultural experiences, including traditional hammams.
Suggested itinerary
Kicking off with a focus on history, souks and Moroccan cuisine, here’s how to spend 2 days in Marrakesh.
Day 1
Start your day exploring the heart of Marrakesh’s Medina — a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and an absolute must-visit.
Jemaa el Fna square is at the heart of the medina. Through the day, it plays host to vendors, snake charmers and street performers. After dark, it transforms into a lively food market with stalls serving traditional Moroccan dishes.
On day one, don’t miss the chance to see Koutoubia Mosque(Marrakesh’s largest mosque and most iconic minaret), with Bahia Palaceanother highlight. This 19th-century masterpiece boasts incredible tilework and lush gardens.
Ahead of lunch, take a walk through the ruined, but still splendid, El Badi Palace before dining in a rooftop restaurant.
Come the afternoon, spend a few hours exploring the best souks of Marrakesh in the Medina.
As the golden hour approaches, returnto Jemaa el-Fnaato soak up its lively energy and eat street food, or else enjoy a traditional music show at a riad restaurant.
Souk in Marrakesh, Morocco © Shutterstock
Day 2
After tucking into a tasty breakfast at Bacha Coffee House— a luxurious coffee place located in a former palace — start your day-two exploration at Majorelle Garden.
Designed by Jacques Majorelle, and later restored by Yves Saint Laurent, its bright blue buildings and exotic plants are a joy, with the YSL Museumoffering another reason to visit.
More arty insights await atthe Musée de Marrakech, which showcases history, ceramics and fascinating artefacts in a fancy palace.
Come the afternoon, visit the ornate 16th-century Saadian Tombsbefore relaxing at one of the best luxury hammans in Marrakesh.
Jemaa el Fna, Marrakesh, Morocco © Shutterstock
3 days in Marrakesh
With three days in Marrakesh, you can do a deeper dive into more local neighborhoods and the city’s varied cultures.
Suggested itinerary
Here are some rewarding ways to spend your third day in Marrakesh.
Day 3
Begin early with breakfast at Les Jardins de la Médina — a lush riad garden restaurant that serves views as fine as its food.
Next, take time to explore the Jewish Quarter (Mellah)andLazama Synagogue, and maybe also visit Maison de la Photographie— a beautiful building that showcases fascinating photographs of Morocco.
Come the afternoon, stroll throughGuelizto experience modern Marrakesh — it’s loaded with chic cafes and boutiques.
Just ahead of sunset, head to the luxurious historic La Mamounia Hotelfor drinks and dinner.
Koutoubia mosque garden in Marrakesh, Morocco © Shutterstock
4 days in Marrakesh
With four days in Marrakesh, you could consider venturing beyond the city to experience more of the best places to visit in Morocco, depending on your interests.
Suggested itinerary
Read on for three itinerary options if you have an extra day in Marrakesh.
Take your pick from desert adventuring, and immersive cultural experiences with Berber communities.
Day 4
One option is to book a trip to the Ourika Valley to hike to Setti Fatma Waterfalls in the High Atlas Mountains— it’s just an hour’s drive from the city.
Such excursions often also include a visit to a Berber village and market, and the chance to dine near a scenic river.
Alternatively, a 45-minute drive will take you to the Agafay Desert–one of our recommended Morocco desert tours.
Here you can go quad biking, join a camel trek, and even stay for dinner under the stars.
Meanwhile, if you don’t mind the thought of a 2.5-hour drive, you could venture to the Ouzoud waterfalls — the largest waterfalls in Morocco, no less.
A hiking trail leads you to the base of the falls, which are truly spectacular, and you’ll also get to see plenty of Barbary macaques who call this place home.
Ouzoud waterfalls ©Shutterstock
Best area to stay in Marrakesh
Covering the tastes and needs of different kinds of travelers, here are a few suggestions for the best areas to stay in Marrakesh.
Northern Medina: best for first-time visitors
Home to iconic landmarks like Jardin Majorelle and Koutoubia Mosque, accommodation in the Northern Medina comes recommended for first-timers.
For something fancy, try Riad l'Oiseau du Paradis.
Hivernage: best for upscale cool
Known for its stylish hotels, upscale restaurants, and lively nightlife, Hivernage is something of a hip and happening area that showcases the city’s more glamorous side.
Accommodation in Hivernage ranges from luxurious villas like The Red House, to business-class rooms with views in the likes ofLongue vie Hotels.
Agdal: best for travelers on a budget
Need to keep a close eye on cash? Check out places to stay in Agdal.
This residential area has a local feel, a range of budget-friendly accommodation, and good access to the center.
Marrakesh market ©Shutterstock
Things to know before going to Marrakesh
To further help you decide how many how many days in Marrekesh might be long enough, here’s more detail on some practical matters, including what kind of daily budget you’re looking at, and how to get around.
Daily budget
As is always the case, the cost of a vacation in Marrakech will depend on your style of travel.
If you're working to a tighter budget, you can bag affordable hostel and guest house accommodation — and enjoy great street food — for a daily price range of $30-$70.
In the market for a mid-range experience i.e. staying in comfier hotels and dining in above-average eateries? You’re looking at daily costs of $80 to $160.
At the other end of the scale, luxury travelers can indulge in upscale accommodation, gourmet meals and exclusive hamman experiences for $200+ a day.
Marrakesh, Morocco © Shutterstock
How to get around Marrakesh
When it comes to getting around Marrakesh, note that while the Medina is best explored on foot, taxis are convenient and affordable when you want to explore further afield. Just be sure to agree the price before starting your journey.
As an alternative, bicycles and tourist-oriented horse-drawn carriages (calèches) are also widely available.
For more context, read up on getting around Morocco.
How to get to Marrakesh
Marrakesh is served byMarrakesh Menara Airport, which is located about15 minutes from the city center.
Traveling from the US? There are nodirectflights from theUSto Marrakesh, so you’ll need to connect via major European cities.
For example, you could fly from New York via Madrid (Iberia), Paris (Air France), or London (British Airways), or from Washington via Lisbon (TAP Air Portugal), or from Miami via Madrid (Iberia).
Another option from the US is to fly into Casablanca and take a2.5-hour trainto Marrakesh.
If you’re traveling from the UK, you can book direct flights from multiple UK cities (including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Bristol), with a flight time of 3.5–4 hours.
On arrival at Marrakesh Menara Airport, the airport bus is the cheapest way to reach the center. Alternatively, take a taxi if you haven’t pre-booked a transfer through your accommodation.
For more context, read up on getting to Morocco.
Olives in a Marrakesh souk © Shutterstock
