How Many Days in Marrakech? Perfect Itineraries for 2-7 Days (2025) - matias travel (2025)

After countless hours haggling in souks, getting lost in the medina, and sipping mint tea on rooftops, I’m here to answer that burning question: how many days in Marrakech is just right?

The Red City can be overwhelming at first – a sensory explosion of colors, scents, and sounds that demands your full attention. But how long should you give it? Is a weekend enough? Or do you need a full week?

The Short Answer: My research and personal experience suggest 3-4 days is the sweet spot for most travelers, but the perfect duration depends on your travel style and what you hope to experience.

Let’s break down exactly how many days in Marrakech you’ll need based on your interests, plus detailed itineraries to make your planning a breeze!

Factors to Consider When Deciding How Many Days in Marrakech

Before we dive into specific itineraries, let’s talk about what might influence your ideal stay duration:

Your Travel Interests

History buffs will want time for palaces, tombs, and museums

will want time for palaces, tombs, and museums Shoppers need ample hours to explore (and haggle in) the labyrinthine souks

need ample hours to explore (and haggle in) the labyrinthine Foodies should allow time for cooking classes and food tours

should allow time for Nature lovers might want to include day trips to the Atlas Mountains or desert

Time of Year

Marrakech can get SCORCHING in summer (I’m talking 100°F/38°C+), which might slow your pace and make you prefer indoor activities or poolside relaxation. Winter (November-February) brings milder temperatures perfect for exploring but chilly evenings. Learn more about seasonal considerations.

💡 Pro Tip: I visited in October and found it perfect—warm days around 80°F (27°C) and cool evenings that made rooftop dining delightful. The shoulder seasons (April-May and September-October) offer the best combination of comfortable temperatures and smaller crowds.

Where to Stay for Different Trip Lengths Short Stays (2-3 days) Longer Stays (4+ days) For my 5-day stay, I chose Riad Berbere in the heart of the medina. The central courtyard with its plunge pool was a lifesaver for afternoon cooldowns between adventures. The rooftop breakfast with views over the city rooftops became my favorite daily ritual. My Accommodation Tips: Short stays: Choose a riad near Jemaa el-Fna for easy access to main attractions

for easy access to main attractions Longer stays: Consider a property with a pool and calm atmosphere for relaxation

Budget travelers: Look in Kasbah or Bab Doukkala areas for better deals

Price Range: $70-250/night for quality riads, depending on location and amenities

Budget Considerations

Extending your stay means more accommodation costs, but also allows for a less rushed experience. The good news? Marrakech offers excellent value compared to many European destinations.

How to Save Money in Marrakech: Visit during shoulder season (April-May, September-October) for better hotel rates

Stay in a riad with breakfast included to start your day right

Master the art of haggling (start at 40% of the initial price)

Try street food for lunch (visit food stalls with longest local lines)

Use fixed-price Petit Taxis for transport (agree on fare before getting in)

Travel Style

Are you a “see-it-all” traveler who packs every minute, or do you prefer lingering over coffee watching the world go by? Your pace dramatically affects how many days in Marrakech you’ll need.

Now, let’s look at concrete itineraries for different lengths of stay!

2 Days in Marrakech: The Whirlwind Tour

Is 2 days in Marrakech enough? It’s tight, but doable if you’re short on time. Here’s how to make the most of it:

Day 1: Gardens and Medina Magic

Morning: Start at Jardin Majorelle and Musée Yves Saint Laurent

Get there at opening (8:30am) to beat crowds

Entrance is 70 Dirham (about $7)

The cobalt blue garden provides a serene start to your Marrakech experience

⚠️ Warning: Jardin Majorelle lines can exceed 2+ hours during peak season (March-May, September-November). Pre-booking skip-the-line tickets is absolutely worth it for a short stay!

Afternoon: Dive into the Medina and Souks

Begin at Souk Semmarine , the main market street

, the main market street Pro tip: Haggle at about 50% of the initial price

Get intentionally lost – seriously, it’s part of the experience!

🌟 My Experience: I thought I had a decent sense of direction until I entered Marrakech’s souks! After trying to maintain my bearings for 30 minutes, I surrendered to the maze-like alleys and had the most magical afternoon discovering hidden workshops, meeting artisans, and finding the perfect handwoven basket that now holds my travel mementos at home.

Evening: Experience the spectacle of Jemaa el-Fna Square

The square comes alive around 5pm with storytellers, musicians, and food stalls

Watch the sunset from a rooftop cafe like L’Adresse Cafe

like L’Adresse Cafe Try street food (the snail soup is more delicious than it sounds, I promise!)

Day 2: Palaces and History

Morning: Visit the stunning Bahia Palace

This 19th-century palace spans 8,000 square meters

Entrance costs 70 Dirham ($7)

Go early to appreciate the intricate details before the crowds arrive

Afternoon: Explore the Saadian Tombs and Koutoubia Mosque

The tombs cost $6 to enter (open 9am-5pm)

Koutoubia’s 250-foot minaret is Marrakech’s tallest structure

The best photos are taken through the archway

2-Day Highlights Opening Hours Entrance Fee Time Needed Jardin Majorelle 8:30am-5:30pm 70 MAD ($7) 1-2 hours Bahia Palace 9am-5pm 70 MAD ($7) 1 hour Medina & Souks Always open Free 2-3 hours Jemaa el-Fna Always open Free 2 hours Saadian Tombs 9am-5pm 70 MAD ($7) 45 minutes

Evening: Enjoy traditional Moroccan dinner

Try a rooftop restaurant for views over the medina

Don’t miss mint tea, Morocco’s national drink

Kasbah Cafe near the tombs offers excellent food and atmosphere

A 2-day itinerary covers the highlights but feels rushed. You’ll miss hidden gems like hammam experiences and some of the lesser-known museums. According to Reddit discussions, two days is enough for major sights but not for feeling the true vibe of the city.

3-4 Days in Marrakech: The Sweet Spot

Research consistently shows that 3-4 days is ideal for most travelers wondering how many days in Marrakech to spend. Here’s how to use this perfect amount of time:

Day 1: Cultural Immersion

Follow Day 1 from the 2-day itinerary, but add a visit to Medersa Ben Youssef in the afternoon:

This 14th-century Islamic school showcases stunning architecture

Entrance costs 70 Dirham ($7)

Open 9am-6pm

Consider a guided tour (around $25 for 3 hours) for historical context

Food Tour: Taste of Marrakech 3 hours 10+ food tastings One evening, I joined a small-group food tour through Jemaa el-Fna and the surrounding alleys. Our guide Ahmed introduced us to hidden food stalls I would have never found on my own. We sampled everything from tangia (slow-cooked lamb) to sfenj (Moroccan donuts) while learning about the cultural significance of each dish. What You’ll Taste: Authentic Moroccan pastries and breads

Traditional mechoui (slow-roasted lamb)

Exotic fruit smoothies and spiced tea

Day 2: Relaxation and Hidden Gems

Morning: Visit La Mamounia

This legendary luxury hotel allows day visitors (or stay a night if your budget permits!)

Wander through its famous gardens

Have breakfast or coffee in sophisticated surroundings

Afternoon: Explore Place des Epices (Spice Square)

Much calmer than Jemaa el-Fna

Pick up spices as souvenirs

Have lunch at NOMAD restaurant with its terrace views

💡 Pro Tip: When buying spices, look for shops where locals shop. I found an incredible spice merchant down a tiny alley off Place des Epices where I bought fragrant ras el hanout that transformed my home cooking for months after my trip. The owner even included a handwritten recipe card with traditional uses for each spice!

Evening: Experience a Moroccan Hammam

Les Bains de Marrakech is open until 8pm

Allow 2-3 hours for the full steam bath and massage experience

The perfect relaxation after busy sightseeing days

Day 3: Desert or Mountain Excursion

Take a day trip to either:

Agafay Desert

Just 40-45 minutes from Marrakech

Camel rides and dinner packages around $43.55

Rated 4.7/5 by most visitors

5-hour experience including transfers

Atlas Mountains

Enjoy cooler temperatures and stunning scenery

Options range from gentle valley walks to more challenging hikes

Many tours include visits to Berber villages

Day 4 (Optional): Modern Marrakech

Morning: Explore Guéliz neighborhood

Discover Marrakech’s “New City” with Art Deco architecture

Browse contemporary art galleries

Shop at fixed-price boutiques (a relief after haggling in the souks!)

Afternoon: Visit Musée de Marrakech

Located in the former Mnebhi Palace

View exhibits from traditional Moroccan arts to contemporary works

Don’t miss the stunning central atrium

Evening: Enjoy sunset from a rooftop

Le Grand Balcon Café Glacier offers panoramic views

Arrive early to secure the best spots

The perfect end to your Marrakech adventure

⚠️ Warning: Some rooftop cafes charge exorbitant prices for drinks with a view. Check menus before ordering or look specifically for places that only charge a small entrance fee instead of inflated drink prices.

According to multiple sources including LeaveDailyHell.com and kimkim.com, 3-4 days allows for a relaxed pace with time to absorb the city’s atmosphere. It’s consistently cited as the sweet spot for most travelers wondering how many days in Marrakech to spend.

5-7 Days in Marrakech: The Deep Dive

If you have 5-7 days, you can truly immerse yourself in Marrakech and take multiple day trips. Follow the 3-day itinerary above, then add:

Day 4: Coastal Escape to Essaouira

This charming coastal town is a 3-hour drive from Marrakech

Explore the UNESCO-listed medina, ramparts, and working fishing port

Enjoy fresh seafood and a more relaxed atmosphere than Marrakech

Return in the evening or stay overnight

🌟 My Experience: Essaouira was a breath of fresh air after the intensity of Marrakech. I spent hours watching the blue fishing boats in the harbor, walking along the beach, and exploring the laid-back medina. The seafood at the port stalls was some of the freshest I’ve ever tasted—grilled fish caught that morning and served with simple lemon and herbs. It was also Jimi Hendrix’s favorite Moroccan destination, which gives it extra cool points!

Day 5: Atlas Mountains Adventure

Spend a full day hiking in the dramatic Atlas Mountains

Options range from gentle walks to challenging ascents

Many tours include lunch in a Berber home

Consider visiting Ouzoud Waterfalls or Ourika Valley

Atlas Mountains & Berber Villages Tour Full day Lunch included One of my favorite days in Morocco was spent exploring the Atlas Mountains. Our guide, a local Berber man named Ibrahim, showed us hidden waterfall trails and brought us to his mother’s home for a traditional tagine lunch on their terrace overlooking the valley. We learned about Berber culture, traditions, and even how to make proper Moroccan mint tea with the dramatic mountain backdrop. Tour Highlights: Scenic drive through multiple valleys and mountain passes

Visit to an authentic Berber village and family home

Traditional lunch with mountain views

Day 6: Cultural Experiences

Morning: Explore more museums like MACAAL (Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden)

Located a 20-minute drive southeast of the city

Showcases contemporary African art in a striking setting

Afternoon: Take a Moroccan cooking class

Learn to prepare traditional dishes like tagine and couscous

Most classes include a market visit to select ingredients

Enjoy the meal you’ve prepared

💡 Pro Tip: Book a cooking class that includes a market tour first. My class with Chef Tarik began with shopping at a local market where he explained the key spices and ingredients. Not only did I learn to make an incredible chicken tagine with preserved lemons, but I also gained confidence navigating Moroccan markets on my own afterwards!

Day 7: Final Discoveries and Shopping

Morning: Visit Maison de la Photographie

Browse 4,500 photos showing Morocco from 1870-1960

Enjoy coffee at the rooftop cafe with panoramic views

Afternoon: Last-minute shopping and relaxation

Purchase any final souvenirs

Revisit favorite spots

Consider shipping larger items home (available at many shops)

Evening: Farewell dinner at a luxury riad

Splurge on your final night

Reflect on your Marrakech adventures

Many riads offer spectacular dining experiences

Five to seven days allows for a thorough exploration of Marrakech and its surrounding regions. According to DavesTravelPages.com and TakeATrip.com, this duration is ideal for those wanting deeper cultural immersion, with time for both city sightseeing and nature excursions.

FAQ: How Many Days in Marrakech

Is 4 days in Marrakech too much?

Not at all! Four days is actually ideal for most travelers, allowing time for both the city’s main sights and a day trip to the desert or mountains. According to kimkim.com, 4 days provides the perfect balance between seeing the highlights and having time to soak in the atmosphere.

Is 2 days enough in Marrakech?

While you can see the main highlights in 2 days, many travelers find it rushed. Reddit discussions indicate that 2 days lets you see the palaces and squares but doesn’t allow enough time to truly experience the city’s unique atmosphere or explore beyond the tourist trail.

Is 3 days in Marrakech enough?

Yes, 3 days is sufficient for most travelers wondering how many days in Marrakech to spend. You can cover the main attractions, have time for shopping, and even squeeze in a day trip. Travel Morocco Today confirms that most visitors find 3 days satisfying for a first-time visit.

Is 7 days in Marrakech too long?

Seven days is not too long if you plan to use Marrakech as a base for exploring the surrounding region. With a week, you can take multiple day trips (Essaouira, Atlas Mountains, Ouzoud Falls), try activities like cooking classes, and still have plenty of time to enjoy the city itself at a relaxed pace.

Final Verdict: How Many Days Should You Spend in Marrakech?

After reviewing numerous sources and my own experiences, here’s my recommendation on how many days in Marrakech you should spend:

2 days : Only if you’re extremely limited on time and want to see just the highlights

: Only if you’re extremely limited on time and want to see just the highlights 3-4 days : The ideal duration for most travelers, balancing city exploration with a day trip

: The ideal duration for most travelers, balancing city exploration with a day trip 5-7 days: Perfect for a deeper experience and multiple excursions from Marrakech

Ultimately, the ideal number of days in Marrakech depends on your personal travel style. No matter how long you stay, Marrakech promises an unforgettable sensory adventure that will leave you wanting to return.

Have you been to Marrakech? How many days did you spend there? Share your experience in the comments below!

