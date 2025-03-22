How Many Days To Spend in Marrakech? (2025)

Marrakech is a beautiful city, charming and full of history. How to plan for visiting it to cover all important objectives?

How many days to spend in Marrakech to make sure you don’t miss anything important?

I’ve been in the city for one full week and I could have spent at least one more week there.

One of the beautiful gates of the Medina

Marrakech is a vibrant and colorful city in Morocco that offers countless sights to explore.

When planning a trip to Morocco, one of the most important decisions is choosing the right number of days to experience all that Marrakech has to offer.

At the same time, Morocco boasts many other interesting places to see such as Essaouira, Rabat, Tangiers, Fez, Chefchaouen, and Casablanca. This is why many tourists end up spending only 2 days in Marrakech as part of their Moroccan adventure.

Here are some tips on deciding the perfect vacation length in the Red City.

3 Days in Marrakech Provides Enough Time to Hit the Highlights

Three days is a great amount of time to see the top attractions and get a feel for Marrakech.

This is best for those who want to visit more places in Morocco but can’t afford to spend more than one or two weeks there.

Here’s a sample 3 day itinerary:

Day 1 – Historic Marrakesh

Wander around the winding alleys of the Medina.

Find a cafe with a view, order a fresh mint tea and enjoy yourself watching people passing by.

Consider visiting La Mamounia, the luxury palace hotel in the Old Town of Marrakech. You can sit at the bar and have an overpriced beer and some nuts and watch life unfolding between the walls of this famous hotel that opened in 1923. La Mamounia was the favorite hotel of Sir Winston Churchill.

Walk alongside the walls of the Medina to take photos of the beautiful gates of the walled city.

Stop by historic sites like the Saadian Tombs and Bahia Palace.

Depending on the time of year you visit Marrakech, you may find the Saadian Tombs quite crowded. The place is well-worth doing the line, you can take my word for it.

Spend the afternoon at Djemaa el-Fna square taking in street performances.

For dinner, either try the food stalls on Djemaa el-Fna square or try one of the restaurants in the Medina.

My special recommendation is Dar Es Salaam, the iconic restaurant featured in Hitchcock’s movie “The man who knew too much,” starring Doris Day and James Stewart.

It is more expensive than many other restaurants in Marrakech, but the food is good and the entertainment is a lot of fun.

La Koutubia – the most famous mosque in Marrakech

Day 2 – Photography, Shopping & Relax

Visit the majestic Koutoubia Mosque, the iconic landmark of Marrakech.

You won’t be allowed inside the mosque unless you’re Muslim and you go to do the prayer. Even so, the outside of Koutoubia Mosque is so beautiful that you won’t be able to refrain from taking dozens of photos.

After you’re done with photographing the mosque and Djemaa el-Fna square, go to shop for souvenirs at the colorful souks and bazaars.

I’ll let the souks photos speak.

Should any local approach you to offer a visit to a tannery, take their offer. Tanneries in Marrakech are so impressive! I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Again, I’ll let my photos speak. Keep in mind, though, that the smell inside these tanneries is extremely strong. You’ll put the fresh mint leaves to good use, that’s for sure.

After the striking tannery experience, relax at one of the city’s gardens like Jardin Majorelle or Menara Gardens.

Check out my article about Jardin Majorelle to see what makes it worth visiting.

In the evening, go to have dinner in Gueliz, the modern neighborhood of Marrakech. After the dinner, have the last drink of the day at one of the sky bars in the area.

Day 3 – Get Outside Marrakech on a Full-Day or Half-Day Trip

Venture to landmarks outside the city like Palmeraie, the palm oasis, or Ourika Valley.

Check out my article about Ourika Valley day trips from Marrakech. These trips would allow you to see how traditional Berber villages look and feel.

See the sunset from a rooftop cafe in the Medina.

Have dinner in the Medina. Try one of the small restaurants in the Jewish Quarter, Mellah of Marrakesh.

2 Days in Marrakech Lets You See the Medina Highlights

Two days allows enough time to explore the top sites within the walled medina area.

Here’s a sample 2 day Marrakech itinerary:

Day 1 – La Mamounia, Bahia Palace, Souks, Djemaa el-Fna

Start your day with a brief visit to La Mamounia, the famous hotel I mentioned above.

After that, go to the Old Town, to admire Bahia Palace’s intricate tilework and carvings.

If time allows, visit the Saadian Tombs. You can check out my article about the Saadian Tombs to find out more details about this museum.

Shop at souks like Souk Semmarine for leather goods such as sandals, purses, bags, belts, and jackets.

Wander the lively Djemaa el-Fna square at night. Have dinner at one of the restaurants in the area, then sit and have a cup of fresh mint tea, watch the crowds and allow yourself to unwind and recharge your batteries.

Marrakech – Gueliz by night – photo taken from a sky bar

Day 2 – Mederssa Ben Youssef, Jardin Majorelle, Gueliz

Start your day with a visit to one of the most beautiful buildings in the Medina of Marrakech: Ben Youssef Madarasa, the largest Islamic college in the Maghreb. Marvel at the intricate mosaics inside the madarasa, this historic Islamic school that was built in the 14th century.

Have lunch in the Jewish Quarter or on Djemaa el-Fna square. Alternatively, go to visit Jardin Majorelle and have your lunch at one of the restaurants in that area. I had a delicious lamb tajine at a place just opposite the main entrance to the gardens.

End your day in Gueliz, at one of the rooftop bars or on Djemaa el-Fna square.

While a 2 days Marrakech itinerary hits some of the key points, spending extra time allows you to venture outside the city and dive deeper into the local culture.

Ultimately 3-5 days is ideal to fully experience Marrakech, this Moroccan jewel that’s going to steal your heart.

If you can only spend one day in Marrakech, during a long layover, choose the Djemaa el-Fna square, where you can admire La Koutubia Mosque, shop at the souks, eat at food stalls, and get a glimpse of the local life and culture.