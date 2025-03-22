How many days to spend in Marrakech, Morocco? (2025)

Marrakech is one of Morocco's top tourist destinations. Visitors should plan to spend at least 2-3 days in Marrakech in order see the major highlights of the city, and to fully enjoy the experience.

The vibrant city of Marrakech is a must-visit when in Morocco, but how many days do you need to see it? This guide will show you how many days to spend in Marrakech.

Visiting Marrakech in Morocco

Brace yourself – Marrakech is going to be an experience! If you've rarely stepped outside the comfort zone of an air-conditioned shopping mall, be prepared for an assault on the senses.

There's a bombardment of colour and noise. A feeling of not quite organised chaos. It's a fun place to spend time in, although if truth be told, a little overwhelming and perhaps even draining after a while.

Which raises the question, how many days do you need to spend in Marrakech?

There's a lot of factors to consider, and everyone is different.

On my recent trip to Marrakech, it wasn't even a question I needed to answer. My flight into Marrakech was on a Monday night, and flight from Marrakech to Athens on a Friday night. Decision made!

If you're more flexible with your Morocco itinerary, you might need to think about it a bit deeper though.

How many days in Marrakech?

Marrakech is one of Morocco's most popular tourist destinations. In order to see the major sights of Marrakech and fully enjoy the experience, tourists should plan on spending at least 2-3 days there.

Sure, some people will recommend longer. Some people will say just spend a day in Marrakech, and then get out of there as soon as you can! 3 days is a nice balance though, with 2 days in Marrakech being the absolute minimum.

As everyone is different, I'll describe what you can do in 1,2, and 3 days in Marrakech below.

Visit Marrakech

As everyone is different, I'll describe what you can do in 1,2, and 3 days in Marrakech below. Depending on how long you have, you'll to experience Moroccan culture, explore the Marrakech medina, take a day trip into the Sahara desert and of course taste plenty of Moroccan food!

1 Day in Marrakech

You're not going to be able to see much beyond the Medina and a few highlights if you're in Marrakech for a day.

Still, if you have a burning desire to get out into the Sahara desert on a long camel trip or go up into the Atlas Mountains, one day is better than nothing.

Highlights you should consider seeing in Marrakech on a short trip include:

Walk through the Jewish quarter and cemetery

Visit Saadien’s tombs

See the Badia Palace

Explore the area around Koutoubia mosque

Jemaa el Fnaa square and the Medina

2 Days in Marrakech

If you plan to spend a second day in Marrakech, you could keep the day 1 itinerary as above, and then add some more places on to day 2.

Note, that I stayed near the Bahia Palace, so this itinerary made sense to me. If you are staying in another location, you might want to mix things up a bit.

Highlights you might see on day 2 in Marrakech include:

Bahia Palace

Dar Si Said museum

Medina (You'll end up strolling through the Medina more than once during your stay in Marrakech!)

Le Jardin Secret

Musee Mouassine (Concert held some nights)

Place des Epices – spice market

Jemaa el-Fna square and the Medina

3 Days in Marrakech

Keep the itinerary for the first two days in Marrakech as above, and then add on these places of interest into day 3.

Things you can do in 3 days in Marrakech include:

Gueliz (for a taste of life outside the old center)

Jardin Majorelle + YSL Museum + Berber museum (Expect queues)

House of photography (One of the most interesting places we visited)

Women’s museum (Another interesting place – chat to the people there for insight into local women's movements)

Jemaa el-Fna square and Medina

Day Trips for your Morocco Itinerary

If you're spending a few days in Marrakech, you'll probably have time for a day trip or two to surrounding highlights. Here's some good choices of trips to make to see more of the country:

Marrakech City Guides

I hope that has helped you decide how long to spend in Marrakech! I also have some other Marrakech blog posts and travel guides you might be interested in:

ATMs in Marrakech – Currency Exchange and Credit Cards in Morocco

Things to do in Marrakech

Travel Insurance

Most travelers want to spend every penny that you've saved up for that Morocco trip. The thing is, we can't predict when we might be injured or get sick and need to spend our vacation days in the hospital. It's not always possible to know what will happen on a trip, but it's not hard to prevent an unneeded expense.

Sort out some good travel insurance before your trip to Morocco. You'll want trip cancellation as well as personal and medical coverage. Many travelers never claim on their travel insurance – but it's better to be safe than sorry!

FAQ About Spending time in Marrakech

Here are some commonly asked questions by people planning to visit Marrakech and wondering how long to spend in the city:

Is 4 days enough in Marrakech?

Four days in Marrakech is more than enough time to explore the city, and see the major attractions. You would also be able to take a full day or half day desert trip, and enjoy the once in a lifetime opportunity of a dinner under the stars!

Is 3 days enough in Marrakech?

Marrakech is an exciting destination, filled with color, noise, culture and history. It has something for everyone! Three days in Marrakech is ample time to get a good feel for the souks, backstreets, and highlights. You can even take a half day trip beyond the city and into the desert!

How many days should you spend in Morocco?

Ten days is the perfect amount of time to spend in Morocco. It's enough time to explore a couple of cities such as Marrakech, and take some easy day trips without feeling rushed.

Visit Morocco and Marrakech Trip

Marrakech is a vibrant city that's full of life and color. If you're on the fence about how many days to spend there, we recommend 2-3 for first time travelers. Stuck for time? You can see all these sights in just one day if your itinerary allows it!

We hope our guide has helped answer some questions and gotten you thinking about how long Marrakech should stay at the top of your travel bucket list.