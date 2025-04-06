How Much Does a Turkey Breast Typically Weigh? A Detailed Look at Sizes – The online encyclopedia for carnivorous connoisseurs (2025)

Chop up and add to a bed of greens with hard boiled egg, cheese, croutons, tomatoes and black olives, topped with any dressing for a yummy cobb salad.

For best results, thaw turkey in refrigerator before cooking. To thaw: remove product from box. Leave product in packaging and place on a tray. Place in refrigerator and thaw for 48-72 hours or until thawed. Cook turkey immediately after it is thawed. Do not refreeze. Conventional Oven For food safety and quality purposes, this product must be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F prior to eating. Pre-heat conventional oven to 350°F. Remove plastic packaging, leaving turkey in foil. Place product in roasting pan. Add about 1-inch water to pan. Place roasting pan carefully on center rack of oven. Bake according to the following times and temperatures. Frozen: Time 36-40 Min/LB Temp: 350°F Thawed: Time 27-28 Min/LB Temp: 350°F Do not puncture foil until you are ready to check the internal temperature approximately 3/4 of the way into cooking cycle. The steam trapped within the foil wrapping prevents the skin from sticking to the foil. Use a stem thermometer to check the internal temperature. The center of the product should be approximately 110-120°F. Remove product from oven and peel back foil to allow turkey to brown. At this time, you may choose to place vegetables, stuffing, herbs or spices in the foil around the meat. Return to oven and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 160°F or above. Remove from the oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Internal temperature should reach 165°F or above while standing. Carve into slices. Serve. Cooking times are approximate. Due to variances in ovens and initial temperature of product, coking times may need adjustment. For optimal results, carve with the grain.

When preparing turkey breast for your holiday meal or gathering, it’s helpful to know approximate weights to determine how much you need. Turkey breast sizes can vary quite a bit based on several factors. Here’s a comprehensive guide to typical turkey breast weights. Average Turkey Breast Weights Whole bone-in turkey breast halves generally range from 2-8 pounds, with the average being 4-6 pounds. For boneless turkey breasts, average weights are: Small: 2-3 lbs

Medium: 3-4 lbs

Large: 5-6 lbs So a typical whole bone-in breast will weigh 4-8 lbs, while boneless breast halves are commonly 3-6 lbs. What Impacts Turkey Breast Weight? There are several key factors that affect the weight of a turkey breast: Breed – Heritage breed turkey breasts are smaller than commercial broad-breasted turkeys.

Sex – Toms have much larger breasts than hens Tom breast halves can reach 10-12 lbs

Age – Younger “fryer-roaster” turkeys under 16 weeks have smaller breasts around 2-3 lbs.

Diet – Pasture-raised and organic turkeys tend to have lighter breasts

Preparation – Boneless breasts weigh less than bone-in. Removing skin further reduces weight.

Enhanced – Some raw turkey breasts are enhanced with a salt solution, increasing weight.

Opt for enhanced or brined for added moisture and flavor.

Check for USDA/FDA inspection seal.

Verify use-by date and pick freshest product. Raw turkey breast stores 1-2 days refrigerated. For longer storage, freeze up to 1 year. Always thaw in fridge before cooking. Typical Whole Turkey Breast Weights 2-3 lbs – Younger birds, heritage breeds 4-6 lbs – Average hens 6-8 lbs – Average toms 10-12 lbs – Very large toms 3-6 lbs – Boneless breasts So while turkey breast sizes vary, whole bone-in breast halves typically fall in the 4-8 lb range. Boneless breasts commonly range from 3-6 lbs. Allow about 3⁄4 – 1 lb per person for bone-in, and 1⁄2 lb per person for boneless. Cooking Times by Weight 2-3 lbs – 60-90 minutes

4-6 lbs – 90-120 minutes

6-8 lbs – 120-150 minutes

Sara Lee® Uncooked Foil Wrapped Skin-On Turkey Breast is high quality with great texture, ready-to-cook, easy to carve, with white and dark meat in every slice. Gluten Free with no fillers, nitrates or MSG, it makes a great entrée on any menu.

Skin-on for golden appearance with great eye appeal for buffet and carving stations.

High quality, three-piece, whole muscle breast for great texture.

Foil wrapped to seal in moisture and ensure even cooking temperature.

Ready-to-cook for fast, easy preparation.

Gluten Free and No MSG.

Contains Up To 15% Of A Solution Of Turkey Broth, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Flavor.

What is the average weight of a turkey breast?

A bone-in turkey breast consists of both breast portions, along with the skin, ribs, and part of the backbone, weighing 4-5 pounds and as large as 8 pounds. You will commonly find bone-in turkey breasts at the supermarket throughout the year, usually packaged as shown in the photo below.

How many people will a 5 pound turkey breast feed?

If you’re serving a large group, you can plan for 2 lbs of turkey per person.

If you’re buying boneless turkey breast, you can plan for 1/2 lb per person.

If you want more leftovers, you can plan for more turkey.

If you know you won’t eat much turkey beyond the holiday, you can plan for less turkey.

If you’re cooking for a small gathering, you can estimate about 1 lb of turkey per person.

If you’re cooking for a large group, you can cook two smaller turkeys instead of one large turkey. This will help the turkey cook more evenly and yield juicier meat.

How much does the breast weigh on a 14-pound turkey?

This scientific paper on turkey deboning says a 6.5 to 7.25 kg (14.3 to 16 lbs) bird not including neck or giblets will yield just over 2 kg (4.4 lbs) of breast meat with bone and skin. A whole turkey including neck and giblets will need to be in the 17 to 19 lbs range to yield a 4-5 lbs breast.

How much breast meat is on a 12 lb turkey?

Typically, you’ll get 2 to 3 times as much white meat as dark meat from a whole turkey. For example, from a 12-pound turkey, you’ll end up with about 5 pounds of cooked meat—roughly 3 1/2 pounds of white meat and 1 1/2 pounds of dark meat.

How much does a turkey breast weigh?

This award-winning turkey breast that has been roasted to perfection, serve this with a homemade cranberry sauce and use leftovers in a wrap or salad. Average weight of this product varies between 2.2KG – 3.2KG.Please note the price shown is calculated based on the maximum weight. This is a variable weight product and is priced by $/kg.

How much turkey breast do I Need?

A good rule of thumb is to plan approximately 3/4 pound of turkey breast for each person. A 6-7 pound turkey breast will feed approximately eight people. A larger one more, a smaller one less. That said, for some people this may feel like too much, for others too little.

How much turkey breast do you need for a Thanksgiving dinner?

The first thing you need to decide is how big of a turkey breast you need. A good rule of thumb is to plan on 1 pound of turkey per person. So, if you’re hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people, you’ll need a 10-pound turkey breast. Of course, you may not need a whole turkey breast.