How Much Is Bs Marvelous: Time Athletic For Pc (2025)

BS Marvelous: Time Athletic is a SNES video game released exclusively on the Super Famicom's Satellaview system. It is a miniature version of Marvelous: Another Treasure Island, and was accompanied by Marvelous: Camp Arnold. The first broadcast started in January 1996, nine months before the release of Marvelous: Another Treasure Island in October. There were in total four courses and they were all broadcasted for one hour a day for a week. The game was available from 5pm to 6pm Course 1: Januar