How to Achieve Perfect Nail Forms: A Step-by-Step Tutorial (2025)

If you're looking for a way to achieve stunning nail shapes, nail forms are the answer. These handy tools allow you to create a custom shape that perfectly fits your client's natural nail without using extensions. But how exactly do you use nail forms? Our step-by-step tutorial will guide you through the process.

1. Prepping the Natural Nail

Before you start, make sure you have cleaned and prepped the natural nails by removing any polish, oils, or debris. Next, push back the cuticles and trim any excess skin around the nail bed.

2. Selecting The Proper Nail Form

Take a look at your client's nails and determine which nail form to use. There are various shapes and lengths to choose from depending on the desired look. Make sure to pick the right one that perfectly fits your client's nail.

3. Applying the Nail Form

Once you have selected the right nail form, it's time to apply it. The easy way is to start by placing the nail form in the middle of the nail, make sure it's securely attached to the nail. Next, fold the nail form around the nail edges to encircle it securely. It's important to ensure the form is snug against the nail to prevent any gaps or bubbles.

4. Shaping The Nail

Now that the nail form is securely in place, it’s time to start applying the product. Apply acrylic or gel using a brush to form the desired shape. Start at the base of the nail and work your way up, ensuring that the product is distributed around the nail evenly. Use a file to refine the edges for a perfectly smooth finish.

5. Removing the Nail Form

Before you remove the form, ensure that the product is completely dry and set. Once dry, gently peel off the nail form. You'll see a perfect nail shape with a smooth finish that will make your client's hands look beautiful.

Achieving stunning nail shapes has never been easier with nail forms. With just a few simple steps, you can create a custom shape that perfectly fits your client's natural nail. Follow this tutorial to perfect your technique and deliver flawless results every time!