How to Actually Clean Your Makeup Brushes, According to the Pros (2025)

Learning how to clean makeup brushes may not be the most glamorous step of your beauty routine, but it is an essential one to maintain hygiene and prevent unnecessary breakouts. According to makeup artist Troy Surratt—whose line of highly covetable brushes are based on principles learned in the calligraphy brush mecca of Kumano, Japan—the only way to keep brushes free from bacteria, dust, and dirt is with a weekly washing.

“Cleaning brushes and sponges is mandatory not only for hygiene purposes and keeping bacteria and germs at bay, but also for performance reasons,” explains makeup artist Robert Sesnek. Makeup artist Wendi Miyake agrees. “Cleanliness and maintenance is number one to ensure your brushes are long-lasting and will perform at their highest capability,” she says. “When investing in quality makeup brushes, it is equally important to understand how to properly clean and maintain the quality of your brushes.”

Vogue’s Favorite Makeup Brush Cleaners

In This Story

How Often Should You Wash Your Makeup Brushes?

How to Wash Makeup Brushes

What’s the Best Way to Dry Makeup Brushes?

Meet The Experts

“If a brush begins to shed its bristles excessively, it may be time to replace it,” says Surratt. Rest assured, though: “If you care for your brushes with a bit of TLC, they should last for years. In my opinion, many brushes seem to get better and softer over time.” Below, six makeup artists talk tips and tricks forcleaning makeup brushes like a pro, and share their favorite products to make the process seamless and successful.

The Best Makeup Brush Cleaners

Before you reach for just any old old soap to clean out your brushes, think again: “Be careful of cleansers that have a high alcohol content or contain harsh solvents, as they can loosen the glue that holds the brush together, eventually affecting the life of the brush,” Surratt tells Vogue. Think of it this way—you wouldn’t wash your hair with hand soap. Similarly, your brushes’ hair bristles (synthetic or natural) also require special care. If you prefer a tactile lathering experience, Surratt suggests repurposing your shampoo to cleanse your brushes.

“Washing your brushes can [seem like] a chore, so create an experience that’s enjoyable,” Surratt suggests. To do so, he reaches for Oribe’s Signature Shampoo, which has an addictive lemon and bergamot scent and is gentle enough to cleanse delicate natural brushes hairs. Otherwise, the Real Techniques cleansing gel is a tried-and-true choice at an affordable price. For a quick solution, Cinema Secrets and Clinique offer liquid cleansers that require no lathering to get the job done.

Oribe Signature Shampoo $49 BLUEMERCURY $49 NORDSTROM $49 AMAZON A favorite of Surratt’s, Oribe’s Signature shampoo is also gentle enough for makeup brushes. In addition to the lovely natural fragrance, coconut, corn, and oat extracts work in tandem to remove buildup without drying out bristles—after all, if it’s a superior choice for your hair, you can imagine it’s just as much a treat for your brushes. Clinique Makeup Brush Cleanser $25 NORDSTROM A few spritzes of Clinique’s cleanser can penetrate the bristles to loosen up residual product; reviewers rave about how seamlessly it removes buildup. Your brushes will be as good as new after gently rubbing off makeup residue on a tissue.

Real Techniques Brush + Sponge Cleansing Gel $7 AMAZON While Real Technique’s brush shampoo offers a deep cleanse, the gel formula doesn’t utilize any harsh ingredients. The formulation is cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist—tested, so your skin won’t react after using this cleanser on your tools. Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner $24 AMAZON A mainstay in many makeup artists’ kits, Sesnek boasts about his love of Cinema Secrets makeup brush cleanser. “This is a great one for quick, hygienic brush cleaning, [as] it contains an antimicrobial solution for bacteria-free brushes. The drying time is fast: a few sprays and brushes are clean and dry in minutes,” he tells Vogue. Sesnek‘s pick also been approved by makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen.

The Best Makeup Sponge Cleaners

When in doubt, you can always opt for a household staple, dish soap, to cleanse your beauty sponge—though it may require extra elbow grease to rinse out. For this reason, celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles prefers a bar option for their effectiveness and efficiency. “If you try to wash a beauty sponge with something like dish soap, you’ll spend 10 full minutes trying to get all of the soap out of them,” she says, explaining she prefers a quicker cleanse. “You’ll never have that problem with bar soaps, and the sponges are spotless when you’re done. I’ve even cut one of my sponges open because I wanted to make sure it was clean and it was as clean as when I bought it.” Otherwise, brands like EcoTools and BeautyBlender offer liquid formulas specifically designed to cleanse beauty blending tools without the hassle of endless rinsing to remove soap.

Dawn Ultra Liquid Dish Soap $6 AMAZON If a sponge is soaked in silicones and oils, Surratt says that Dawn dish soap works wonders for degreasing—but recommends using sparingly, as a little goes a long way with this highly concentrated formula. Jenny Patinkin Luxury Vegan Makeup Brush Soap $19 NORDSTROM $19 $17 AMAZON Jenny Patinkin’s Vegan Makeup Brush Soap is a go-to option for Stiles. “It’s sulfate-free, fragrance-free, anti-bacterial, and anti-microbial, so you know your brushes are clean and ready for use,” she tells Vogue.

EcoTools Deep Clean Makeup Brush and Sponge Shampoo $7 $6 AMAZON EcoTool’s shampoo utilizes gentle, plant-based ingredients (like organic salt and glycerin) to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup. Best of all, it’s dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free, so those with sensitive skin are in the clear. Beautyblender Liquid Blendercleanser $20 AMAZON Sesnek opts for the Beautyblender liquid cleanser for a sponge “as it removes tougher oil-based makeup stains.” Makeup artist Andre Sarmiento adds that with just a couple of drops poured directly onto the sponge, all makeup is cleaned with ease.

The Best Tools for Makeup Brush Cleaning

For those who use their brushes a lot, silicone gloves, bowls, and palettes really let you get in there to remove product buildup. “They really help get the brush clean while also protecting your hands from drying out,” Sarmiento says. They featured raised ridges that can reach in between each bristle for a thorough cleanse—like a scalp scrub for your brush. Alternatively, electric makeup brush cleaners can also act as mini, portable washer-dryers for larger format brushes.

Stylpro Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer $26 AMAZON “For my bigger powder brushes, I always spin the water out in the StylPro brush cleaner and dryer, so that all the water gets out, dries quicker, and also ensures there is no must or odor that harvests,” says Miyake. Sigma Beauty Spa Brush Cleaning Glove $42 AMAZON Rather than lathering your brush by hand, slide on this glove for extra grit with half the effort. Paired with warm water and your preferred cleanser, gently swirl the brush along the glove’s rigid textures. Sarmiento, for one, can’t live without it.

Sigma Beauty Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 AMAZON This circular silicone brush cleaner palette features three distinct sections, each with ridges of varying density and shape—designed to effectively remove face powder, eyeshadow, and creams. Use it with soap and water or on its own to quickly clean brushes. Etercycle Foldable Silicone Cleaner Bowl $6 AMAZON This foldable bowl provides the same benefits as any silicone makeup cleaner palette—but with spill-free convenience and easy storage. Simply pour your preferred cleaning solution into the bowl, swirling your brush or sponge against the silicone ridges. The bowl is designed for maximum convenience, allowing for both easy use and storage.

The Best Makeup Brush Storage

Once your brushes are clean and dry, proper storage will help ensure they remain in optimal condition for as long as possibles. The pros suggest ditching your makeup bag (unless you’re traveling) for a dedicated makeup organizer, such as drawer trays or brush bouquets. That way, each brush has time to air out, reducing bacteria buildup over time. Plus, your makeup brushes will look their best, maintaining their shape and condition, rather than compressing them tightly in a pouch.

byAlegory Makeup Beauty Brush Organizer $18 AMAZON Doubling as a makeup organizer and drying stand ith individual holders for 24 brushes, this acrylic stand can fit all kinds of brushes—from petite ones to wider and taller style, without falling over. Ravinte Drawer Organizer $18 AMAZON If you want to store your beauty items in a drawer, trays will let you keep things dust-free, organized, and out of sight.

Ameitech Makeup Organizer $24 AMAZON Keep your makeup products, skincare, and brushes organized all in one place—just swivel the shelves until you find what you’re looking for like a kid in a candy store. At the top, brushes stand upright in one circular holder. West Elm Cascada Cosmetic Organizer $25 WEST ELM This swivel organizer is chicer than your standard model. Umbra’s Cascada design is a modern take, featuring sculptural asymmetric shapes—with two stackable compartments and nine removable dividers.

Everything You Need to Know