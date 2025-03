Lining the upper lash line simply defines your eyes, and draws attention to them. It also gives the impression of more eyelashes. Eyeliner is basically meant to mimic a lush, thick fringe of eyelashes, and that fantasy falls flat when there are tell-tale flesh colored gaps between your eyeliner and your lashes.

Lining the lower lashes is so cool—a real glamour look. The goal is to line right along the waterline. The waterline is that sliver of exposed skin between the eye and the lashes. It’s a sensitive area, so always be gentle and use only the cleanest tools here. For this look, an eyeliner pencilis the best option, the softer and more pigmented the better. Kohl formulas are fantastic here, too. It will deposit a gorgeous, saturated line of color on the lash line and not bleed into the eye like a liquid linerwill. Take a clean, freshly sharpened pencil and gently glide it along the waterline, from the inner to the outer corner. Line the entire waterline, not just the outer corners. Don’t expect color to last as long as it does on the upper lash line. You’ll most likely have to re-apply eyeliner throughout the night to keep that intense, highly defined line, but such is the price of beauty!