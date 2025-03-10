How to Apply Fake Lashes, According to Sabrina Carpenter's MUA (2025)

From her music video looks to her on-stage glam and everything in between, celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez is most known for her work on the people’s princess, Sabrina Carpenter. But, her roster of A-list clients ranges from the “Short ‘n Sweet” singer to Gigi Hadid, Ashley Park and more. So, it’s no surprise that she was the one to change my makeup life and officially convert me to being a fake lashes fan.

I’d worn fake lashes on occasion for performances during my time as a dancer. I always found fake lashes difficult to apply and uncomfortable to wear. These lashes usually weighed down my natural lashes and even interfered with my vision. So, for years, I wrote off lashes as a no-go area in my makeup routine. That was, however, until last month, when I had a one-on-one lash styling appointment with none other than Gonzalez herself. I tested out her limited-edition line of Velour Lashes and found that with a few expert tips and a well-made lash strip, fake lashes can (and actually did) become a part of my everyday makeup routine.

How to Apply Lash Clusters, According to a Pro

The limited edition Velour x Carolina Gonzalez Velour-Xtensions Self-Stick Lash Clusters ($22) have premium-grade fibers. Hand-designed by Gonzalez and based on her most iconic celebrity beauty looks, these lashes are self-adhesive, meaning there’s no glue or mess when applying. I’ve tried other self-stick lashes before and always felt frustrated. But, Gonzalez’s fool-proof application method changed the game.

“The first thing I tell all my clients is to apply the lashes looking down,” Gonzalez says. What she means, is to hold a compact mirror at a low angle so you can see under your lashes. This makes sticking the clusters on much easier than if you were looking at a mirror in front of you. That tip alone made applying the lashes on my own easier. “Then, when you’re applying you’re going to want to place the cluster right at the root of your natural lash, not on the skin,” Gonzalez explains further. Applying it to the lash and not the skin allows for a more comfortable, seamless wear.

No glue is needed when applying Gonzalez x Velour’s Self-Stick extensions. The product comes with three different lash lengths (each in clusters of two) to help make your lash look fully customizable. Apply just one cluster at the end of your lash for a cute cat-eye effect or layer across your lid for a more dramatic glam moment. “I recommend applying your furthest lash about two lashes into your lash line as opposed to lining it up with where your natural lashes end, as sometimes that can pull the eyes downward instead of helping them fan out,” Gonzalez notes. Once you’re happy with your lash placement, clamp your real lashes and the cluster between the hands of the applicator to set and you’re all done.

Now, what really sold me on these self-sticking lashes is how incredibly natural Gonzalez got them to look with just a few post-application finishing touches. “After I apply the lashes, I like to add a little bit of liner to the water line where the fake lashes stop to help blend them to your natural lash line,” Gonzalez explains. “Then, I take a little bit of mascara and brush up the areas where I didn’t apply lashes for a seamless look.” Since our 1:1 lash session, I’ve applied the Gonzalez Velour lashes almost every day. Not only can people not stop asking me if I have lash extensions, but I always forget the lashes are even on. Transitioning lashes into my routine has been easier than I ever imagined.