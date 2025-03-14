How to Apply False Eyelashes for Monolid Eyes Like a Pro | The Petite Club — The Petite Club (2025)

Let’s face it, applying false eyelashes can be a tedious and frustrating task, especially when you are working with a monolid eye shape. While the end results are breathtaking, getting there can be time consuming and uncomfortable. Eyelash extensions can also be costly, so before you give up or ruin your beautiful lashes, let’s dive into how to do this thing properly.

Read through to learn step by step by how you can apply false eyelashes for monolid eyes and we promise in no time, you’ll be applying your brand new luxe lashes like a pro in no time.

Step 1: Picking the right lash

Unfortunately, strip lashes are not one-size-suits-all, but that’s ok! Don’t be afraid to modify your false eyelashes to work with your monolid shape. The crease of your eyelids isn’t visible with hooded eyes, making it harder to find lashes that work well for your face. We suggest going with a thin strip lash and shorter length.

You can always trim a lash to better suit the shape of your eye. When doing this, be extra careful and measure before cutting to ensure you don’t ruin the lash by cutting it too short.

Step 2: Are your eyes close-set or wide-set?

This step is easy. The gist of it is, measuring your eyes to see how far away they are from your nose. Using a makeup brush look into a mirror and place the brush from the inner corner of the eye to the outside edge, which will give you a rough estimation of your eye size.

You should be able to fit the width of one of your eyes perfectly between the two. If there is a bit of an overlap, your eyes would be classified as close-set. You will want to create the illusion of drawing them apart by wearing lashes that are longer at the outer corners. On the contrary, if the space is bigger than one eyeball with, your eyes are considered wide-set and you will want to bring the emphasis more towards the center and inner corner of the lashes to draw your eyes closer together.

Step 3: Removing the lashes from the box

While this may seem simple, it’s actually a crucial step in the process of applying false eyelashes. Pulling the lash out incorrectly could potentially damage it. Don’t be nervous though, it’s quite simple once you get the hang of it.

Hold the packet under your nose with the lashes facing outwards. This might seem strange but it will help you identify the left and right lashes as they may not always be marked. When removing, always use a lash applicator and peel from the outer edge never from the inner corner. If you bend one section, this could damage the lashes and you will have to trim to fit them on your eyelid. Gently tease the lashes using your fingers and rest the lashes back in the box.

Step 4: Measure your lashes and trim to size

Rest the strip lightly along your lash line to see whether it requires a little trim. The strip should start where your natural eye lash begins. If you place the lash too close to the inner corner, it may irritate your eyes. If the lashes are hanging over the outer corner of your eye, it will elongate the eye too much and look unnatural.

If your lashes require trimming, always do so from the outside edge. Do not cut through the lashes, always cut at the vein and remember to chop downwards, as cutting upwards could cause you to snip off more than you intended.

Step 5: Applying the glue

Now comes the fun part, prepping your lashes for application with the sticky stuff. Dot a thin layer of eyelash glue on the vein of the lash. We can’t stress this enough when we say thin layer. If you apply too much glue, you will be able to see it, it will take longer for your lash to set and dry and it could cause irritation. Wait a few seconds for the glue to go tacky before applying the lash to your eyelid. For long-lasting lashes, you can apply dots of glue along your lash line as well as your false lashes.

Step 6: Attaching your lashes

Here we go, it’s time to place your lashes carefully on your eye. We have a little trick for you - apply mascara before applying your falsies and curl them with a curler to add a little extra volume. This will help in the next step, bonding your lashes together. Remember to place them where your natural bulk of lashes begins, look down and press the strip against your eye starting at the centre and working toward the outer and inner corners of your eyelid.

Step 7: The final touches

Pinch together your natural lashes and falsies so they are able to set. Using your lash applicator, squeeze the stip down, avoiding the presence of skin between your lashes and falsies. Once your lashes have fully set you can create more uplift by gently pushing against the edge of your lash and the inner lash line.

And just like that, you have ready to wear lashes that you applied effortlessly yourself. See? We told you it was easy! Nice work.