How To Apply Falsies On Monolids (2025)

Forget aboutlash extensions; they’re expensive and time-consuming.False lashes, or falsies, can seriously change your beauty game; saving your time AND money. If you’re not using them yet, you might want to start...

Falsies give you fuller, thicker, and darker eyelashes with none of the pain or discomfort that lash extensions bring. Sometimes you don’t even need makeup; falsies complete your look and make you look put together with virtually zero effort.

Oftentimes, people assume false lashes are not for everyday use. They think they’re for dressing up or costume-wear. But we’re here to change that idea; falsies are actually perfect for everyday use. They can take your look from 0-100 while saving you time and money.

While we’re on the topic of common misconceptions when it comes to lashes, one thing that people struggle with is whether or not they can use falsies onmonolids.

If you don’t know whatmonolids are, they’re simply an eyelid shape that doesn’t have a visible crease. People with this lid type sometimes struggle with finding makeup looks that they like, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Some people think that if they have monolids, they can’t wear false eyelashes. This isn’t true! Falsies are for everyone.

You simply have to choose the right ones for your specific eye shape. Read on to find out how to apply falsies on monolids.

What Do You Need To Apply Falsies?

No matter what eyelid shape you have or what type of falsies you have, you’ll only ever need two items to help you apply falsies. The first is a good pair of tweezers or alash applicator. This is a special pair of tweezers made specifically for applying eyelashes.

Some people attempt to apply their lashes with their hands, but this typically results in crooked or uneven lash application. It’s hard to keep a steady hand. Tweezers make things so much easier. Once you get the hang of using them, applying falsies will be a breeze.

The other item you need in order to apply false lashes is lash glue. You’ll need a high-quality glue that will act as a strong adhesive between your falsies and your eyelid.

You want to make sure it isn’t low-quality because those glues can be too tacky to the touch or too strong to the point where it’s hard to remove the lashes - and trust us, that’s the last problem you want to be having when getting un-ready for the night! If you have good tweezers and glue, you’ll be able to apply your falsies quickly and efficiently every time!

What Are the Steps You Take To Apply Falsies On Monolids?

If you are worried about having a hard time applying falsies on monolids, here’s some good news: it’s pretty much exactly the same as applying falsies on any other type of eyelid! The only difficulty you might face is finding the perfect pair of falsies to accentuate your beautiful eyes.

Everyone has to go through trial and error when it comes to finding the right falsies. You want them to blend into your natural lashes and enhance the shape of your eyes - you don’t want them to hide your eyes away. Follow these simple steps to quickly and beautifully apply falsies to monolids every single time:

Choose the right lash for your eye shape. You might have to try a few different pairs before you find the perfect ones that work for you. This isn’t just for people with monolids; everyone struggles to find the right pair at first.

Try and figure out if your eyes are close-set or wide-set because this will help you figure out the right lashes to use. Some falsies are longer, some are shorter, and some added length to the outer corners of your eyes.

Trim the eyelashes to match your natural length. This step is a bit tricky because you have to be careful not to cut too much length off of the falsies. Try cutting just a bit to start. You can always cut more off, but you can’t add the length back on! The cutting process might take some practice until you get it just right, but don’t stress. Remove the falsies from their box. We know this might seem like an obvious step, but trust us, it’s important. If you aren’t careful, you might damage the lashes. Identify which lashes are for your left and right eye. Use your tweezers or lash applicator to remove them from the box gently, so they don’t stick or rip. Line the falsies up against your lash line. Make sure it doesn’t go too far past the outer corner of your eye and doesn’t poke into the inner corner of your eye. If it does either, you’ll have to trim them. You can also line it up to see how it will lay on your eyelid and get a sense of how it will look when you are done. Shift it around until it looks natural. Apply the glue to your falsies. Apply a thin (very thin) layer of glue along the band of the falsies. You should try to keep it as thin as possible so that it lines up with the band of the falsies. If you apply too much, you will be able to see it on your eyelid (not very cute!). It will also take a long time to dry and set the falsies, giving them more chance to move around. If you have too much glue on your eyelid it could also irritate it. Start applying the falsies to your eyelid. Go slowly and line the falsies up along your natural lash line on the eyelid. Some people like to curl their eyelashes and apply a coat of mascara before they apply them, but this is a personal preference. This might help to add extra volume and help the falsies blend with your natural lashes. Lastly, carry out any necessary touch ups. Pinch your natural lashes and the falsies together to make them blend better and appear fuller and more natural. Push down on the band against your eyelid to make sure it’s secure. Once the glue is fully dried, you’re all set and ready to go!

What Kinds Of Falsies Are There?

There are many types of falsies available nowadays. The differences range from material used to the shape to the number of lashes on the set.

One type of material that can be used is mink. Mink is made from real animal fur. Mink eyelashes are not cruelty-free, and they are typically the most expensive lashes. While they are marketed as luxurious, there are better options that are cruelty-free and do not cost as much.

Another option is synthetic hair. This is what the cheapest falsies are made out of. There’s nothing wrong with them, but they do tend to be made from lower-quality materials, which can lead to irritation and discomfort. This is what you will typically find in drugstore falsies.

Be aware that the cheaper material does often result in a cheaper-quality product. This might mean that the lashes break, don’t stay on your eyelid, or that they might only last for one use. Even though they are cheaper, you will have to replace them more often.

Another type of false lashes is made from real human hair. These are exactly what they sound like - lashes made from real human hair. These are more of a mid-range price point, with a quality that’s better than synthetic but not as good as mink. These can be found in beauty stores and some drugstores, depending on the brand.

Another type of false lashes is made with Korean silk and cotton. This makes them a comfortable and breathable option. The lashes themselves are made of silk, while the band that sticks to your eyelid is made of cotton.

High-quality falsies made from silk and cotton can be worn multiple times if you take good care of them.

Conclusion

As you can see, it’s just as easy to applyfalsies on monolids as it is on other eyelids. Try it out for yourself and let us know how you get on!

