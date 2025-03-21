How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (2025)

Want to have the smoothest eyeliner around? Try your hand at painting on fuller lashes with a liquid eyeliner. This inky paint will give you the darkest lash line and sleekest application of any eyeliner on the market.

Steps

Download Article

  1. 1

    Choose your liquid eyeliner. So you’ve made the decision to use liquid eyeliner, but now you need to choose the best application style for you. Liquid eyeliner comes in two main types: felt tip and a dip-brush.

    • Felt tip liquid eyeliner is very similar to a marker, and has the eyeliner fed through it like a pen.
    • A dip-brush liquid eyeliner is similar to nail polish in that it comes with a small bottle of the eyeliner with a brush that must be dipped in in between each application.

  2. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (5)

    2

    Prepare your eyelids. Applying eyeliner is a middle step to be done after you put on your eyeshadow but before you put on your mascara. Put on an eyelid primer to help your eyeshadow and/or eyeliner stick to your lid for the whole day. If you plan on wearing eye shadow, apply it now and your eyeliner will go over the top.[1]

  3. 3

    Get in the right position. The biggest problem with applying liquid eyeliner is lacking a steady hand, causing a wavy line and uneven application. To rectify this problem, rest your elbow on a table and your hand on your cheek as you apply.

    • If you are able, hold a small hand-held mirror in your opposite hand instead of using a large mirror so that you can get a good view of your eyelid and liner application.

  4. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (7)

    4

    Draw a row of dots or dashes. When applying liquid eyeliner, avoid putting it on in a single line; doing so will increase your chances of a wavy line and uneven tail end. Instead, start by drawing small dots or dashes directly along your upper lash line, evenly spacing them apart.

  5. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (8)

    5

    Connect the dots. Use small, short, slow strokes to connect the dots or dashes you created along your line. You will be able to create an even line on both eyes that lacks any bumps or waves by following this method. Avoid connecting all the dots in a single stroke, but use several small strokes between each mark.

    • If the liner skips across your eyelid, then press the applicator tip against your hand to help saturate it.[2]

  6. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (9)

    6

    Smooth out your line. If you find that the top of your line shows the breaks between the dashes, steady your hand and draw a thin line along the edge to smooth it out. Do so on the bottom edge of the liner as well to fill in any space between your eyeliner and your lash line.

  7. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (10)

    7

    Add your tail. Regardless of the type of eyeliner that you use, a small tail should be created at the outer edge of your eyelid to give the illusion of a continuation of your lash line. Use your eyeliner to draw a small line extending upwards on your upper lash line, but drawn at the same angle as the upwards curve in your lower lash line. Draw a small triangle from the end of the line with the upper lash line and fill in the space.[3]

    • You can stop it early for a natural look, or sweep it far up your lid for a classic cat eye.

  8. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (11)

    8

    Finish your makeup. With the completion of your eyeliner, apply your mascara and any other finishing touches to your makeup. Use a large, full-bristled brush to wipe off any shadow or eyeliner that might have fallen underneath your eyes. Use a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover to remove any mistakes you made in your eyeliner or mascara application.[4]

Method 1

Method 1 of 1:

Using Alternatives to Traditional Liquid Liner

Download Article

  1. 1

    Try a cream liner. Not quite the same as a liquid liner, cream based eyeliners are applied with a thin brush and a thick liner paste. Cream eyeliners give smoother lines than a pencil and are very similar in appearance and application as a liquid liner.

  2. 2

    Make a liquid liner out of eyeshadow. Believe it or not, you an can actually make your very own liquid eyeliner using a mixture of loose powder eyeshadow and water. Mix the two together to form a thin paste, and use a clean eyeliner brush to draw it on.

  3. 3

    Heat up a liner pencil. When things are heated, they typically melt down into a liquid; the same process applies for pencil eyeliners. Use a lighter to heat up the end of an eyeliner pencil until it becomes very soft. Wait 10-15 seconds, and then draw on the creamy pencil over your lash line. Make sure it is not hot.

  4. 4

    Finished.

Avoiding Smudges & Smears

Video

Expert Q&A

Search

Add New Question

  • Question

    How do I make my eyeliner stop skipping?

    Alicia D'Angelo
    Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist

    Alicia D'Angelo is a makeup artist based in New York City. She currently works for teams with Dior Makeup, YSL Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs as well as bridal companies Once Upon A Bride and Miss Harlequinn. Her work has been featured in Today.com, New York Live, Forbes.com, VH1, MTV, Vevo, Entertainment Weekly, Refinery 29, and NYXCosmetics.com. She has a Visual Communications degree from FIDM-Los Angeles.

    Alicia D'Angelo

    Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist

    Expert Answer

    Your eyeliner might not have fully absorbed into the tip. Press the applicator tip on your hand and wait for the liquid eyeliner to saturate it.

  • Question

    How do I get the liner on my lash line?

    How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (19)

    Community Answer

    Begin in the middle and do gentle strokes to where the wing should be, and there is the lash line. All you have to do is follow it to the start of your eye.

  • Question

    I don't have a steady hand. What do I do?

    How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (20)

    Community Answer

    As explained in the article, lean your elbow on a table, or even lean the bottom part of your hand on your cheek to make it a bit easier while applying eyeliner.

      Reader Videos

      Tips

      • If you get any in your eye, rinse and gently wipe the entire affected area. If you have injured yourself with the eyeliner stick, apply slight pressure with a damp, warm washcloth to your (closed) eye until the pain subsides.[5]

        Thanks

        Helpful0Not Helpful0

      • Don't pull your skin taut while applying liner since it will change the shape of your liner.[6]

        Thanks

        Helpful0Not Helpful0

      • Keep one eye open. Obviously the one that isn't at work. It's easier, and in the end, you'll have a nice straight line.

        Thanks

        Helpful2Not Helpful0

      Warnings

      • Be sure you are not allergic to the liquid eyeliner you are using. Always perform a wrist test, applying a small dab of the makeup on your wrist to see if you have a reaction to it.

        Thanks

        Helpful201Not Helpful60

      References

      About This Article

      How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (27)

      Co-authored by:

      Alicia D'Angelo

      Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist

      This article was co-authored by Alicia D'Angelo. Alicia D'Angelo is a makeup artist based in New York City. She currently works for teams with Dior Makeup, YSL Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs as well as bridal companies Once Upon A Bride and Miss Harlequinn. Her work has been featured in Today.com, New York Live, Forbes.com, VH1, MTV, Vevo, Entertainment Weekly, Refinery 29, and NYXCosmetics.com. She has a Visual Communications degree from FIDM-Los Angeles. This article has been viewed 1,401,856 times.

      17 votes - 91%

      Co-authors: 78

      Updated: February 8, 2025

      Views:1,401,856

      Categories: Eyeliner

      Article SummaryX

      Before you apply liquid eyeliner, pat on a thin layer of eyelid primer. If you plan on wearing eyeshadow, apply it before your eyeliner. To steady your hand, rest your elbow on a table with your hand on your cheek. Draw a row of dots or dashes along your lash line, then connect them with short, slow strokes. If you need to, draw a thin line along the top edge to smooth it out. Next, use your eyeliner to draw a small line extending past your upper lash line, and connect it to the top of the line you drew. Finish by applying a layer of mascara to your lashes. If you want to learn how to make a liquid liner out of your eye shadow, keep reading the article!

      Did this summary help you?

      Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 1,401,856 times.

