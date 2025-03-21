How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (2025)

This article was co-authored by Alicia D'Angelo. Alicia D'Angelo is a makeup artist based in New York City. She currently works for teams with Dior Makeup, YSL Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs as well as bridal companies Once Upon A Bride and Miss Harlequinn. Her work has been featured in Today.com, New York Live, Forbes.com, VH1, MTV, Vevo, Entertainment Weekly, Refinery 29, and NYXCosmetics.com. She has a Visual Communications degree from FIDM-Los Angeles. This article has been viewed 1,401,856 times.

Before you apply liquid eyeliner, pat on a thin layer of eyelid primer. If you plan on wearing eyeshadow, apply it before your eyeliner. To steady your hand, rest your elbow on a table with your hand on your cheek. Draw a row of dots or dashes along your lash line, then connect them with short, slow strokes. If you need to, draw a thin line along the top edge to smooth it out. Next, use your eyeliner to draw a small line extending past your upper lash line, and connect it to the top of the line you drew. Finish by applying a layer of mascara to your lashes. If you want to learn how to make a liquid liner out of your eye shadow, keep reading the article!