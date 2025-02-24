How To Be More Resilient: 8 Strategies for Difficult Times (2025)

Resilience is a word that comes up in challenging times, and for many, the COVID-19 pandemic was profoundly difficult. Living with the constant threat of the virus—and having to wear masks and social distance to prevent it—has had an enormous impact on everyone’s mental health. Reports of anxiety and depression have skyrocketed over the past two years. And yet, according to mental health experts,most individuals have shown signs of resilience.

But what, exactly, is it?

Resilience is the process of adapting well in the face of tragedy, trauma, threats, or significant sources of stress. The good news, saysJacob Tebes, PhD, a psychologist at Yale School of Medicine, is that there are many ways to promote it.



“It’s important to know that resilience not something that is ‘inside’ a person, but rather a process influenced as much or more by factors ‘outside’ the person that can lead to better health,” says Tebes. “Everyone shows some evidence of resilience at least in a few domains, and they can employ strategies that lead to it.”

For the last two years, Tebes and more than a dozen of his Yale colleagues supported health care workers and other members of the Yale community who were navigating the emotional fallout from the pandemic. As many as 4,000 health care workers, staff, faculty, students, and their families from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York attended over 150 Stress and Resilience Town Halls.

These gatherings were designed to be a virtual and interactive space where people could feel comfortable supporting one another by sharing their stressors and resilience strategies. Psychologists and psychiatrists facilitating the town halls could then reinforce evidence-based strategies that were shared.

Tebes and his colleagues identified eight resilience strategies used by town hall participants that helped them significantly during a difficult time. Tebes says they align with research on resilience, which means they can work for others during thepandemic or in coping with other life stressors.