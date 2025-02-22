How to be more resilient: 8 ways to build your resilience — Calm Blog (2025)

What does resilience mean?

Resilience is our ability to spring back from tough times. It allows us to approach life's challenges head-on and emerging stronger and wiser. In other words, it's about adaptability and growth. When something unexpected happens, being resilient means acknowledging the difficulties, adjusting your path, learning from experiences, and finding healthy ways to move forward with a renewed sense of purpose.

Resilient people look for solutions, lean on their support systems, and stay hopeful even in moments of high stress. Anyone can learn and develop resilience over time, with every challenge bringing an opportunity to grow.

Resilience shows up in the courage to try again after a failure, the strength to seek help when things get overwhelming, and the tenacity to keep pursuing your goals despite obstacles you face. A resilient mindset empowers you to handle life's ups and downs with grace and strength.

Common barriers to resilience

Building resilience isn’t always straightforward, and certain experiences can make it more difficult. Fortunately, understanding the challenges presented by each of these barriers can help you find strategies and support to overcome them.

Long-term health issues: Chronic physical or mental health conditions can drain your resilience, so it's important to recognize the extra challenges they bring. Consult with healthcare professionals to manage your condition effectively and seek support groups to connect with others facing similar challenges.

Discrimination: Experiencing discrimination can be a significant barrier to resilience. Seek communities and mentors who can provide emotional support and practical advice.

Strained relationships: Difficult relationships with family or friends can impact your resilience. Open a dialogue with those involved, or seek the help of a mediator or counselor for guidance, as they can help you heal or manage these relationships while deepening emotional connection.

Loneliness: Feeling alone can hinder resilience building. Try joining community groups or online forums that align with your interests to start building new connections.

Financial struggles: Financial stress can be a significant barrier for resilience. Explore community resources or financial counseling services for guidance on managing financial challenges.

Access to services: Limited access to essential services, like healthcare or education, can affect resilience. Research local organizations or government programs designed to provide support in these areas.

Single parents: Single parenting comes with unique challenges that can affect resilience. Building a support network with local or online support groups where you can share experiences and advice can be extremely helpful.

Caregivers: Caregiving can be exhausting, making building resilience difficult. Schedule regular breaks, and seek respite services to make sure you have an opportunity for self-care wherever possible.

Living conditions: Substandard housing can impact your ability to cope. Try investigating local housing assistance programs or support services that may be able to help improve your living situation.