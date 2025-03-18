How To Build a Curly Hair Routine With Products | L’Oréal Paris (2025)

Curly hair is unique, versatile, and undoubtedly beautiful. But if you’re blessed with curls, you know they require special care and aren’t always easy to keep looking healthy and defined. It’s essential to have a curly hair routine tailored to your specific hair type and porosity. A well-structured routine can help enhance your curl definition, reduce frizz, and maintain hydration. Ahead, we’ll share simple steps for building a curly hair regimen and spill the details on our favorite products for curls and coils. But first, let’s talk about your texture.
Do I Have Curly Hair?
Curly hair is generally characterized by its natural bends, coils, and spirals. If your hair reacts dramatically to humidity, frizzes easily, or forms curls when wet, chances are you're part of the curly hair club. Of course, not all curls are the same. There are different curl types, and one person’s curly hair can be dramatically different from others. Let's delve a little deeper and explore the different types of curls.
Type 2: Wavy Hair
Type 2 hair actually falls under the wavy category, not curly. It is generally straight at the roots and forms loose, relaxed waves towards the ends. Type 2A hair has a gentle S-shaped pattern, while 2B and 2C have more defined waves and can start forming curls towards the ends.
If your hair looks mostly straight when wet but dries into soft waves and struggles to hold a curl, you likely have Type 2 hair.
Type 3: Curly Hair
Type 3 hair is where you start to see more defined curls. Type 3A hair has large, loose curls, while 3B hair has medium curls. Type 3C hair has tight, corkscrew curls that are about the width of a pencil.
If your hair naturally forms spirals or ringlets and tends to frizz or poof without product, you probably have Type 3 hair.
Type 4: Coily Hair
Type 4 hair, also known as coily or kinky hair, is characterized by tight, springy coils. Type 4A hair has defined, S-shaped coils, while 4B hair has Z-shaped coils. Type 4C hair is the most tightly coiled and can shrink up to 75% of its length when dry.
If your hair has tight coils or zig-zag patterns and feels dense or spongy, especially when dry, you're likely rocking Type 4 hair.
Is My Hair High or Low Porosity?
Hair porosity refers to your hair's ability to absorb and retain moisture. It's an essential consideration when curating a curly haircare routine as it plays a key role in how well your hair soaks up products.
High porosity hair absorbs moisture quickly but tends to lose it just as fast. It often feels dry and is prone to frizz and tangles. Low porosity hair, on the other hand, has tightly bound cuticles that resist moisture absorption but can retain moisture once it's in.
A quick way to determine your hair's porosity is through the water drop test. Simply drop a strand of your hair in a glass of water. If it sinks quickly, you may have high porosity hair. If it floats, your hair is probably low porosity.
Based on your hair's porosity, you can choose products that will work well for your hair type. High porosity hair can benefit from protein-rich products, while low porosity hair often responds well to humectants like glycerin and honey.
What Is the Best Application Order for a Curly Hair Routine?
Layering your hair products correctly and hitting all the right curly hair routine steps is a must for healthy-looking curls. The general order for curly hair routines includes washing your hair, detangling it, applying products, drying your hair, and refreshing it in between wash days. Below, we’ll break down each step further with a complete curl regimen.
An Easy Hair Routine for Curly Hair
1. Start with shampoo
Regular shampooing can help keep your scalp clean and free from buildup. If your hair is dry, thick, or coily, co-washing (using conditioner instead of shampoo) can be an excellent option. However, if you have fine hair, this method may weigh down your curls.
When selecting a shampoo, it’s essential to use a formula suited to your hair type. We love the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Curl Shampoo for Bouncy, Shiny Curls. It cleanses and nourishes hair for soft, manageable, and hydrated curls.
About once a month, your hair may benefit from swapping your co-wash or regular shampoo for a clarifying option. This can help with removing more buildup for a deeper clean. The L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Clarifying Shampoo With Antioxidants, which has a non-stripping formula that can detox your hair in a single wash, is a great pick for all types.
2. Follow with conditioner
Conditioning plays a critical role in hydrating your curls. Regular conditioning should be done every wash day to keep your hair hydrated. Choose a conditioner that pairs with your shampoo, such as the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Curl Conditioner for Shiny Curl Definition or L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Restoring Conditioner With Antioxidants. The former complements our curl shampoo while the latter is meant to be used alongside our clarifying shampoo.
Editor’s tip: In addition to using regular conditioner, deep conditioning should be part of your curly hair wash routine, too. Swapping in a hair mask or deep conditioner one to four times a month can help restore moisture and strengthen your curls.
3. Detangle your hair
Detangle your hair using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers, always starting from the ends and working your way to the roots to minimize breakage. For tighter curls and coils, detangling while your hair is coated with conditioner provides the best slip.
4. Apply curl products to wet hair
Applying curly hair products to wet or damp hair can help with absorption. Experiment with both to find out what works best for your specific hair type and texture.
You can also try different application methods depending on your curl type and concerns. If you have a looser curl pattern, for instance, the raking method (using your fingers to “rake” through your hair from roots to ends) is great for distributing product while separating your curls. For more definition, the praying hands technique is also great. It involves applying a hair product to your hands, then sliding a small section of hair between your palms to coat it. Or, you can encourage bouncy curls by using your hands to scrunch your hair and incorporate the product.
As for what products to use, lightweight, water-based products tend to be great for low porosity hair and thicker creams or oils are often beneficial for high porosity hair. The L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Leave-In Conditioner is a good option for a wide range of curl types, from wavy to curly. It helps moisturize and define while allowing you to say goodbye to frizzy, greasy, crunchy curls.
5. Dry your curls
When it comes to drying curls, there are two main options: air drying or diffusing. Air drying is great for reducing heat damage and is the most gentle route. Diffusing is better if you’re in a rush, as the heat speeds things along. It’s also good for boosting volume.
For extra care, you can microplop with a T-shirt or microfiber towel to remove excess water without disrupting your curls. Simply flip your head upside down and gently lower your curls onto a T-shirt or microfiber towel. Then, wrap the fabric around your hair and lightly scrunch upward, holding for a few seconds to absorb excess water.
Editor’s tip: To avoid frizz, don't touch your hair while it's drying. Generally speaking, it’s best to touch your hair as little as possible—each touch can transfer oils and impurities to your mane.
6. Scrunch out the crunch
After your hair dries, you might notice a "cast," a hard shell formed by your styling products. Scrunch out the crunch using dry hands or a lightweight oil. This will leave your curls feeling soft yet defined.
7. Refresh in between wash days
Maintain the shape of your curls by refreshing them between wash days. Use a water mist, curl refresh spray, or reapply a leave-in conditioner.
3 Common Curly Hair Routine Mistakes
Now, you know what to do, but there are a few common mistakes you’ll want to keep in mind (and avoid).
Overwashing Hair
Curly hair is naturally dry, and overwashing can strip it of its essential oils, leading to dryness and frizz. Wash your hair only when necessary, which will vary based on your curl type and lifestyle habits. Read our article, How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?, for more tips.
Heat Damage
Excessive use of heat styling tools can damage your curls and lead to dryness, breakage, and a loss of your curl pattern. Limit the use of these tools and always use a heat protectant when you do reach for one. Try the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Bond Repair Hair Oil-in-Serum, which reinforces weak hair bonds and helps prevent future damage.
Brushing Out Curls
Never brush your curls when they're dry. This can cause breakage and frizz. Instead, detangle your hair when it's wet and saturated with conditioner.
Building the best curly hair routine for you takes time and patience, but it's worth it for healthy-looking curls. Remember, everyone's hair is unique, so what works for others might not work for you. Keep experimenting until you find the curly hair routine that gives you results you love.
Photo courtesy of L’Oréal Paris