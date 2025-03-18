How To Build a Curly Hair Routine With Products | L’Oréal Paris (2025)

Do I Have Curly Hair?

Curly hair is generally characterized by its natural bends, coils, and spirals. If your hair reacts dramatically to humidity, frizzes easily, or forms curls when wet, chances are you're part of the curly hair club. Of course, not all curls are the same. There are different curl types, and one person’s curly hair can be dramatically different from others. Let's delve a little deeper and explore the different types of curls.

Type 2: Wavy Hair

Type 2 hair actually falls under the wavy category, not curly. It is generally straight at the roots and forms loose, relaxed waves towards the ends. Type 2A hair has a gentle S-shaped pattern, while 2B and 2C have more defined waves and can start forming curls towards the ends.

If your hair looks mostly straight when wet but dries into soft waves and struggles to hold a curl, you likely have Type 2 hair.

Type 3: Curly Hair

Type 3 hair is where you start to see more defined curls. Type 3A hair has large, loose curls, while 3B hair has medium curls. Type 3C hair has tight, corkscrew curls that are about the width of a pencil.

If your hair naturally forms spirals or ringlets and tends to frizz or poof without product, you probably have Type 3 hair.

Type 4: Coily Hair

Type 4 hair, also known as coily or kinky hair, is characterized by tight, springy coils. Type 4A hair has defined, S-shaped coils, while 4B hair has Z-shaped coils. Type 4C hair is the most tightly coiled and can shrink up to 75% of its length when dry.

If your hair has tight coils or zig-zag patterns and feels dense or spongy, especially when dry, you're likely rocking Type 4 hair.

Is My Hair High or Low Porosity?

Hair porosity refers to your hair's ability to absorb and retain moisture. It's an essential consideration when curating a curly haircare routine as it plays a key role in how well your hair soaks up products.

High porosity hair absorbs moisture quickly but tends to lose it just as fast. It often feels dry and is prone to frizz and tangles. Low porosity hair, on the other hand, has tightly bound cuticles that resist moisture absorption but can retain moisture once it's in.

A quick way to determine your hair's porosity is through the water drop test. Simply drop a strand of your hair in a glass of water. If it sinks quickly, you may have high porosity hair. If it floats, your hair is probably low porosity.

Based on your hair's porosity, you can choose products that will work well for your hair type. High porosity hair can benefit from protein-rich products, while low porosity hair often responds well to humectants like glycerin and honey.

What Is the Best Application Order for a Curly Hair Routine?

Layering your hair products correctly and hitting all the right curly hair routine steps is a must for healthy-looking curls. The general order for curly hair routines includes washing your hair, detangling it, applying products, drying your hair, and refreshing it in between wash days. Below, we’ll break down each step further with a complete curl regimen.

An Easy Hair Routine for Curly Hair

1. Start with shampoo

Regular shampooing can help keep your scalp clean and free from buildup. If your hair is dry, thick, or coily, co-washing (using conditioner instead of shampoo) can be an excellent option. However, if you have fine hair, this method may weigh down your curls.

When selecting a shampoo, it’s essential to use a formula suited to your hair type. We love the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Curl Shampoo for Bouncy, Shiny Curls. It cleanses and nourishes hair for soft, manageable, and hydrated curls.

About once a month, your hair may benefit from swapping your co-wash or regular shampoo for a clarifying option. This can help with removing more buildup for a deeper clean. The L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Clarifying Shampoo With Antioxidants, which has a non-stripping formula that can detox your hair in a single wash, is a great pick for all types.

2. Follow with conditioner

Conditioning plays a critical role in hydrating your curls. Regular conditioning should be done every wash day to keep your hair hydrated. Choose a conditioner that pairs with your shampoo, such as the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Curl Conditioner for Shiny Curl Definition or L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Restoring Conditioner With Antioxidants. The former complements our curl shampoo while the latter is meant to be used alongside our clarifying shampoo.

Editor’s tip: In addition to using regular conditioner, deep conditioning should be part of your curly hair wash routine, too. Swapping in a hair mask or deep conditioner one to four times a month can help restore moisture and strengthen your curls.