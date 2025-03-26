How to Build a Wheelchair Ramp | Lowe's (2025)

Based on the planning process described above, select the ideal spot for your ramp. You can use Google Earth to get an overhead view of your property and to precisely position your ramp plan around obstacles.

Measure the height from the upper landing location (this can be a porch, a deck, etc.) to the ground level. This distance, and assuming a 1:12 slope, will provide you with the information needed to calculate the total ramp length needed to ensure safe home access. See Also Different Types of Wheelchair Ramps and Their Uses

Now that you know the total run distance, or ramp length needed, select a ramp configuration that'll work for your house. If the finished height of your porch is 24 inches from ground level, you'll need 24 feet of ramp. This can be best accommodated by an L-shaped ramp with a landing or a U-shaped ramp with a landing. The specific configuration and ramp lengths are a function of what will best accommodate your home.

Start at the upper landing by locating the landing platform along the desired edge of the house or deck. Once you've selected the exact location of your landing, place a reference nail 1-3/4 inches in on both corners of your landing. This will be the attachment point for cord to lay out your landing. Keep in mind that the minimum landing size is 60 inches long.

Locate batter boards approximately 7 feet perpendicular from the house edge where you placed your reference nails.

Use the3-4-5triangulation method to check for square.This can be done by cutting a piece of mason cord approximately 2 feet longer than the proposed landing platform.

Tie one end of the cord to the reference nail marking the left edge of the platform, and attach the other end to the batter board.

Now measure 3 feet along the house edge that the landing platform will attach to and mark that spot.

Measure 4 feet from the house along the cord and mark the spot with tape.

From the 3-foot mark, adjust the cord in or out so that the distance from the 3-foot mark to the 4-foot mark is 5 feet.

When properly aligned, drive a nail into the batter board and tie the cord to it.

Attach a line level to the cord and adjust the string up or down as needed to level the cord.

You now have a level line squared to the house. Perform the same steps on the right edge of the landing platform.

Assuming a 60-inch landing platform, measure 58-1/4 inches from the wall along the cords on the left and right edges of the platform and mark them. Drive in batter boards 2 feet outside of the two existing layout lines.

Cut a piece of mason cord and tie it to the two new batter boards. The cord should intersect the marks you made for the proposed ramp width on each of the first two cords.

Adjust the batter boards so the last cord you tied just barely touches the tops of the left and right edge cords.

You now have three squared and level lines. The corners where these lines meet and where the lines attach to the house represent the outside edges of the corner posts. Mark the ground with stakes or spray paint where you need to dig footings for the posts.



Dig your footings so they reach below the frost line. Local building codes will give you the required depth, diameter and shape of your footings. Some codes may require the bottom of a footing be wider than the top or may require gravel at the bottom of the hole for drainage. Caution Before beginning any excavation, call 811 to check for underground utilities.

At this point, you're ready to pour the concrete. We recommend using a tubular concrete form, or you can pour the concrete directly into the holes.

Fill the holes with concrete and smooth the tops level. Replace the mason cords and use a plumb bob to find the centers for each post.

Set J-bolts in the wet concrete.

Leave about 3/4 of an inch of the threaded portion sticking up where the post centers will be. Allow the concrete to set.

Once the concrete footings have hardened, secure the metal post anchor to the J-bolt with a nut and washer. Stand the post in the post anchor.

Plumb the post with a 4-foot level.

Brace the post and fasten it to the post anchor using the appropriate fasteners.

Using the determined slope and run, and following the steps above, either construct another landing platform and continue the ramp or place the posts at the end of the ramp. Check your measurements prior to setting your footings and posts to ensure proper installations.

Using joist hangers and 16d nails, attach the rim joists and interior joists per the illustration below. Use cross braces every 4 feet for added stability. If the run of any single ramp exceeds 8 feet, additional support posts or larger dimensional wood may be needed.

Once the framing is completed, you can now install the decking. The decking material should be screwed down to the joists to prevent the boards from lifting over time. By using a composite material, you'll minimize maintenance and lower the probability of having to replace the boards. Follow the manufacturer’s installation guidelines for proper gapping between the boards for drainage, and select a board that'll accommodate the joist spacing.



The corner posts will be used as structural support for the ramp surface as well as the railing post. The ADA requirements for railings detail the overall railing height, hand-hold specifications, spindle placement and other safety issues associated with railing construction. Although not required for residential construction, it's recommended that these guidelines be followed. Check your municipal building codes for specific local requirements and any necessary permits. If you're using composite railing, follow the manufacturer's recommended installation. Railing sectionsshouldn’texceed 8 feet. If the ramp section exceeds 8 feet, it's best to center the middle posts along the edges. An intermediary post shouldbe attachedto the outer joists using 1/2-inch-by-6-inch carriage bolts to ensure stability.