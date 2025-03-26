How to Build a Wheelchair Ramp | Lowe's (2025)

Tools and Materials
Tools
- Hand Saw
- Hammer
- Drill or Driver With Bits
- Chalk Line
- Framing Square
- Eye Protection
- 4-ft Level
- Work Gloves
- Chisel
- Screwdriver
- Circular Saw
- Ratchet
- Ratchet Sockets
- Line Level
- Wheelbarrow
- Shovel
- Post Hole Digger
- Plumb Bob
Materials
- Concrete Mix
- 4-in x 4-in Pressure-Treated Lumber (Actual: 3-1/2-in x 3-1/2-in)
- 2-in x 6-in Pressure-Treated Lumber (Actual: 1-1/2-in x 5-1/2-in)
- 2-in x 4-in Pressure-Treated Lumber (Actual: 1-1/2-in x 3-1/2-in)
- Composite Deck Board
- Standoff Post Base
- 1/2-in x 7-in Carriage Bolts
- 1/2-in x 6-in Carriage Bolts
- 3/8-in x 4-in Lag Screws
- 2-in Galvanized Deck Screws
- 2-1/2-in Galvanized Deck Screws
- Joist Hangers
- Mason Line or Cord
Note
Product costs, availability and item numbers may vary online or by market.
Introduction to Building a Wheelchair Ramp
Consider the following before you begin the design and construction of a wheelchair ramp:
- Who's the primary user?
- What type of assistive device does the person use (cane, crutches, walker, manual or electric wheelchair)?
- Will the person's abilities change?
- What are the local zoning requirements?
These are just a few of the questions that must be addressed before you begin your project. The following information should guide you in this process.
Shop Accessible Home
Planning the Ramp
There are critical elements that must be considered before building a wooden wheelchair ramp such as the specific point of entry to your home, the area available for ramp creation, the required slope of the ramp and local building codes.
Home Entry
The choice of which door to place the ramp on will be influenced by several factors including how easy the doorway is to access from other points in the home, the width of the doorway and whether existing features of the doorway (stairs, platforms or porches) can easily accommodate a ramp.
Space Limitations That Impact Ramp Design
Many aspects of a ramp's design are limited by the space available and obstacles (trees, buildings and walkways) that affect where it can be located. By constructing a U-shaped ramp, a longer ramp can fit into a smaller space.
Ramp Slope and Size
It's critical to consider the angle and length of the ramp. The ramp slope will impact the layout requirements, the expense involved and the ramp's ultimate usefulness. Slope is the angle relationship of vertical height (rise) to the horizontal length or projection (run). It's usually expressed as a ratio of these two measurements, with the rise figure frequently set at a unit of one. For example, a slope of 1:12 means that for every dimensional unit of height (usually inches), the slope projects 12 units (inches).
Although other slope ratios may be used for constructing your ramp, the American With Disabilities Act (ADA) recommends a 1:12 slope. For example, if your porch height is 24 inches off the ground, you'll need a 24-foot ramp to safely accommodate wheelchair access. If you plan on deviating from this standard, you should check your local building codes to be certain you're in compliance.
Ramp Rise
The maximum rise for any given ramp segment shouldn't exceed 30 inches. After rising 30 inches in elevation, a flat rest platform should be provided before the ramp continues. There must be a flat landing at the top and bottom of all ramps, and landings should always be at least as wide as the ramp itself and a minimum of 60 inches in length. Ramps that are used for direction changes should be a minimum of 60 inches by 60 inches.
Ramp Width
The minimum inside width between the opposing handrails must be at least 36 inches to accommodate a wheelchair. This means the ramp must be built at least 42 inches wide to allow for the 1-1/2-inch spacing between the handrail and any surface and the actual 1-1/2-inch handrail.
Building Codes
Explicit code requirements may be imposed by your homeowners association or your local municipality. Check with your local building office to see if a permit is required before beginning your project.
Standard Practices
There are many standard design practices that are commonly applied to your project based on your geographic area. Also, the ADA Standards for Accessible Design established practices for commercial ramps. Although these aren't legal requirements, it may be useful to review them and some could be expectations in your area.
Handrails and Spindles
If a ramp run has a rise greater than 6 inches or is longer than 72 inches, handrails are recommended. For safety, handrails should be placed along both sides of the ramp segment. The inside handrail should be continuous on switchback or dogleg ramps. The top of the handrail should be mounted between 34 and 38 inches above ramp surfaces. The space between the handrail and the wall or any solid surface should be at least 1-1/2 inches. For ramps over 30 inches from ground level, spindles should be used, and a curb or crutch stop should be placed along both sides of the ramp to prevent wheels from leaving the ramp.
Ramp Materials
The material you use for the ramp surface is based on personal preference. It should be stable, firm and slip-resistant in all weather circumstances. Low-maintenance composite materials can be an excellent choice. You should also consider low-maintenance handrail materials for years of comfortable use.
How to Build a Wheelchair Ramp
The configuration of the ramp and the materials you use will impact how you build it. Talk to your local municipality to determine if you'll need a building permit or inspections to ensure a safe wheelchair ramp. The steps outlined below will guide you through the general process for building a wooden accessibility ramp for a private home. This information is of a general nature and shouldn't be assumed to be accurate for your specific project needs. Contact an architect or licensed contractor prior to starting this project.
Based on the planning process described above, select the ideal spot for your ramp. You can use Google Earth to get an overhead view of your property and to precisely position your ramp plan around obstacles.
Based on the planning process described above, select the ideal spot for your ramp. You can use Google Earth to get an overhead view of your property and to precisely position your ramp plan around obstacles.
Measure the height from the upper landing location (this can be a porch, a deck, etc.) to the ground level. This distance, and assuming a 1:12 slope, will provide you with the information needed to calculate the total ramp length needed to ensure safe home access.
Measure the height from the upper landing location (this can be a porch, a deck, etc.) to the ground level. This distance, and assuming a 1:12 slope, will provide you with the information needed to calculate the total ramp length needed to ensure safe home access.
Now that you know the total run distance, or ramp length needed, select a ramp configuration that'll work for your house. If the finished height of your porch is 24 inches from ground level, you'll need 24 feet of ramp. This can be best accommodated by an L-shaped ramp with a landing or a U-shaped ramp with a landing. The specific configuration and ramp lengths are a function of what will best accommodate your home.
Now that you know the total run distance, or ramp length needed, select a ramp configuration that'll work for your house. If the finished height of your porch is 24 inches from ground level, you'll need 24 feet of ramp. This can be best accommodated by an L-shaped ramp with a landing or a U-shaped ramp with a landing. The specific configuration and ramp lengths are a function of what will best accommodate your home.
Start at the upper landing by locating the landing platform along the desired edge of the house or deck.
Start at the upper landing by locating the landing platform along the desired edge of the house or deck.
Assuming a 60-inch landing platform, measure 58-1/4 inches from the wall along the cords on the left and right edges of the platform and mark them.
Assuming a 60-inch landing platform, measure 58-1/4 inches from the wall along the cords on the left and right edges of the platform and mark them.
You now have three squared and level lines. The corners where these lines meet and where the lines attach to the house represent the outside edges of the corner posts. Mark the ground with stakes or spray paint where you need to dig footings for the posts.
You now have three squared and level lines. The corners where these lines meet and where the lines attach to the house represent the outside edges of the corner posts. Mark the ground with stakes or spray paint where you need to dig footings for the posts.
Dig your footings so they reach below the frost line. Local building codes will give you the required depth, diameter and shape of your footings. Some codes may require the bottom of a footing be wider than the top or may require gravel at the bottom of the hole for drainage. Caution Before beginning any excavation, call 811 to check for underground utilities.
Dig your footings so they reach below the frost line. Local building codes will give you the required depth, diameter and shape of your footings. Some codes may require the bottom of a footing be wider than the top or may require gravel at the bottom of the hole for drainage.
Caution
Before beginning any excavation, call 811 to check for underground utilities.
At this point, you're ready to pour the concrete. We recommend using a tubular concrete form, or you can pour the concrete directly into the holes.
At this point, you're ready to pour the concrete. We recommend using a tubular concrete form, or you can pour the concrete directly into the holes.
Fill the holes with concrete and smooth the tops level.
Fill the holes with concrete and smooth the tops level.
Once the concrete footings have hardened, secure the metal post anchor to the J-bolt with a nut and washer.
Once the concrete footings have hardened, secure the metal post anchor to the J-bolt with a nut and washer.
Using the determined slope and run, and following the steps above, either construct another landing platform and continue the ramp or place the posts at the end of the ramp. Check your measurements prior to setting your footings and posts to ensure proper installations.
Using the determined slope and run, and following the steps above, either construct another landing platform and continue the ramp or place the posts at the end of the ramp. Check your measurements prior to setting your footings and posts to ensure proper installations.
Using joist hangers and 16d nails, attach the rim joists and interior joists per the illustration below. Use cross braces every 4 feet for added stability. If the run of any single ramp exceeds 8 feet, additional support posts or larger dimensional wood may be needed.
Using joist hangers and 16d nails, attach the rim joists and interior joists per the illustration below. Use cross braces every 4 feet for added stability. If the run of any single ramp exceeds 8 feet, additional support posts or larger dimensional wood may be needed.
Once the framing is completed, you can now install the decking. The decking material should be screwed down to the joists to prevent the boards from lifting over time. By using a composite material, you'll minimize maintenance and lower the probability of having to replace the boards. Follow the manufacturer’s installation guidelines for proper gapping between the boards for drainage, and select a board that'll accommodate the joist spacing.
Once the framing is completed, you can now install the decking. The decking material should be screwed down to the joists to prevent the boards from lifting over time. By using a composite material, you'll minimize maintenance and lower the probability of having to replace the boards. Follow the manufacturer’s installation guidelines for proper gapping between the boards for drainage, and select a board that'll accommodate the joist spacing.
The corner posts will be used as structural support for the ramp surface as well as the railing post. The ADA requirements for railings detail the overall railing height, hand-hold specifications, spindle placement and other safety issues associated with railing construction. Although not required for residential construction, it's recommended that these guidelines be followed. Check your municipal building codes for specific local requirements and any necessary permits. If you're using composite railing, follow the manufacturer's recommended installation. Railing sectionsshouldn’texceed 8 feet. If the ramp section exceeds 8 feet, it's best to center the middle posts along the edges. An intermediary post shouldbe attachedto the outer joists using 1/2-inch-by-6-inch carriage bolts to ensure stability.
The corner posts will be used as structural support for the ramp surface as well as the railing post. The ADA requirements for railings detail the overall railing height, hand-hold specifications, spindle placement and other safety issues associated with railing construction. Although not required for residential construction, it's recommended that these guidelines be followed. Check your municipal building codes for specific local requirements and any necessary permits. If you're using composite railing, follow the manufacturer's recommended installation.
Railing sectionsshouldn’texceed 8 feet. If the ramp section exceeds 8 feet, it's best to center the middle posts along the edges. An intermediary post shouldbe attachedto the outer joists using 1/2-inch-by-6-inch carriage bolts to ensure stability.
At the end of the ramp, construct a landing out of either concrete or the same materials as the ramp. The landing platform size should be at least as wide as the ramp and a minimum of 60 inches long. Knowing how to build a ramp to make your home more wheelchair-accessible will greatly enhance the quality of life for those who need it.
At the end of the ramp, construct a landing out of either concrete or the same materials as the ramp. The landing platform size should be at least as wide as the ramp and a minimum of 60 inches long.
Knowing how to build a ramp to make your home more wheelchair-accessible will greatly enhance the quality of life for those who need it.
See our Build an Access Ramp How-Tos page.
Plans for Access Ramp Part 1 (PDF)
Plans for Access Ramp Part 2 (PDF)
Plans for Access Ramp Part 3 (PDF)
Plans for Access Ramp Part 4 (PDF)
We Can Help
Learn more about Lowe’s Livable Home™ products and installation services in select markets.*
*Installation services available through independent contractors, licensed and registered where applicable. License numbers and certifications held by or on behalf of Lowe’s Home Centers, LLC. See Lowes.com/licensing for current license numbers.
Related Tags:
- Accessible Home
- Building Supplies
- Lowe's Livable Home
- Pro