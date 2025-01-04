How to change Snapchat username (2025)

Table of Contents
How to change your Snapchat username Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox How to change your Snapchat display name References
How to change Snapchat username (1)

It's time to change your Snapchat username if you want to redefine how people see you, whether it's to add some pizzazz or change your pronouns, so people see a new name pop up every time you send them a snap.

Changing your name on Snapchat can either be really easy or near impossible, depending on which name you want to change - your display name, which people see when they interact with you, is easy to edit, but your username, which is your unique ID, can't be changed once you've set it up. There are some workarounds, though, which we'll get in to as well.

So without wasting any more time, let's explore how to change your Snapchat display name, and what options you have to change your Snapchat username.

  • How to use Snapchat filters

How to change your Snapchat username

There are two ways to change your Snapchat username, your unique app user ID, but neither is particularly convenient.

The first option only works when you first set up your Snapchat account, as the app will automatically generate a username for you, but at this point it gives you the option to change it. If you can think of a unique username which isn't already in use, you can use that.

Once you've set up your Snapchat account, your only option to get a new username is to set up a new account. We wouldn't recommend this - you'll lose your friends, streak and preferences - but it's the only option you have. You can read about how to delete your Snapchat account here.

So it's basically impossible to change your Snapchat username without losing your account. However, you might simply be looking to change your Snapchat display name, which is both possible and very easy.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox

Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.

See Also
How to Change Your Snapchat Username and Display NameHow To Change Your Snapchat Username - PushbioHow to change Snapchat name? - GB Times

How to change Snapchat username (2)

How to change your Snapchat display name

If you want to change your Snapchat display name, it's a very easy task, and will likely take you less than a minute (unless you're going to take a long time picking a new name).

In the Snapchat app on your phone, from the main screen (which will show your face, as it's the screen you use to take pictures) click on your profile icon in the top left. This will bring you to your account, now click the cog icon in the top right.

Now you're in the settings menu, where you can see your display name as well as your username. To change your display name, simply labeled 'Name' in the menu, just select it.

Next you'll be taken to a text box where you can enter a new display name. Put in whatever name you want, and press the big green 'Save' button - you'll be taken to the settings menu again, and your name will be changed.

Now you'll find your new display name is the name you entered. You've successfully changed your Snapchat name, and everyone will see the new one from now on.

  • Snapchat launches new gaming service Snap Games
See more Phone How Tos
How to change Snapchat username (3)

Tom Bedford

Contributor

Tom Bedford was deputy phones editor on TechRadar until late 2022, having worked his way up from staff writer. Though he specialized in phones and tablets, he also took on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more.He is based in London, UK and now works for the entertainment site What To Watch.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working on TechRadar, he freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist.

More about phones

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 could look like, based on all the rumors so farYour new AirTag has a hidden warning that's just for kids – and it's for the best

Latest

PlayStation Classics port studio Implicit Conversions appears to be researching PS3 emulation
See more latest►

Most Popular
How to turn off read receipts on Instagram
How to download movies and shows on Prime Video
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online – stream every episode from anywhere
How to watch 2025 NHL Winter Classic online – live stream Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues from anywhere, free trial, date, start time
How to clean a Dyson Ball vacuum
How to log out of Prime Video on your TV
How to secure your home with smart tech
How to stream Prime Video on Discord
How to set up a green screen
Got a new TV? Here are 6 mistakes people make when setting up their TV and how you can avoid them
How to change your Netflix plan
How to change Snapchat username (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Best Mini Tattoo Printer for Tattoo Artists
What is the most popular Beginner Tattoo Stencils online?
Top 5 Best Tattoo Starter Kit For Beginners of 2024
Latest Posts
getting your first tattoo? here’s everything you should know
Choosing, Caring For and Removing Tattoos | Sutter Health
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 5901

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.