How to Change Snapchat Username or Display Name - WinBuzzer (2025)

There are moments when you would like to change your current social media platform username and would like a new one. Like other popular messaging applications, Snapchat allows you to alter your name, and for years, all you could do was alter your Snapchat display name. Now, the messaging platform is introducing a new feature that allows you to change your username without deactivating your account.

All Snapchat users now have access to change their Snapchat username, which means you can quickly change your Snapchat username on your Android or iOS smartphone. If the option does not appear for you, make sure you update the Snapchat app to the most recent version available on the Play Store or App Store.

If you still don’t see the “Change username” option shown in our tutorial after updating Snapchat, you can forcibly close the app and clean the cache. Meanwhile, we’ve explained how to update your Snapchat display name and username before the one-year waiting period begins.

You have two names on Snapchat: your username and your display name (Nickname). Your username is on your profile and is how friends and family will locate your account. However, your display name appears above your Snaps and Stories, as well as on everyone’s Snap Map and feeds.Here’s how to update your Snapchat username and display name using your smartphone.

Please Note: You can only change your username once a year, be sure it’s the one you want.

You can change your Snapchat username through settings. Follow along.

Your display name or nickname is how you appear in friends’ chats and stories. It’s more flexible than your username and can be changed more frequently.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions About Snapchat Username Changes

What happens to my friends list when I change my Snapchat username?

When you change your Snapchat username, your friends list remains intact. Your friends will not be automatically notified of the change, so you might want to inform them that you have a new username. This ensures they recognize your new identity in their chats and friend lists. Despite the username change, all existing conversations, Snapstreaks, and shared memories with your friends will remain unchanged.

Will changing my username affect my Snapstreaks?

Changing your username does not affect your Snapstreaks. They will continue as usual with your friends, as these are linked to your account and not specifically to your username. It’s important to maintain the same snapping behavior with your friends to keep the streaks going.

Can someone else take my old Snapchat username after I change it?

Once you change your Snapchat username, your old username goes back into the pool of available usernames. Snapchat may hold onto it for a short period, but eventually, it could be claimed by a new user. There’s no guarantee that your old username will remain unused, so if you’re attached to a particular username, think carefully before changing it.

How can I check when I can next change my Snapchat username?

Currently, Snapchat does not offer a direct feature to check the exact date when you’ll be eligible to change your username again. It’s advisable to note the date you made the change yourself as a personal reminder. This way, you can keep track of when a year has passed and you’re eligible to change your username again.

What characters are allowed in a Snapchat username?

Snapchat usernames must adhere to certain rules: they can include letters (both uppercase and lowercase), numbers, and some special characters like periods (.) and underscores (_). However, spaces, slashes, and other more complex symbols are not permitted. Your username must also start with a letter and can be 3 to 15 characters long. Choose a username that’s easy to remember and reflects your personality or brand.

Does changing my username notify my friends?

Snapchat does not automatically notify your friends when you change your username. If you want your friends to recognize you by your new username, especially in group chats or when they search for you, it’s a good idea to inform them directly. You can do this by sending a Snap or a message to your friends list or by updating your story to announce your new username.

Can I use emojis in my Snapchat display name?

Yes, you can incorporate emojis into your Snapchat display name to add personality and flair. Your display name is visible to your friends in chats and stories, and unlike your username, it’s not bound by strict character limitations. This allows for more creativity and personalization in how you present yourself on Snapchat.

Is it possible to change my display name to something similar to my username?

Absolutely, you can set your display name to be similar or even identical to your username. This can help maintain consistency in how you’re identified across Snapchat, making it easier for friends to remember and recognize you. Since display names aren’t unique, multiple users can have the same or similar display names.

