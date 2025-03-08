How to Choose Between Microdermabrasion & Chemical Peels (2025)

Due to the plethora of anti-aging treatments available in the cosmetic industry, you’ll probably find it very difficult to select the one that will target your skin issues in the most precise way. There are indeed research-based ratings of anti-aging procedures that shed more light on effectiveness, but how do you choose the best option out of the ones that really work?
Microdermabrasion and chemical peels are both suggested as effective anti-aging treatments that can address moderate to severe signs of skin damage. Obviously, there are differences between the two procedures. Learning a bit more about the fine details will help you make up your mind and give you confidence in the choice you make.
What Is Microdermabrasion?
Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that involves the use of fine crystals and vacuum to exfoliate the outermost layer of skin and stimulate cellular turnover. This type of exfoliation achieves better results than what you can accomplish at home because a larger volume of dead skin cells gets “lifted” off the surface.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, microdermabrasion can achieve a number of things:
- Reduce the prominence of brown spots caused by aging and sun damage (sun spots)
- Refresh the skin and deliver a more radiant complexion, with enhanced skin tone
- Reduce the prominence of acne and blackheads
- Reduce fine lines and the depth of wrinkles
- Treat acne scarring
- Treat enlarged pores
Important Facts about the Procedure
If you are considering microdermabrasion, there are several key facts you have to understand:
- What to expect during the procedure: A handheld device is used to stream micro crystals upon the skin’s surface. At the same time, an attached vacuum is used to suck the dead cells. In some instances, a diamond tip can also be used – it’s considered a more innovative microdermabrasion option. Neither action causes pain or discomfort. Each treatment lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, and there’s a tingling sensation or vibration against the skin.
- Number of procedures needed: To get the most pronounced anti-aging effect, you will need anywhere between five and 16 microdermabrasion treatments. These can occur weekly, every two weeks, or following a schedule recommended by your skin care specialist.
- Risks and side effects: As already mentioned, microdermabrasion is a non-invasive procedure. As such, it doesn’t cause serious side effects. Some negative effects people tend to notice a few days after the procedure include swelling, skin redness, increased sensitivity to sunlight, and a stinging sensation.
What Are Chemical Peels?
A chemical peel is a stronger version of the peeling solutions you may use at home (like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, AHA and BHA).
Chemical peels are used to remove dead skin cells and enhance turnover. The result is more youthful and radiant skin. Depending on the specifics of the problem and the depth of the wrinkles, the strength of the peeling solution can be adjusted from light to medium to deep.
The benefits of getting chemical peels include:
- Reduced fine lines and even deeper wrinkles
- Reduced prominence of dark spots
- Effective skin care treatment for acne scars
- A good solution for extensively sun-damaged skin
- Improved skin texture
Important Facts about the Procedure
Here’s what you need to know about getting chemical peels:
- What to expect during the procedure: A chemical solution will be applied gently to the skin; the specifics of the formula will be adjusted/personalized to give you optimal results. With light chemical peels, you will see very subtle improvements at first. If you continue getting regular treatments, the effects will intensify. With deep chemical peels, the results are most dramatic, and you’ll notice visible improvement after the recovery.
- Number of procedures needed: The frequency of chemical peels depends on your goal. Light peels can be performed once every month to give you glowing, radiant skin, as they only target the outer layer of the skin. A deep chemical peel procedure is recommended once every few years.
- Risks and side effects: With a light peel, the recovery time is about four days. You may experience changes in the lightness or darkness of your skin at first. With a medium peel, you’ll need anywhere between five and seven days to recover. Some swelling and redness are normal. A deep chemical peel procedure comes with a healing time of about two weeks. Intense swelling and redness are to be anticipated. Some burning and skin throbbing are also common. Your doctor will provide instructions on how to care for your skin during that period and reduce discomfort.
Do I Need Microdermabrasion or a Chemical Peel?
Now you know the difference between microdermabrasion and chemical peels – microdermabrasion is a type of physical exfoliation, while a peel is a type of chemical exfoliation.
Both procedures have the power to improve the appearance of your skin. With chemical peels, you will need to get a single treatment in order to get results. Microdermabrasion will involve a couple of visits to your dermatologist's office.
Furthermore, on top of smoothing out wrinkles and eliminating dark spots, chemical peels deliver an added effect. Evidence suggests that these treatments stimulate collagen production, meaning you will get a more pronounced anti-aging effect in time.
Also, a chemical peel can reach deeper layers of the skin than microdermabrasion. If you go for a moderate or a deep peel, you will get dramatic results and a significant improvement. Thus, if you have a more serious skin aging problem to address, chemical peels may be a better choice for you than microdermabrasion.
Can you get both chemical peels and microdermabrasion? Getting microdermabrasion before a chemical peel can prepare the skin for the second procedure and allow the product to penetrate deeper. Still, you shouldn’t just make the decision on your own. A licensed physician should assess the condition of your skin and understand the specifics of the problem you’re attempting to address. Based on this assessment, you will get a recommendation on the course of action that’s bound to give you the best results.