How to Choose Between Microdermabrasion & Chemical Peels (2025)

Now you know the difference between microdermabrasion and chemical peels – microdermabrasion is a type of physical exfoliation, while a peel is a type of chemical exfoliation.

Both procedures have the power to improve the appearance of your skin. With chemical peels, you will need to get a single treatment in order to get results. Microdermabrasion will involve a couple of visits to your dermatologist's office.

Furthermore, on top of smoothing out wrinkles and eliminating dark spots, chemical peels deliver an added effect. Evidence suggests that these treatments stimulate collagen production, meaning you will get a more pronounced anti-aging effect in time.

Also, a chemical peel can reach deeper layers of the skin than microdermabrasion. If you go for a moderate or a deep peel, you will get dramatic results and a significant improvement. Thus, if you have a more serious skin aging problem to address, chemical peels may be a better choice for you than microdermabrasion.

Can you get both chemical peels and microdermabrasion? Getting microdermabrasion before a chemical peel can prepare the skin for the second procedure and allow the product to penetrate deeper. Still, you shouldn’t just make the decision on your own. A licensed physician should assess the condition of your skin and understand the specifics of the problem you’re attempting to address. Based on this assessment, you will get a recommendation on the course of action that’s bound to give you the best results.