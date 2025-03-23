How to choose Bo/Staff or Escrima Stick/Short Stick (2025)

Sticks

Staff, bo, short stick, escrima stick, etc. They are all simply sticks when you really get down to it. Here I will cover what you should consider when buying a staff/bo or short stick/escrima stick. I will also have a small section on the foam options of both. Note: If you are just looking for the cheapest option out there, as long as the weapon won't be used for any type of contact, your best option is to go down to the local hardware store and buy a wooden dowel rod about 1" in diameter for less than $5 usually. All you'll have to do is cut it to the correct size. People will probably think I'm crazy for telling anyone this, but if you're not sure about martial arts or if this is for a child that might drop out next month, there really is no point in dropping anywhere from $20-$100 on a weapon that will sit in a closet. Now if you need something for weapon on weapon contact, that is not a good idea, a dowel rod will break. I see nothing wrong with it otherwise. There are some very affordable options you should take a look at though. Some short sticks/escrima can be found as cheap as $13 and bo/staff as low as $16.

Staff/Bo

One of the most basic weapons used in the martial arts is a staff or bo. It is usually the first weapon you will learn to use in any style of martial arts. There are several different choices when it comes to buying this weapon. You have to decide what length you want, what type of material, how heavy, and if you want tapered or straight. You can even get a staff/bo that comes apart into two pieces, which is really useful if you travel a lot with your weapon for competition. Each type of staff or bo has it's pros and cons. For the sake of easy reading, from now on I will just say staff instead of staff/bo.



Length

The length of your staff usually depends on your height, though some styles have certain forms designed for a longer staff or shorter staff. You should really consult your instructor on the correct length for the style you are studying. I personally go by a general rule of using the same height as your temple. Staves can usually be found in several different length options, usually anywhere from 4 ft to 6 ft. If you get a staff much taller than you are it can be a little difficult to avoid hitting the floor on particular spins if you will be doing much spinning in low stances. Small kids especially will have trouble with a staff that is much bigger than they are. Always consider what moves you will be doing with your staff when deciding on length.

Materials

There is a huge variety of materials when it comes to buying a staff now. There are more traditional staves made of some type of wood or there are the more modern staves usually made of graphite with paint, tape, or colored vinyl covering it. They also have foam staves made for weapons sparring or someone new to the weapon that may worry about hitting themselves or others while learning spins. Most staves you can find online are simply described as hardwood but the most common hardwood I have found is red oak, these are usually heavier, very durable, and can be found straight or tapered. White waxwood is a very light traditional wood staff and is very durable, it is also one of my favorites for contact with other weapons. Rattan is also very light, flexible, and can be found with burnt designs, but usually cannot be found in a tapered style. Bamboo can is also very light but doesn't seem to be as common. White wood lotus can also be found and is extremely light but not recommended for contact, usually these are tapered. All of these are usually priced anywhere from $15 to $30 and are very affordable. All except for the white wood lotus should be okay for contact with other weapons. There are several different options and prices out there for the more modern staffs. If you want a flashy staff that will look great for demos or competitions, this is what you need. They are not good for any form of contact though. If you need something for contact you should stick to a more traditional staff or a foam staff. Graphite staves can be found tapered or straight. They come in any color you can imagine, holographic colors, two tone colors, striped, chrome, or even with an animal on the center of the staff. They can be priced anywhere from $45 and it just goes up from there. Most of these will break after much contact with other weapons.

Weight

The weight of the staff depends on the length and material. Obviously, longer weapons will weigh a little more. Graphite staves are probably the lightest material you will find, while hardwood staves are going to be heavier. Waxwood, bamboo, or rattan are also very light. Whether or not your staff is tapered also makes a difference. Tapered staves are usually going to be slightly lighter. A heavier staff is better if you plan on building strength. A lighter staff will allow for greater speed with your movements and are perfect for demos or competition.



Tapered or Straight?

A straight staff has the same diameter the entire length, while a tapered staff gets smaller towards the ends of the staff. Some of the tapered options have a more extreme decline towards each end and are often referred to as a toothpick staff. The purpose of tapering can vary. A staff may taper in order to create a smaller striking point. Tapering also tends to make a staff easier to control, more maneuverable, and can usually spin faster.



What to get?



Are you looking for a traditional staff made from hardwood? Something that will be a little heavier and sturdy? Try these:



Do you want something that is still traditional, but is a little bit lighter? Something a little more flexible, but sill durable? Look at these:



What if you want something flashy? Something that is colorful, fast, and great for competition or demo? Give these a spin:



If none of those options seems to be what you are looking for, one of the best selections if you are looking for a graphite staff can be found at Karate Supply.



Short Stick/Escrima Stick



Choosing a short stick or escrima stick is a little bit simpler. There are fewer choices out there. As far as length, you should really ask your instructor what you will need. It all depends on what you will be doing with it. I usually like one that reaches my wrist from the ground when my arms are at my side. Most escrima sticks come from 26" to 28". As far as materials go, you should use the same idea as the staff/bo guide above. Lighter materials (rattan, white wax wood, or graphite) are going to be better for demonstrations and generally can be found with designs for a flashier look. Heavier materials (hickory, maple, other hardwoods, or I've even seen steel) are better suited for building strength and increasing your speed. When you switch back to a lighter weapon you will move faster naturally. They also offer foam sticks designed for weapons sparring and contact. My favorite choice overall is a white wax wood short stick, they are light and very durable. They hold up really well if you are doing any training that requires weapon on weapon contact.



And here is the best deal I could find anywhere online for my personal favorite, shipping included. Just $12.90!

White Wax Wood Escrima



Foam

Foam weapons are usually designed for weapons sparring. They help to prevent injuries when sparring an opponent with a weapon. They are great to get more realistic practice with your weapon. There is the most basic black foam staff/bo or short stick/escrima stick that is cheaper and can be found as cheap as $8. There are more options out there, the best I've seen is the ActionFlex brand which is specifically designed for weapons sparring. They offer nunchacku, escrima, bo/staff, sword, and knife variations. They are much more expensive though, starting around $40. There are also other brands that offer variations in between. It's pretty simple with these, you get what you pay for.

