How to Choose Eyeshadow Color According to Dress for a Glamorous Look - WhatColors | Color Analysis With AI (2025)

Imagine this: you’ve found the perfect dress for an upcoming event, and you can’t wait to get dolled up and show it off. But when it comes to your makeup, you’re stuck. The dress is beautiful, but what eyeshadow will complement it? It’s not just about matching; different hues evoke distinct moods and can drastically change your look. If you need help choosing eyeshadow best color combination according to dress, don't fret. It is an all-too-common dilemma for makeup lovers and novices alike, especially when coordinating colors for a glamorous occasion. Fortunately, this guide will offer valuable insights to help you confidently create a coordinated, glamorous makeup look that perfectly complements your dress and enhances your overall appearance for any occasion.

WhatColors AI personal color analysis app is a valuable tool that can help you achieve your objectives, such as confidently creating a coordinated and glamorous makeup look that perfectly complements your dress, enhancing your overall appearance for any occasion.

You must first figure out your skin undertone to choose the right eyeshadow shade that brings out your natural beauty. Skin tones refer to the natural color of your skin, while undertones are the shades beneath the skin’s surface that affect the overall hue. Even if you don’t notice them, these underlying tones impact how different colors and products look on you.

The three types of undertones are:

Warm

Cool

Neutral

Choosing Eyeshadow by Skin Undertone

The first step to finding the right eyeshadow for your skin tone is identifying your undertone. Here’s how to choose the perfect eyeshadow color combinations based on your skin’s undertone.

Cool Undertones

If you have a cool skin tone, you’ll likely have light or pale skin with pink, red, or blue hues. People with cool undertones also tend to burn quickly in the sun and look best in silver jewelry. Regarding eyeshadow, cool tones like blues, greens, purples, and greys will complement your skin beautifully.

Choosing the Right Eyeshadow Shades for Your Skin Color: Light, Medium, and Dark

The next step in picking the best eyeshadow colors for your skin tone is to consider your skin color. People with fair, light, medium, and deep skin tones will all have different preferences for eyeshadow shades.

Here’s a breakdown of the best eyeshadow colors for each skin tone.

Fair Skin

Those with fair skin often have cool undertones and will look best with soft, muted tones.

Light shades of pink, peach, and taupe will give your eyes a natural look and are perfect for everyday makeup.

Add a cool shimmer like silver or champagne to the mix to amp up your glam for a special occasion.

Opt for darker shades like mauve, cool brown, and plum that won’t wash you out for more dramatic looks.

Medium Skin

Medium skin tones often have warm or neutral undertones and can pull off various eyeshadow shades.

Stick to warm tones like gold, bronze, and peach for natural looks. These will enhance your eyes without creating too much contrast against your skin.

Reach for deeper colors like chocolate, deep amber, and rust to create a smoky eye.

You can layer in cool tones like taupe and slate for added dimension.

Dark Skin

Dark skin has a rich, deep color with bright and muted eyeshadow shades.

Reach for rusty oranges, brick reds, and golden yellows if you prefer warm tones.

Try jewel tones like sapphire, amethyst, and emerald for cooler looks that add depth to your eye makeup.

The key to creating stunning eyeshadow looks on dark skin is choosing highly pigmented colors that appear well against your complexion.

These are the Best (And Worst) Eyeshadow Colors for Every Skin Tone

Fair Skin Tones: Ditch The Drama

If you have fair skin, avoid highly pigmented eyeshadows. Instead of dark or intensely colored shadows, which can look harsh and overly dramatic, reach for softly colored shades that complement your delicate features.

“When contouring your eyes, you’ll want to choose something that is only a few shades darker than your skin color," explains Andrew Sotomayor, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York. "For a natural look, ivory, bone, and eggshell shades are useful for waking up and defining the brow bone in light and fair tones.”

A few recommended eyeshadow colors for fair skin tones include:

Taupe

Champagne

Soft plum

Avoid:

Dark colors

Red or pink hues

Gray tones

Medium Skin Tones: Enjoy The Options

Medium skin tones can enjoy a wide range of eyeshadow colors, but warm hues with shimmer or metallic finish will always look stunning. “There aren’t many colors to avoid,” says Sotomayor. “But matte brown and mauve shades too similar to your skin tone may give a washed-out look." Instead, focus on colors that create dimension for a more flattering effect.

Get the Look: Consider Covergirl’s Clean Color Eyeshadows to create dimension easily. “It’s a vegan formula that generally comes with two medium and two dark shades for mixing and matching. I especially like Golden Toffee for medium tones,” says Sotomayor. Recommended

Eyeshadow colors for medium skin tones:

Rose gold

Aged penny (bronze)

Gold

Soft taupe

Avoid: Matte shades too similar to skin tone

Olive Skin Tones: Embrace The Unconventional

Besides having a gorgeous green undertone, olive skin tones can also pull off a wide range of eyeshadow colors. “Olive skin tones can wear both warm and cool colors, but they tend to look best with unique shades that aren’t overly traditional,” explains Sotomayor. “For example, instead of reaching for a basic brown, try a muted olive or khaki. These will not only complement your skin tone but also add an unexpected twist to your makeup look."

Get the Look: It’s hard to go wrong with the Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette for olive skin tones. “This one has a ton of rosy hues, which are stunning on neutral to warm olive tones,” says Sotomayor.

Recommended eyeshadow colors for olive skin tones:

Avoid: Shades that are overly warm or too cool

Dark Skin Tones: Go For The Glow

It’s best to use pop shades to amplify deep and dark skin tones. “Don’t be afraid to create contrast. Choose eyeshadows that mimic the way your skin glows on your cheekbones on a sunny day,” Sotomayor advises. “I also like adding a 24-karat gold or copper shade to the lids and using a dark espresso, plum, or black eyeshadow to smudge out the liner for higher impact.”

Recommended eyeshadow colors for dark skin tones:

Bright

Cool shades (greens, blues)

Copper or bronze tones

Warm autumnal shades

Avoid: Ashy or white tones

Should Your Eyeshadow Match Your Dress?

Don’t be afraid to explore colorful eyeshadow. Outside of fashion editorials or festivals, colorful makeup tends not to appear as much on people in everyday life. Part of the reason for this can be hesitancy: working with color can feel like a gamble for some.

Avoid the Color Clash

An easy way to start using colorful eyeshadow is to use tonal contrasts. While using the exact same color as your outfit is a definite no-no, it makes sense in principle but tends to result in a clash. Using the same color in a softer or stronger hue can be very effective: pairing purple with a softer violet tone, for example.

Go Easy on the Color

Using multiple colors on your eyes can look pretty, but it works best when the rest of your outfit is neutral. The same goes for your makeup. While you can sometimes get away with a bold lip and eye together, it’s best to choose one as the main feature and keep the rest of your face neutral.

Think Timeless Classic

Some eye makeup styles are great all-rounders: a neutral look or a classic smoky eye will rarely steer you wrong, and both tend to work with most outfits. The traditional advice might be to go softer for daytime and stronger at night, though there is a little flexibility here: smudgy, sultry eyeliner can still work well for daytime if paired with softer colors in your outfit. The key is contrast.

Go for Gold (or Silver or Bronze)

Some neutral colors work perfectly with certain metallics in the same color scheme. So, if you want to substitute a color with the corresponding shiny hue, this is another option:

Grey - Silver

Orange - Copper

Yellow - Gold

Red - Bronze

Use Color Theory to Your Advantage

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can use color theory to choose colors that will work with the rest of your outfit. To start, get your color wheel out, search online for one if you don’t have one handy, and look at which colors work best with each other.

Here are some examples of the key color schemes used in color theory and how they can be used to help you match your makeup to your outfit:

Complementary

Complementary colors sit opposite one another on the color wheel. Examples of these might include:

Purple and yellow (or gold, for a more regal look)

Magenta and green

Blue (or teal) and orange

Analogous

Analogous colors are the best friends of the color wheel; they sit right next to each other. Often found in nature, one color tends to be dominant while the second and third are used to accent it. Using three colors might seem daunting, but the easiest way is to choose the dominant color as your clothing and use the second and third colors on your eyes.

In these examples, the dominant colors are red, green, and violet, while the second and third colors can be used on the eyes (or elsewhere in your outfit) to make the dominant color pop.

Violet, blue, and teal

Red, fuchsia, and yellow

Green, blue, and purple

Split Complementary

Here’s where things get a little more complicated: split complementary colors form a triangle on the color wheel, with one color at the top and two forming the corners at the “base” of the triangle.

A few examples of triadic combinations include:

Red, yellow, and blue

Royal purple, red ochre, and lime green

Purple, green, and orange

Tetradic

Tetradic color combinations also work with shape. This time, the colors form a square on the color wheel, with a shade at each corner. A couple of examples of tetradic combinations are:

Yellow, purple, blue-green, and red-orange

Red, green, blue-purple, and yellow-orange

How to Choose Eyeshadow Color According to Dress

Dresses in soft hues, like pastels and neutrals, call for subtle eyeshadow shades that won’t overpower your look. Aim for soft, natural tones that gently contrast your dress. For example, if you’re wearing a pale pink dress, a muted taupe eyeshadow will complement the color beautifully without drawing too much attention away from the rest of your look. Go for a soft shimmer or satin finish to keep things fresh and modern.

If you want to add a pop of color to your eyes, choose a shade that works well with your dress rather than matching it exactly. For a daytime look, it’s best to keep bright, colorful options for the evening. If you’re dead on using a bright eyeshadow, pick a tone that flatters your dress and apply it sparingly for a tasteful accent.

Picking Eyeshadow for Darker Dresses

Darker dresses in colors like navy, burgundy, and forest green create an elegant backdrop to showcase bold eyeshadow looks. The deeper color palette creates an air of sophistication that welcomes darker, moodier makeup tones, so don’t be afraid to reach for the charcoal and plum shades! You can create a beautiful smoky eye with these colors and incorporate hints of color to make your look even more interesting.

For example, a charcoal smoky eye with a pop of burgundy will complement your burgundy dress and make for a stunning look. If you’re wearing a dark dress with an intricate print, use the colors in the pattern to guide your makeup choices. Your eyeshadow can match the dress exactly as long as you balance the look with contrasting shades for your lips and blush.

How to Coordinate with Patterns

Choosing the right eyeshadow color to match a patterned dress can be tricky. In these cases, avoiding matching your makeup to the outfit is best. Instead, look for a solid color in the pattern that you can use as inspiration for your makeup. From there, devise a way to balance your patterned dress with a complementary eyeshadow shade that will tie your whole look together.

For example, let’s say you’re wearing a floral print dress with bright orange and green tones. Instead of matching your eyeshadow to the orange or green tones exactly, pick a soft neutral to help tone down the busy print and use the orange as an accent color for your lips or blush. It will create a more cohesive look and help your makeup and dress complement each other rather than compete for attention.

How to Match Eyeshadow to Accessories

One of the best ways to avoid the trap of matching your eyeshadow directly to your dress is to coordinate your makeup with your accessories instead. After all, makeup is just another accessory that can help tie your whole look together. When choosing a color for your eyeshadow, consider your shoes, jewelry, or handbag and go for a shade that will complement one of these items nicely.

For example, if you’re wearing a lovely lilac dress and have a pair of deep purple shoes to match, go for a nice contrasting eyeshadow color such as gold or a soft taupe to help balance your overall look. Alternatively, pair the deep purple shade for your eye makeup with a lovely gold jewelry set to create a stunning, cohesive look.

5 Foolproof Eyeshadow Color Combinations

1. Green and Brown: The Earthy Duo Perfect for Every Occasion

Wearing brown and green eyeshadows together makes for an earthy combination that allows you to play with color without stepping too far outside the box. It’s also supremely flattering on anyone with brown eyes. This combo is great for day or night and looks stunning on every skin tone.

How to wear it: Smudge the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Bottomless Java onto your upper lash line and Golden Emerald onto your lower lash line.

2. Pink and Blue: A Sweet, Candy-Like Color Combination

Pairing pink eyeshadow with blue evokes thoughts of cotton candy, and we’re completely here for it. While these shades make for a bold look, they’re one of the most popular eyeshadow color combinations. This trendy combo is perfect for summer and will pop any eye color.

How to wear it: Try a softer take on pink and blue eyeshadow using light shades like the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Always Pearly Pink and Timeless Blue Spark.

3. Black and Silver: A Classic, Timeless Eyeshadow Pairing

You can create a smokey eye using almost any eyeshadow color, but black and silver are the classic combination. Blend them for a look that’s equal parts sultry and chic. This combo works for all eye colors and skin tones and is perfect for a glamorous night out.

How to wear it: Apply the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Silver Sky to the inner half of your lid and the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Monos in Noir Cest Noir on the outer half. Blend the shades where they meet so there’s no harsh line.

4. Gold and Bronze: The Perfect Metallic Combo for Any Look

You could go for the gold, but why not go for the gold and the bronze? These shadows are both high-shine, making gilded lids stand out. At the same time, they’re warm-toned metallics that don’t create much contrast. It’s all about balance. This combo looks gorgeous on every skin tone.

How to wear it: Swipe the L’Oréal Paris Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup in Bronze Light all over your lid and into your crease. Then, dab Crown Gold onto the center of your lid as a highlight.

5. Pink and Yellow: A Bright, Cheerful Combination

Pink and yellow eyeshadows bring the wow factor to your eye makeup. They’re two bold, bright shades that happen to pair perfectly together. This combo is ideal for summer and will enhance any bronzed glow.

How to wear it: Use the two colors to create a sunset eyeshadow look. You can also add orange to the mix to enhance the look.

How to Choose Eyeshadow to Complement Your Eye Color

Choosing the right eyeshadow color to complement your natural eye color can be tricky. One way to make this process easier is to understand color theory. Color theory is the science of how colors relate to each other. When choosing eyeshadow based on eye color, you will want to pick a shade that enhances your natural hue.

On a color wheel, you can find your specific eye color; directly across from that color will be the complementary shade for your eye color. For instance, the complementary color is orange if you have blue eyes. Therefore, any warm eyeshadow tones within this color family (like peach, coral, and terracotta) will help make your blue eyes pop, creating a stunning contrast.

Brown Eyes

Brown eyes are the most common eye color and can have flecks of gold, green, or even blue. Because of this, many eyeshadow colors will complement brown eyes, but warm tones are the best, as they will help bring out the golden tones in the iris. "Warm browns, golden shades, purples, and blues will do your brown eyes justice," says pro makeup artist Melissa Hurkman.

So, Huda Beauty's Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Toffee is a solid option for its assortment of golden caramels and pigmented honey shades. Otherwise, she loves burgundy mascara, like LOréal's Voluminous formula in Deep Burgundy, to make the eyes pop.

Blue Eyes

If you have blue eyes, you’ll want to reach for eyeshadow shades that contrast with your natural eye color. "Orange and other warm shades will complement blue eyes well," says Hurkman. For a look, she reaches for the Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette in Amber Neutrals for its assortment of blendable coppery tones.

If you're sticking to the liner, she recommends applying Makeup by Mario's pencil in Soft Brown or another warm brown to your waterline.

Hazel Eyes

Hazel eyes are unique because they can change color depending on your makeup, so you have a bit of leeway regarding color selection. Those with hazel eyes should reach for purples, browns, golds, and greens in their makeup.

Hurkman recommends Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in The Vintage Vamp, a buildable shadow quad of warm purple and red tones. To bring out your eye color, try Chanel's Stylo Yeux in Prune Intense for eyeliner.

Green Eyes

Green eyes are best complemented by warm oranges, reds, and gold, which makes the Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette a smart buy, especially ahead of summer. Like their brown or hazel-eyed counterparts, those with green eyes should have burgundy mascara or liner on hand.

Hurkman recommends Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eyeliner for its iconic blend of berry and brown.

Gray Eyes

Gray eyes, like blue, also have subtle hints of other colors. "Warm browns, golds, oranges, or even a dark charcoal smokey eye would make gray eyes stand out," Hurkman notes. For her clients, she is a fan of the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette filled with radiant jewel and gold tones. "For blue and gray eye colors, I love using a warm brown liner in the waterline," she says. "You can also smudge this out to use as a cream eyeshadow all over the lid."

For the smokey look, Victoria Beckham's Satin Kajal Liner in Ash works wonders, though Makeup by Mario's Soft Brown Liner is the ultimate warm brown.

What Makeup to Wear Based on Your Dress Color

There’s just something about a red dress that immediately oozes confidence. Pair it with an expertly applied makeup look, and you’ll have all eyes on you. Regarding the best makeup for red dresses, it’s all about keeping things subtle yet polished. With a dress this bold, opting for makeup in the warm family is a good idea because it won’t provide too much contrast and make you look overdone. Think gold lids and a nude lip for something chic but not so colorful that it clashes with your dress.

The perfect gold eyeshadow to pair with a red dress is the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Eye Shadow in Iced Latte. Its subtle shimmer catches the light without looking glittery or too bold.

White Dress

If you wear a white dress, you can experiment because white is neutral. If you want your look to be ethereal, go for a light, shimmery eyeshadow, like the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Eye Shadow in Always Pearly Pink, and dewy skin. If you prefer a bolder makeup look, try a neutral smokey eye with a few coats of dramatic mascara, like the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara.

Black Dress

It’s safe to say a little black dress is fit for nearly any occasion, and as with white dresses, you have plenty of room to play around with your makeup look. That being said, we can’t help but be partial to a cat eye and red lip when it comes to makeup for black dresses — it’s classic. We love the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Reds Of Worth Satin Lipstick With Saturated Color because it comes in gorgeous reds with various undertones and a creamy, pigmented formula.

If you prefer an eye-focused look, try a metallic eyeshadow in a fun color, like the L’Oréal Paris Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup in Radiant Ruby, paired with a neutral lip color.

Green Dress

Green pairs beautifully with neutral and warm shades. If your dress is more of a lime shade, go for a neutral look with winged eyeliner as the focus. Use the L’Oréal Paris Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner to create a sharp line.

While we don’t typically recommend going too matchy-matchy with your dress color and makeup, combining an olive green dress with rich olive eyeshadow or eyeliner, like the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof, Up to 24HR Pencil Eyeliner in Ivy, looks beautiful.

See Also Decoding the Enchanting Eyeshadow Color Wheel

Blue Dress

There are several complementary shades for a blue dress, but if you look at the color wheel, you’ll find that coral and blue look stunning together. When doing makeup for a blue dress, swipe on a coral lip color, like the L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick with Pomegranate Extract in Luminous Coral, then paint your lids in a sparkly champagne.

If you want a more sultry look, try a brown smokey eye paired with a glowy coral blush, like the L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Lip and Cheek Tint in Everlasting Coral.

Purple Dress

Color theory suggests pairing a purple dress with yellow or gold tones for a beautiful contrast, and we agree. If you’re wearing a lavender shade, opt for a totally nude look with pale gold eyeshadow.

If your dress is closer to a rich eggplant color, go bolder on your eyes by enhancing them with a deep gold using the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette Eye Shadow in French Biscuit.

Yellow Dress

Flip the script and wear a yellow dress with purple eyeshadow for a playful look with excellent contrast. If you prefer something more neutral, yellow and bronze look gorgeous, so drape your eyes in the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Bronzed Taupe. Top off your makeup with juicy-looking lips using the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Gloss Plump.

Pink Dress

Nailing your makeup with a pink dress is all about embracing the color but playing with depth. If your dress is a saturated pink, we recommend trying a monochromatic baby pink makeup look.

If your dress is light pink, keep your eyes neutral and focus on flushed pink cheeks with a vibrant blush, like the L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Lip and Cheek Tint in Rosy Bliss. Keeping the look within the same color family but playing with different shades of pink is a great way to ensure you don’t look too matchy.

