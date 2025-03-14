How to Choose the Best Lecithin Granules? (2025)

The biggest reason behind the commercial popularity of lecithin is its contents of various phospholipids and fatty acids and their different medicinal and commercial applications. Lecithin can be sourced in various forms including granulated, powdered, and liquid.

Regardless of its form, lecithin retains its phospholipid contents. Albeit, the amount of those phospholipids can vary depending on lecithin’s form. Lecithin can be acquired from various natural resources like:

Egg yolks

Soy

Animal Fat

Sunflower

Among these, Soy is most commonly used to extract lecithin. And, among all its forms, granules are most used commercially in the food industry. It is best for cooking and baking but not the best choice for an emulsifier due to its granular appearance. To get that granulated appearance, powder and oil lecithin are combined.

The reason it is used in the food industry is that granulated lecithin has fewer calories and it has higher choline contents that boost mental functions. Granulated lecithin is also considered a low-risk and pocket-friendly dietary supplement.

How to Choose the Best Lecithin Granules?

Lecithin Granules are available in different textures and flavours in the market. However, to choose the best lecithin Granules, look for the following characteristics:

Source

The original source which the lecithin was extracted from is crucial. As already shared, the primary source of lecithin granules is soybeans. Nevertheless, soy lecithin is known to carry allergens. Therefore, where available, our advice is to go for lecithin granules that come from sunflowers as it is completely natural and chemical-free. Soy lecithin granules are the next best choice.

Purity

Purity is a major issue, especially if you consider the fact that lecithin granules are used in food products. Since GMO soybeans are mass-produced, they may also contain traces of pesticides. So, it’s better to look for lecithin granules that are GMO-free and certified by recognised and reputed food and drug authority organisations.

Additives

Originally, lecithin granules have a nutty flavour. But, when it is used as a supplement some flavouring is added to improve its sensory properties. The most common additives are:

Coenzyme Q10: Helps Produce Energy

Kelp: Contains a high concentration of Amino acids and iodine.

TCP (Tri Calcium Phosphate): Inhibits the Clumping of Granules

Some granules may also have added B vitamins such as B6 and B12. When sourcing lecithin for commercial use, make sure to ask the supplier about any additives already mixed in the packaging.

The Uses of Lecithin Granules

Depending on the industry it is being acquired for, lecithin granules can have varying uses. For instance, in baking, granulated lecithin can be used as a conditioner for doughs.

Since Dough is made up of some liquid ingredients, granulated lecithin would be helpful while mixing dough. Simply dissolve half or one teaspoon of lecithin granules in the liquid components. After dissolving, proceed to mix the dough as usual.

For those who produce vegan-friendly products, medicinal or food, plant-based lecithin granules from soy or sunflower are recommended.

Also, granules are not easily soluble. Hence, their main application remains solely industrial. But, they are being consumed as a dietary supplement, we suggest you get some from retail markets instead of reaching out to any industrial lecithin supplier. Because, lecithin granules, directly from a supplier, are manufactured for industrial use, not direct consumption.

Lecithin Powder vs. Granules, What's the Difference?

Soy lecithin powder, as opposed to soy lecithin granules, is processed in such a manner that more of the soybean oil is removed, making it less coarse and less fatty.

While powdered lecithin is easy to consume, it often provides less than accurate dosing. The only difference here is that if you want some health benefits from fat, it may not give them to you, because powdered lecithin does not have high-fat contents.

This is just a simple comparison between powdered and granulated lecithin. We have also done a detailed comparison between liquid and powdered lecithin. Do check it out if you are interested.

Conclusion

To summarize, lecithin granules, in general, have various uses. It can be a supplement as it provides numerous health benefits. Its industrial applications can be many. It is more commonly used in the baking industry but also has limited pharmaceutical applications. The concentration of lecithin in the granular form is higher.

You should look for pure lecithin granules without fillers, additives, and colouring to improve its cognitive functions like regulating sugar levels and reducing weight.

Lecithin granules from egg yolks are more nutritious and pricey. Soybean lecithin granules are probably the cheapest. If you are interested in only acquiring plant-based lecithin granules, feel free to connect with LECITEIN Limited.

Plant-based lecithin granules are also recommended for the manufacturing of vegan products. While sunflower lecithin granules are preferred to produce allergen-free products.

We hope you found this information useful. For more such posts and industry news, check back soon because we post new content every week.