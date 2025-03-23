How to Clean a Velvet Sofa? | Process, Tips & Recommendations (2025)

Velvet sofas are luxury furniture items in our homes. Unfortunately, when they get dirty, cleaning becomes complex, doesn't it? If you're facing the same issue with your couch and looking for the best way to clean your velvet sofa, don't worry. In this blog post, we'll cover the details you need to learn for a professional-level clean-up of your sofa.

Importance of Cleaning a Velvet Sofa

Velvet sofas are super luxurious and cosy, but they also require some care to keep them looking their best. You need to regularly clean a velvet sofa because velvet fibres are delicate and easily attract dirt, dust, and oils from our skin. This can cause the fabric to look dull over time. Also, stains can be harder to remove from velvet, so staying on top of cleaning helps avoid permanent damage.

Tools You Need

· Knife or spoon

· Vacuum with upholstery tools

· Handheld clothes steamer

· Microfibre cloths

· Whisk or handheld electric mixer

· Large bowl

· Rubber gloves

· Lint roller

Materials You'll Need

· Hairspray

· Paper towels

· Talcum powder

· Dishwashing liquid

· Cornstarch

How to Clean a Velvet Sofa? | Simple Steps to Follow

Vacuum Time

First, start with vacuuming the velvet couch with the help of attaching an upholstery brush to the nozzle and moving it all around. Make sure you don't miss any spots, and lift the dirt from the bottom to the top and behind the cushions as well.

Use a Steamer

In the second step, use a handheld steamer, keeping it some inches away from the sofa's fabric surface and letting it spray the vapours. Then, rub the microfibre cloth in patches so the whole sofa gets wiped.

Do a Deep Clean

Once the above process is complete, it's time for a deep clean to remove any stubborn dirt and make the couch look new. For this step, you have to make a solution of warm water and half a teaspoon of dishwashing liquid in a bowl.

Now, use a mixer to make suds and soak the microfibre towel inside, but the liquid shouldn't drip from it.

Then start applying the solution from the top of the sofa by moving the microfibre cloth in a rotatory motion to get the cleaning job done right. As you finish cleaning, rinse it with a damp cloth to wash out the liquid absorbed from the velvet.

Lastly, let the sofa dry completely before someone sits on it. That's it—you've successfully cleaned your sofa without calling a professional.

How to Remove Stains from a Velvet Couch?

We understand the nuances of stubborn stains, especially when they get stuck on the velvet couch, and you find ways to eliminate them. With the steps below, you can ensure that all those sticky stains will be removed for a stain-free velvet couch.

For Oily Stains

Do you remember we added cornstarch to our material requirement list?

Now, it's time to utilise it. Sprinkle the corn starch or talcum powder on the stained spot over half an inch of thickness. Then, let it sit on the surface for 1/3 day to 24 hours if you have time to wait. Finally, remove the powder with a vacuum cleaner and do it again until the particles of the talcum powder or corn starch absorb the oil.

For Pet Hair & Lint

Have you found pet hair on your velvet couch?

It can be stressful for pet owners most of the time. But getting it removed is easy and quick. Here's how.

Start by wearing rubber gloves on both hands and gently applying the hairspray. Then, move your hands on the sofa from end to end to clean up the stuck lint and hair from its surface. Finally, clean the gathered material with a tissue and apply the liquid spray on the gloves to remove the remaining stuff. Now you know how to dry clean a velvet sofa at home without calling professionals.

Tips to Keep the Velvet Couch Well-Maintained

Although you won't clean the sofa regularly, following some tips will help you keep it looking good for a long time.

· Vacuum Regularly: Gently vacuum your velvet sofa to remove dust and dirt. Use a soft brush attachment to avoid damaging the fabric.

· Spot Clean Spills Immediately: Blot, don't rub! If you spill something on the velvet, quickly blot it with a clean cloth to absorb the liquid before it soaks in.

· Avoid Direct Sunlight: Velvet can fade if exposed to sunlight for long periods, so keep your couch out of direct sunlight to preserve its colour.

· Fluff the Fabric: Velvet can lose its softness, so use a soft brush or your hand to fluff the fibres and restore their texture gently.

· Use a Sofa Protector: Consider applying a fabric protector to help prevent stains and keep the velvet looking fresh for longer.

When to Replace Your Old Sofa?

Even after comprehensive maintenance and proper care, your sofa may not be as functional as it should be. Then, it's time for a replacement, as its lifespan is about to end. On average, the expected lifespan of a sofa is nearly 15 years in normal conditions. If it exceeds, there are signs you may start noticing that your sofa demands retirement.

· Creaking noises

· Cushioning gets flat

· No more lumbar & back support

· Bad odour

· Fading colours

· Noticeable wear & tear

· Unstable structure

FAQs

Can you machine wash velvet sofa covers?

Since velvet fabric is easier to clean, washing your covers is not recommended as it can reduce the fabric's lifespan. Also, if you want to, run a delicate wash cycle with no harmful chemicals.

Which things should I avoid while cleaning sofa velvet fabric?

You should avoid certain things to keep the fabric's integrity at its best.

· No use of chemical cleaners

· Placing the fabric in direct sunlight

· Use of excessive water while washing

How often should I clean the sofa?

Some maintenance tasks, such as vacuuming and general dusting, should be done daily and weekly. Yet, after 6 months, you should deep clean the sofa for a new and fresh look.

How do you deal with stubborn water stains on a sofa?

The best way to remove the water stains is by using a solution of white vinegar and water. You have to mix both liquids in the same ratio, apply it on the affected spot, let it absorb, wipe the surface, and do the procedure again until the stain fades away.