How to clean your ears safely: Tips to avoid harm (2025)

Cleaning your ears may sound simple. But you might be wondering about the best way to clean your ears, how often you should do it and which products are safe – or unsafe – to use.

Here, I’ll address these questions and share more about proper ear cleaning.

Ears are self-cleaning organs

Yes, you read that correctly. Your ears actually clean themselves.

The ear naturally produces a wax that protects your ear canal by acting as a barrier against dirt, bacteria and other harmful agents. The ear canal has a thin layer of wax which helps keep the ear moisturized and prevent infection.

Skin sheds within the ear canal. This along with the natural movement of your jaw pushes the earwax outside of the ear canal. This is what happens when you see earwax in your ear.

So, should you even clean your ears?

Since your ears are self-cleaning, you may be wondering if you need to clean them at all.

The short answer: not usually.

It’s normal for wax in the ears to fall out naturally. Other times, you may see wax in your ears that has been pushed out of the ear canal. In those cases, you can use a damp cloth to gently clean the ear opening with your finger. That is usually all you need to do to clean your ears.

See a doctor for earwax buildup

Earwax buildup occurs when there is too much wax produced in the ears. This impedes the ear’s ability to clean itself. The blockage can cause:

A feeling of fullness in the ear

Decreased hearing

Buzzing or ringing sound in the ear

See a doctor if you have any symptoms of earwax buildup. When patients come to our clinic for ear cleaning, we examine the ears and use specialized tools to safely clean the ears.

Why you should never ever use a cotton swab to clean your ears

You’ve probably heard that you should never use a cotton swab to clean your ears, no matter how “good” it may feel.

I’ll break down why doctors advise against this method of ear cleaning.

The main reason not to use a cotton swab to clean your ear is because the cotton swab just pushes the wax further into the ear. This could cause earwax buildup.

The skin in your ear canal is very thin and fragile. Digging into your ear with a cotton swab can disrupt that layer of skin, leading to bleeding, pain or infection.

Though rare, you can also poke a hole in your eardrum if you push too deep into the ear canal. This can cause dizziness or hearing loss and require surgery to repair.

What cancer patients should know about ear cleaning

Many head and neck cancer patients receive radiation therapy as part of their cancer treatment. This radiation can include the ear(s). If you’ve had radiation to the ear, you must be extra careful not to put anything in your ear canal, especially cotton swabs. Radiation can slow down the healing process of the skin, making skin in and around the ear more fragile. Speak to your care team if you have specific questions about ear cleaning.

In some rare cases, excessive use of cotton swabs has been linked to the development of ear cancer. This is because overuse of cotton swabs can cause chronic irritation and infection of the ear canal. Over time, this may lead to ear cancer.

Are at-home ear cleaning products safe?

There are several wax removal products on the market. You can buy them over the counter in stores or online. But do they work? And are they safe to use?

One method called ear candling involves placing a lit candle in your ear to suction out the wax. I wouldn’t recommend ear candling to clean your ears at home because it has not been proven to be effective. Additionally, you run the risk of hot wax running into your ear canal and damaging the eardrum.

Safe ways to remove earwax at home

If you notice excess earwax in your ears that is not causing symptoms, here are some safe ways to remove the earwax at home.

Mineral oil

Use a clean dropper to put a few drops of mineral oil into the ear; you should use just enough to fill the ear. The mineral oil will soften the wax, allowing it to run out of the ear.

Hydrogen peroxide

Use a clean dropper to put a few drops of hydrogen peroxide into the ear; you should use just enough to fill the ear. Wait for the liquid to fizz and then let it drain out of your ear. Note: This method is not recommended if you have a hole or a tube in your eardrum because if hydrogen peroxide goes behind your eardrum, it can be toxic to the inner ear and cause hearing loss.

It’s best to apply the mineral oil or hydrogen peroxide in your ears right before you take a bath or shower. That way, these agents won’t get on your clothes. You may choose to clean your ears every day when you shower or a few times a week. There is no exact science on how often you should do it.

But remember, your ears are self-cleaning. So, most likely you won’t need to clean them at all. See a doctor if you begin having symptoms or notice excessive buildup in the ear.

Key Takeaways Your ears clean themselves, but you can use a damp cloth to gently clean the opening of your ear.

See a doctor if you have earwax buildup that causes symptoms such as fullness, buzzing or ringing in the ear or decreased hearing.

Never use a cotton swab to clean your ears because you can push the wax down further or damage the ear.

Mineral oil and hydrogen peroxide are generally safe to use to clean your ears at home.

If you’ve received radiation therapy to the ears, talk to your care team about the best way to clean your ears.