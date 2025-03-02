How To Contour Face With Microcurrent Devices | NuFACE (2025)

When it comes to sculpting and defining facial features, the beauty industry is constantly evolving with innovative technologies. One such advancement that has gained significant attention is contouring the face with microcurrent technology. This cutting-edge approach utilizes gentle electrical currents to stimulate the muscles beneath the skin, resulting in a lifted and toned appearance.

By strategically targeting specific areas, microcurrent contouring can enhance cheekbones, jawlines, and other facial contours, creating a more sculpted and defined look. With its non-invasive nature and ability to provide noticeable results, microcurrent technology has become a sought-after method for achieving a contoured and youthful visage.

Ready to put down the bronzer and start contouring down to the MUSCLE with NuFACE? Then keep reading!

What Is a Microcurrent Device?

Microcurrent treatments aren’t new. Before they were approved and used for cosmetic purposes, microcurrent treatments were effective in addressing a wide range of issues. So you can trust the science behind this skincare method.

Microcurrents are extremely small electrical currents that mimic your body’s natural electrical signals. While electrical currents might sound intense, you don’t have to worry — they’re gentle and safe for skin use. Microcurrents may help to stimulate your underlying facial muscles, leading to a more toned appearance. When used with a Microcurrent Activator, microcurrent facial toning is pain-free and virtually sensationless.

Microcurrent devices are typically handheld and are designed to help deliver these currents to your skin. You apply the device to specific areas of your face to help target the desired areas that could use a little contouring. The areas you might apply a microcurrent device are pretty intuitive — along your jaw, cheekbone, and above your brow bone.

What Skin Concerns Do Microcurrent Devices Work Best For?

Microcurrent isn’t just a great treatment for targeting visible signs of aging - they’re also incredible preventative treatments for sculpting and lifting the face. If you have fine lines or wrinkles, microcurrent treatment may help to blur and minimize these imperfections.

Additionally, suppose you’re noticing that your jawline isn’t as tight and firm as it used to be, or you’re missing a certain sharpness to your cheekbones as you get older. In that case, microcurrent devices can help to give your face a tighter, lifted look overall.

You can contour your skin with makeup — but contouring with microcurrent will help you keep long-term results.

How Do You Prepare for Microcurrent Treatment?

First and foremost, you’ll want to get your hands on our TRINITY+ Starter Kit, which has everything you need to get started with your microcurrent treatment. This clinically-proven, microcurrent device can help shape your face in just minutes — and the starter kit comes with everything you need to get the most out of your device.

To begin, remove any makeup and cleanse your skin to ensure microcurrent can penetrate the skin. Massage 3-5 drops of Super Booster serum into clean, dry skin.

Next, apply a mask-like layer of Aqua Gel Activator. This lightweight gel activator conducts the microcurrent from your device to the facial muscles while also delivering all-day hydration with hyaluronic acid and proprietary IonPlex blend.

How Do You Contour With Your Microcurrent Device?

You can follow along in the NuFACE Smart Appand NuFACE experts will guide you step-by-step through routines to tone, lift, and contour the face and neck.

Whether you’ve gone with the full-sized TRINITY+ Device or the more compact, travel-friendly MINI+ Starter Kit, you're ready to begin contouring after you’ve cleansed and activated your skin. The contouring process should take around five minutes, making it easy to implement in your morning skincare routine.



To get a full-face and neck lift, you’ll perform a series of glides and holds to sculpt and tone. Glide your microcurrent device along your neck and face in the three main areas, starting with your neck. Place the spheres vertically above your collarbone and glide toward the back of your neck. Then, repeat the motion but move up toward the middle of your neck. Then, repeat it but move up until it’s tucked beneath your jawline.

Repeat this same sequence but starting above your jawline, moving up successively for the second and third glide to the side of your mouth and the top of your cheek, respectively.

Lastly, repeat this motion on the brows, starting toward the center of your brow and moving outward on each successive glide. Repeat on the other brow bone.

What About After Care?

Because microcurrent treatments are gentle and non-invasive, you don’t need to worry about any side effects or adverse reactions from your skin after contouring your face. You just need to proceed with your skincare routine as you usually would.

If you’re using your device in the morning, this means a facial moisturizer (consider Microcurrent Activators as your moisturizers), an eye cream if you use it, and SPF to protect your face, neck, decolletage, and ears. If you’re using your device in the evening, the routine is much the same, but you can leave the sunscreen out and add in a retinol for your evening routine.

But like we said — unlike some costly anti-aging treatments such as chemical peels or even plastic surgery, facial contouring with a microcurrent device will leave you with vibrant, youthful-looking skin without any unsightly bruising, peeling, or photosensitivity.

Takeaway

In conclusion, microcurrent devices offer a remarkable way to contour your face and achieve that jawline you’ve always wanted. Using cutting-edge technology, our microcurrent devices offer a non-invasive yet effective solution to enhance your facial features and add definition.

