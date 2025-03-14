How to Create the Perfect Hair Care Routine (for Men) (2025)

- Categories
- Personal Care and Style
- Hair Care
- Hairstyles
- Hairstyles for Men
Download Article
Keep your hair healthy and hydrated with these care tips
Co-authored byMichael Van den Abbeel
Last Updated: September 20, 2024Approved
Download Article
- Starting a Basic Routine |
- Styling Your Hair |
- Caring for Thinning Hair |
- What Ingredients Should I Avoid In Hair Products? |
- Weekly Hair Care Routine for Men |
- Video |
- |
- Tips
ARTICLE
VIDEO
A good hair care routine is one that's simple and effective. Arming yourself with the right tools and information about the chemistry of hair is the best first step. No matter what hair type and texture you have, you'll be able to perform your routine quickly and have great-looking hair.
Ways to Maintain Healthy Hair
- Wash your hair two or three times a week.
- Use warm or cool water in the shower.
- Apply an alcohol-free gel or pomade once a day.
- Take regular trips to the barbershop to get a quick trim.
- Massage your scalp in the shower if your hair is thinning.
Part 1
Part 1 of 3:
Starting a Basic Routine
Download Article
1
Choose shampoo and conditioner wisely. They're not all created alike.[1] Choose products that work well with your hair type so your hair will look the best it can be. If possible, go for sulfate-free shampoo and silicone-free conditioner; these ingredients are hard on hair and cause it to look dry and dull over time. Check the label. Here's a short guide to what products work well with what hair types:
- For dry hair that's prone to getting frizzy, look for moisturizing or hydrating products that contain oils, butter, and other nourishing ingredients.
- For oily or fine hair, look for clarifying products that contain ingredients like tea tree oil and chamomile.
- For hair that breaks and frays easily, look for restorative products that contain proteins like collagen and keratin.
2
Wash your hair two or three times a week. You might think it's healthy to wash your hair daily, but that's actually too often for most people. Washing your hair too often strips your hair of protective oils naturally produced by your scalp, leaving it more prone to getting frizzy and frayed.[2] For most men, two to three shampoos a week work best.
- If your hair gets greasy fast, consider doing a water-only wash on the days when you don't shampoo. Water will cleanse your hair without stripping away the oils.
- When you first start washing less, your hair will keep overproducing oil for a week or so until things balance out. Just be patient, and soon your hair will stay clean longer.
Advertisement
3
Use warm or cool water instead of hot. Hot showers are great, but the heat of the water dries out hair. It's better to use warm or cool water to wash your hair. If you have to have a steaming hot shower, try finishing with a warm or cool rinse so your hair will look healthy and shiny rather than frizzy and dull when it dries.
4
Spot dry your hair instead of toweling it roughly. Hair is weak when it's wet, since water causes the keratin molecules in hair to stretch. That's why doing a rough towel dry treatment can break your hair. Instead, use a towel to dab your hair dry and get rid of the excess water, then let it finish air drying.[3]
Advertisement
Part 2
Part 2 of 3:
Styling Your Hair
Download Article
1
Use a gel or pomade, but not too much. If you like a neat, orderly style, using a gel or pomade while your hair is still wet can help your hair look freshly groomed throughout the day. Use only a dime-sized amount of product if you have a short haircut, since using too much will make your hair look greasy.[4]
- Gel is generally lighter and easier to work through your hair. Look for one that's alcohol-free, since alcohol dries out hair.
- Pomades and creams are great for curly hair since they're thicker. They're also more difficult to wash out, so use sparingly.
2
Comb your hair after applying product. If you use a product, use a comb to distribute it throughout your hair. Then create a neat part on one side or the other and style your hair however you like. It's generally best to comb your hair in the direction it grows: comb the hair in the back and sides down, and comb the hair on top forward. If your hair is long in the front, finish by sweeping it in the opposite direction of your part.
- If your hair is curly or kinky, use a wide-tooth comb to get rid of any tangles - or forego combing altogether. Using a fine-tooth comb will cause your hair to frizz.
- You don't always have to comb your hair forward. Experiment with different looks; try tousling the top instead of parting it, or combing the top straight up to spike it.
3
Blow dry your hair sparingly. Using a blow dryer is a good way to dry your hair as quickly as possible, but doing it every day will eventually start causing hair damage. If you're concerned about thinning hair, ditch the dryer and let your hair air dry instead.
- When you do blow your hair dry, point the dryer in the direction of hair growth to help your hair lie flat.
- Or if you want more volume, point it against the direction of hair growth as you dry it.
4
Maintain longer styles. If your hair is longer than an inch or two, you'll need to take a few extra steps to make sure it stays in good condition and looks great.
- Deep condition if your hair gets frizzy. Buy a deep conditioning product and use it once a week to keep your hair in good shape.
- Use a wide-toothed comb instead of a brush. Brushes break long hair; remove the tangles with a wide-tooth comb instead.
- Consider a hair oil. Using a small amount of oil in your hair while it's wet will act as a leave-in conditioner. A little goes a long way.
5
Take regular trips to the barbershop. A great routine won't make a difference if you're working with unkempt hair to begin with. Some men get it trimmed once a month, while once every three months is sufficient for others. Find your routine and keep up with it.
Advertisement
Part 3
Part 3 of 3:
Caring for Thinning Hair
Download Article
1
Massage your scalp in the shower. Massage increases blood circulation, which stimulates hair growth. It can help you keep the hair you have and grow new hair as well. Use your fingers to rub your scalp in a circular motion, focusing on the areas where your hair is thinning.
- Some oils are believed to help further stimulate growth. Try massaging with coconut oil, tea tree oil, or almond oil before you shampoo, then wash out the oil.
2
Don't handle your hair roughly. Your hair will be more likely to break and fall out if you scrub it with shampoo, use hot water to rinse it, and then scrub it again with a towel. Handle your hair with care at every step in your routine.
3
Have a balanced diet.[5] There are a few essential nutrients that help hair stay thick and strong. make sure your diet is well-balanced to nourish your hair from the inside out. Using topical products will only get you so far if your diet isn't healthy for your hair. Here's what you need:
- Protein. Eat meat, eggs, nuts, beans, and other sources of protein to keep your hair healthy.
- B vitamins. These are found in meat, eggs, and leafy green vegetables. If you're a vegetarian, you may want to start taking a B vitamin supplement.
- Omega 3 fatty acids. Salmon, sardines, avocados, and walnuts have loads of this important nutrient.
Advertisement
Weekly Hair Care Routine for Men
Sample Weekly Hair Care Routine for Men
What Ingredients Should I Avoid In Hair Products?
Expert Q&A
Search
Question
How can I make my hair shiny when I air dry it?
Michael Van den Abbeel
Professional Hair Stylist
Michael Van den Abbeel is a Professional Hair Stylist and the Owner of Mosaic Hair Studio and Blowout Bar in Orlando, Florida. He has been cutting, styling, and coloring hair for over 17 years. Michael loves showing his clients how to wash and wear their hair easily and effortlessly. Mosaic Hair Studio and Blowout Bar is recognized as a Diamond Top Tier level Wella salon.
Michael Van den Abbeel
Professional Hair Stylist
Expert Answer
Anything that is on the acidic scale is going to give you closed cuticles, and closed cuticles reflect more light and appear shinier. One DIY option is rinsing your hair with vinegar. There are also products you can buy that will give your hair the right pH.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 8Helpful 4
Question
Can dandruff cause hair loss?
Community Answer
In some cases, yes, the dandruff can trigger hair loss. However, it's likely to be a symptom, not a cause of some other condition harming your scalp. See your doctor for advice.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 21Helpful 67
Question
Is it necessary to rinse hair products and hair spray out of my hair before I go to bed?
Community Answer
Yes because over time they can damage your hair. You hair isn't adapted to having hair products in it for an extended period of time.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 19Helpful 49
See more answers
Ask a Question
200 characters left
Include your email address to get a message when this question is answered.
Advertisement
Video
Read Video Transcript
Tips
Don't comb hair when it is damp, such as immediately after a shower. As mentioned, here is more likely to break when wet & combs tug the damp locks down from their very roots. Softly dry it with a towel first, & then carefully comb it when it has been sufficiently air dried, making sure it doesn't scrape your scalp.
Thanks
Helpful50Not Helpful15
Massage your scalp with your fingertips or the pads of your fingers--not with your fingernails.
Thanks
Helpful41Not Helpful17
Get regular haircuts and trims from your trusted barber.
Thanks
Helpful32Not Helpful14
Show More Tips
Submit a Tip
All tip submissions are carefully reviewed before being published
Name
Please provide your name and last initial
Submit
Thanks for submitting a tip for review!
Advertisement
You Might Also Like
Advertisement
References
- ↑ https://www.webmd.com/beauty/features/hair-washing
- ↑ https://sharpologist.com/2017/12/create-great-hair-care-routine-guys.html
- ↑ https://www.beardbrand.com/blogs/urbanbeardsman/hair-care
- ↑ https://www.beardbrand.com/blogs/urbanbeardsman/hair-care
- ↑ https://sharpologist.com/2017/12/create-great-hair-care-routine-guys.html
- Videos provided by Thomas In Action
About This Article
Co-authored by:
Michael Van den Abbeel
Professional Hair Stylist
This article was co-authored by Michael Van den Abbeel. Michael Van den Abbeel is a Professional Hair Stylist and the Owner of Mosaic Hair Studio and Blowout Bar in Orlando, Florida. He has been cutting, styling, and coloring hair for over 17 years. Michael loves showing his clients how to wash and wear their hair easily and effortlessly. Mosaic Hair Studio and Blowout Bar is recognized as a Diamond Top Tier level Wella salon. This article has been viewed 1,197,067 times.
85 votes - 93%
Co-authors: 70
Updated: September 20, 2024
Views:1,197,067
Categories: Featured Articles | Hairstyles for Men | Hair Care
Article SummaryX
To create a good hair care routine, use a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner and limit hair washing to 2-3 times weekly to avoid stripping your hair of its natural oils. Always use warm or cool water and avoid washing with hot water to prevent dryness. Use heat styling tools like blow dryers sparingly to prevent damage and be sure to get regular trims every 6-8 weeks to keep your hair looking healthy! For tips on caring for thinning hair, read on!
Did this summary help you?
In other languages
Spanish
German
Russian
French
Arabic
Dutch
Hindi
- Send fan mail to authors
Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 1,197,067 times.
Reader Success Stories
Francisco Paz Y Puente
Sep 21, 2016
"It's really useful to know this kind of thing. I am a dude with long hair, and I want to take care of it."
More reader storiesHide reader stories
Did this article help you?
Advertisement