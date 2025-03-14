How to Create the Perfect Hair Care Routine (for Men) (2025)

2

Comb your hair after applying product. If you use a product, use a comb to distribute it throughout your hair. Then create a neat part on one side or the other and style your hair however you like. It's generally best to comb your hair in the direction it grows: comb the hair in the back and sides down, and comb the hair on top forward. If your hair is long in the front, finish by sweeping it in the opposite direction of your part.