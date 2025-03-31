How to Determine if You Need Braces (with Pictures) - wikiHow (2025)

You Might Also Like

How toDiagnose an Overbite

How toPersuade Your Parents to Let You Get Braces

How toPrepare on the Day You Get Braces

How to Straighten Crooked Teeth Without Braces

How toChoose the Color of Your Braces

How toMake Fake Braces

How toClean a Plastic Retainer

How toDeal With a Palate Expander

How toConnect a Rubber Band to Your Braces

How toHandle Poking Wires on Braces

How to Stay Comfortable with Twin Block Braces

How toTake Away the Pain of New or Tightened Braces

How toApply Dental Wax on Braces

How toTalk With a Retainer