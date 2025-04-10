How to emotionally recover after being scammed (2025)

Becoming a victim of online fraud can take a toll on your mental health. Credit: Ian Moore / Mashable Composite; boonchai wedmakawand / Moment / Tempura / E+ / Ivan Yarovyi / iStock / Getty
Debbie Deem has spent the past four decades helping crime victims, including a stint as a victim specialist for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
She's worked with people who've experienced assault, trafficking, and terrorism, among other horrific crimes. Retired since 2019, she's now a volunteer advocate and coach who focuses on what she describes as transnational fraud victim assistance.
Deem prefers the term "transnational fraud" over scam, because she believes it more accurately describes how organized international criminal networks and gangs use sophisticated methods in order to steal money and valuable data from their targets.
"Increasingly, there is recognition that anyone can be defrauded by these networks, just by employing differing psychological tactics," Deem says.
This context is often absent from discussions about digital financial crimes, and victims can pay an emotional price as a result, Deem says. Fraud victims seek help from law enforcement or adult protective services, or support from a loved one, clergy member, or therapist, but because of the stigma and blame associated with the crime may be treated as foolish or incompetent instead.
SEE ALSO:Have you been impacted by a scam or security breach?
In addition to feeling intense emotions like embarrassment, despair, and betrayal, the added isolation of judgement often only worsens a victim's mental health, Deem says.
Yet Deem helps victims and their families focus on their recovery, connecting them to as many resources as she can marshal. While the process of rebuilding their well-being may seem daunting, experts says fraud victims can incorporate a number of strategies to boost their confidence and restore their sense of purpose in life.
Figure out your needs
More than a third of Americans have been defrauded or scammed in the past year, according to the results of Bankrate's latest financial fraud survey. Among those victims, two in five people were robbed of their money. Thieves stole sensitive information as well.
Despite the prevalence of fraud, Deem says that some victims don't tell anyone what happened to them. They may feel ashamed or rightly worried about a loved one's critical response. In Deem's experience, family members of older victims sometimes look at their loved one differently, and decide that they're unable to take care of themselves because of cognitive issues.
But living in silence as a victim can also lead to challenges with getting practical help and emotional support. Victims may not realize they can report fraud to local law enforcement, state adult protective services, the Federal Trade Commission, and the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. They might be less inclined to use services like AARP's Fraud Watch Network, which hosts a hotline that offers tips for avoiding scams and what steps to take if you've been victimized.
SEE ALSO:Get ready for these scams in 2025
Deem says that every victim has different needs in their recovery. For people who've been defrauded by an imposter who posed as someone trustworthy, like a law enforcement officer or love interest, the sense of betrayal and subsequent paranoia can run deep.
Often, if the scheme was designed around frequent, even daily, engagement with the imposter, a victim will need help identifying how that relationship was fulfilling so that they can find something else to replicate it.
Once they feel ready, some victims decide to receive training in order to support victims who are just coming to terms with the fraud they experienced. Others find renewed life purpose in new activities or hobbies that make them feel useful or special.
"The most critical thing and the hardest thing...is what to replace that behavior, relationship, or reason to get up in the morning [with]," Deem says.
Mashable Top Stories
Stay connected with the hottest stories of the day and the latest entertainment news.
Sign up for Mashable's Top Stories newsletter
By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up!
Don't blame yourself
Anyone can be the victim of fraud, says Dr. Anthony Pratkanis a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of California at Santa Cruz.
Pratkanis has conducted extensive research on scammers and victims. He's never identified a victim profile, which he believes is because criminals who practice fraud use social influence as a key weapon.
To a bystander, the fraud may often seem obvious. But a criminal's skills of deception and persuasion, for example, can be so good that they're able to convincingly play a new Facebook friend or trustworthy investment counselor for the only audience that matters: the victim.
"Everything is designed to make it so you can't tell," Pratkanis says. "That's probably the single most difficult thing about fighting fraud."
Plus, people receive a barrage of daily fraudulent messages, comments, emails and other communications designed to draw in victims, making it hard — and exhausting — to remain in a constant state of skepticism and hyper-vigilance.
Reframe negative thoughts
Fraud victims often think negatively about themselves after they've been deceived.
But Asia Schmidt, a licensed clinical addiction specialist, says it's important for victims to normalize their experience. Instead of branding themselves stupid, for example, victims should remember that they're human, and that someone took advantage of them by preying on their emotions.
In general, reframing negative thoughts about their aptitude or character can be powerful. Schmidt, who is also the coach operations team lead for the AI-powered coach platform Wysa, encourages victims to take a compassionate approach by treating themselves like they would a friend.
"Often times we are harder on ourselves than we are on others," Schmidt says. "Giving ourselves that same compassion is definitely essential."
Seek peer and professional support
Experts agree that it's important for victims to talk about their experience, but note that victims benefit most when their conversation partner can demonstrate understanding and empathy.
The AARP Fraud Victim Support Group program tries to offer this by hosting free virtual meetings run by trained facilitators. FightCyberCrime.org also offers recovery groups specifically for victims of so-called romance scams.
Amy Nofziger, director of fraud victim support for AARP's Fraud Watch Network, says that many victims come to their first meeting feeling quite alone. Nofziger says that she's noticed participants' tense posture relax once they realize they're amongst people who know what they've endured.
Some victims may want to seek professional mental health support too. Deem says it's important to vet potential therapists by asking how they treat fraud victims. Unfortunately, she notes, some clinicians may believe stigmatizing myths about who can be deceived by fraud.
High-quality chatbot platforms, which have been designed specifically by psychologists to support a user's well-being, could be a valuable option for someone who can't or doesn't want to talk to a therapist. Such a tool might be useful when challenging emotions strike at inconvenient times, like the middle of the night.
Deem says that may be of particular interest to younger victims, but she would want any conversations about their experience to happen on trusted platforms that are frequently updated, reviewed by humans, and built with monitoring and intervention for comments related to suicide and re-victimization.
Deem adds that, regardless of where they take place, conversations about their experience shouldn't feel generic.
In AARP Fraud Victim Support Groups meetings, for example, people often express frustration and anger over not only being digitally robbed but also losing their sense of security and faith in strangers. Eventually, many victims recover, particularly after they've been able to reclaim normalcy in their daily lives.
"There is anger that these scams and these crimes are happening, and that someone targeted you," Nofziger says. "But then...eventually you hear peace."
Have a story to share about a scam or security breach that impacted you? Tell us about it. Email [emailprotected] with the subject line "Safety Net" or use this form. Someone from Mashable will get in touch.
Topics Mental Health Social Good
Rebecca Ruiz is a Senior Reporter at Mashable. She frequently covers mental health, digital culture, and technology. Her areas of expertise include suicide prevention, screen use and mental health, parenting, youth well-being, and meditation and mindfulness. Rebecca's experience prior to Mashable includes working as a staff writer, reporter, and editor at NBC News Digital and as a staff writer at Forbes. Rebecca has a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and a masters degree from U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.
More from Safety Net
Scammers are posing as IRS agents and stealing people's money. One man's story proves it can happen to anyone.
Common scams aren't like the movies. They're happening to real people, when they least expect it.
By Chase DiBenedetto
Password managers are under threat in 2025. What the LastPass breach taught us.
Hackers know to target your password managers now. Here's what you should do.
By Matt Binder
Here’s what to do if you give your information to a scammer
What to do next.
By Joe Hindy
Bluetooth is bad. You can't quit it. Here's what to do.
Your devices use it all the time. Hackers and thieves can see them doing it. But you can stay safe by being smart.
By Chris Taylor
6 popular scams and the warning signs for each
Be careful who you trust and what you click on.
By Christian de Looper
Recommended For You
Have you been impacted by a scam or security breach?
We want to know about it!
By Mashable Team
Scammers are posing as IRS agents and stealing people's money. One man's story proves it can happen to anyone.
Common scams aren't like the movies. They're happening to real people, when they least expect it.
By Chase DiBenedetto
This recovery software recovers deleted and lost files for just $9 a year
Recover lost files in a few clicks.
By Sponsored by StackCommerce
Did Google Maps delete your Timeline data? How to restore it.
You have to have your backup enabled.
By Christianna Silva
Elon Musk's DOGE takeover is reportedly being spearheaded by young college grads
One of them is apparently still in college.
By Chance Townsend
More in Life
How to watch the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix online for free
Live stream all the action from the Suzuka Circuit without spending anything.
By Joseph Green
How to watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami online for free
The Concacaf Champions Cup is available to live stream without spending anything.
By Joseph Green
How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM online for free
The Concacaf Champions Cup is available to live stream without spending anything.
By Joseph Green
Target Circle members can still score 3 free months of Peacock Premium
Stream Oscar-nominated films like 'Wicked,' 'Conclave,' and 'Nosferatu' without paying a cent.
By Christina Buff
How to watch Club America vs. Cruz Azul online for free
The Concacaf Champions Cup is available to live stream without spending anything.
By Joseph Green
Trending on Mashable
NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 3, 2025
Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #662
By Mashable Team
Wordle today: Answer, hints for April 3, 2025
Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1384.
By Mashable Team
NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 2, 2025
Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #661
By Mashable Team
NYT Strands hints, answers for April 3
Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.
By Mashable Team
NYT Mini crossword answers, hints for April 3, 2025
Stuck on any of the clues? We have the answers you need.
By Mashable Team
The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.
These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!