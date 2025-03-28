How to find the last movie You watched on Netflix? - Mad Penguin (2025)

How to Find the Last Movie You Watched on Netflix

Step 1: Check Your Netflix Account History

The first step to finding the last movie you watched on Netflix is to check your account history. This will give you an idea of the movies you’ve watched and when. To access your account history, follow these steps:

Log in to your Netflix account on the Netflix website or mobile app.

Click on your profile picture or username in the top right corner of the screen.

Select "Account" from the dropdown menu.

Click on "Account History" from the left-hand menu.

You will see a list of all your past viewing history, including the movies you’ve watched.

Step 2: Use the Netflix Search Function

Once you have access to your account history, you can use the Netflix search function to find the last movie you watched. Here’s how:

Click on the "Search" bar at the top of the screen.

Type in the title of the movie you’re looking for, including any relevant keywords or characters.

Press enter to search for the movie.

Netflix will display a list of all the movies that match your search criteria.

You can filter the results by genre, release date, or rating to find the movie you’re looking for.

Step 3: Check Your Watched Movies List

Another way to find the last movie you watched on Netflix is to check your "Watched Movies" list. This list is usually displayed on the Netflix homepage or in your account history. Here’s how to find it:

Click on the "Home" tab at the top of the screen.

Click on "Watched Movies" from the left-hand menu.

You will see a list of all the movies you’ve watched, including the title, release date, and rating.

You can sort the list by release date, rating, or title to find the movie you’re looking for.

Step 4: Use the Netflix "Recently Watched" Feature

Netflix also has a "Recently Watched" feature that allows you to see a list of all the movies you’ve watched in the past 30 days. Here’s how to access it:

Click on the "Home" tab at the top of the screen.

Click on "Recently Watched" from the left-hand menu.

You will see a list of all the movies you’ve watched in the past 30 days, including the title, release date, and rating.

You can sort the list by release date, rating, or title to find the movie you’re looking for.

Step 5: Check Your Netflix App

If you’re using the Netflix app on your mobile device, you can also find the last movie you watched by checking the "Watched" section. Here’s how:

Open the Netflix app on your mobile device.

Tap on the "Watched" tab at the bottom of the screen.

You will see a list of all the movies you’ve watched, including the title, release date, and rating.

You can sort the list by release date, rating, or title to find the movie you’re looking for.

Conclusion

Finding the last movie you watched on Netflix can be a bit of a challenge, but with these steps and tips, you can easily find the movie you’re looking for. By checking your account history, using the search function, and checking your watch history, you can find the last movie you watched on Netflix. Additionally, using the Netflix "Recently Watched" feature and keeping your Netflix account up to date can help you find the movie you’re looking for.