How to Get Curly Hair Curlier: Top Tips for Enhanced Waves and Curls (2025)

Understanding Your Hair Type

Before you can enhance your curls, it's essential to understand your hair type and texture. Curly hair is unique and requires specific care to achieve its full potential.

Determine Your Curl Pattern

The first step to achieving curlier hair is to determine your curl pattern. Hair types are generally classified into different categories, such as straight, wavy, curly, or coily.

Curly hair can range from loose waves to tight corkscrew curls, and the more defined your curls are, the better you can cater your styling and hair care routine.

Identify Your Hair Type

Curly hair comes in many forms:

Type 1 : Straight hair, which lacks curl.

Type 2 : Wavy hair, with some definition but no full curls.

Type 3 : Curly hair, with defined curls that vary in size.

Type 4: Coily hair, with tight curls and texture.

How to Care for Your Hair Type

Curly hair can sometimes be challenging to manage due to its natural tendency to frizz and lose moisture. The key is maintaining hydration and preventing damage.

The right hair care routine can help maximize curl definition and health. Incorporating a deep conditioning treatment into your weekly hair care routine can significantly improve hydration and enhance curl definition.

Preparing Your Hair for Curls

Gently Detangle Your Hair

Start by using a wide-tooth comb or a detangling brush to carefully detangle your hair. It's best to do this in the shower after applying conditioner to reduce breakage.

Apply Moisturizing Products

Curly hair tends to be drier than other hair types, so moisturizing is crucial. Use a leave-in conditioner or moisturizing mask to hydrate your curls and make them more manageable.

These products can also help enhance your natural wave, making your curls more defined and bouncy.

Blot Moisture With a Microfiber Towel

Avoid rubbing your hair with a regular towel, as this can cause frizz and breakage. Instead, blot excess moisture with a microfiber towel or an old cotton t-shirt. This method reduces frizz while absorbing water effectively.

Protect Your Hair From Heat Damage

If you're using heat styling tools, always apply a heat protectant to shield your hair from potential damage. Avoid using heat tools too frequently to keep your hair healthy.

Styling Techniques for Wavy or Curly Hair

Use a Diffuser for Added Volume

When blow-drying your hair, attach a diffuser to your blow dryer. This attachment helps to enhance your natural texture and reduces frizz. It also adds volume by allowing your curls to dry more evenly.

Twist and Press Method

Another technique for achieving defined curls is the twist and press method. While blow-drying, twist sections of your hair and gently press them against your scalp to encourage curl formation.

Curling Iron for Extra Curls

If you want to enhance your natural curls or add more definition, use a curling iron or rollers. This works well for straight or wavy hair and can give you tighter, more defined curls.

Denman Brush for Defined Curls

Use a Denman brush to lift sections of your hair and create more curl. This tool is designed to separate and define curls without creating frizz.

Product Tips for Enhanced Curls

Use Curl Cream or Gel

To define your curls further, apply a curl cream or curl gel while your hair is still wet. These products help provide structure and keep curls from falling flat as they dry.

Hydrating Ingredients

Look for products that contain glycerin, plant butters, or natural oils to provide hydration and definition without weighing your hair down.

Light Hold Hairspray for Hold and Moisture

Once your curls are defined, finish with a light-hold hairspray to lock in the shape. A lightweight product will add moisture while keeping your curls intact without making them crunchy.

Cutting and Trimming for Curly Hair

Regular Trims

Curly hair can develop split ends and look frizzy if not regularly trimmed. Ask your hairstylist for regular trims to maintain healthy hair and prevent breakage.

Feathering the Ends

To enhance volume, consider asking your stylist to feather the ends of your hair. This method removes excess weight from curls, making them bounce more freely and appear fuller.

Consider a Curly Cut

A curly cut is a great option for curly-haired individuals. This haircut is tailored specifically to the hair’s natural curl pattern and ensures that each curl is given the right shape and length for maximum volume.

Enhancing Wavy Hair

Use Styling Cream for Defined Waves

To bring out your natural waves, apply a styling cream or gel while your hair is damp. These products provide a more defined texture and can make your waves look more polished.

Plopping Method for Curly Hair

Plopping involves wrapping your wet hair in a cotton t-shirt or microfiber towel to promote natural curls and reduce frizz. This technique encourages the hair to dry in its natural curl pattern, enhancing the shape.

Leave-In Conditioner for Moisture

Keep your hair hydrated by using a leave-in conditioner or moisturizing mask regularly. This will help maintain the definition of your curls and prevent dryness.

Styling Wet Hair

Blot Excess Moisture

After washing your hair, use a microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to blot out the excess moisture. Be gentle when handling your curls to avoid frizz and damage.

Use a Diffuser to Enhance Texture

Dry your hair using a diffuser attachment to add more volume and texture to your natural curls. This method helps the curls dry evenly and without frizz.

Air Dry for Natural Curls

If you have time, let your hair air dry. This helps preserve the natural curl pattern and reduces the risk of heat damage. For extra volume, flip your head upside down to encourage lift at the roots.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Washing Hair Too Frequently

Washing your hair too often can strip your curls of natural oils that help maintain moisture. Aim to wash your hair 2-3 times a week to keep curls hydrated and healthy.

Using Harsh Hair Products

Avoid products with sulfates and alcohol, as these can dry out your curls. Opt for sulfate-free shampoos and moisturizers that enhance curl definition.

Overuse of Heat Styling Tools

Excessive use of flat irons, blow dryers, and curling irons can damage curls over time. Use these tools sparingly and always apply a heat protectant beforehand.

Brushing Curls Too Much

Brushing curly hair can cause frizz and breakage. Instead, use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to detangle wet hair and keep curls intact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Make My Natural Curly Hair Curlier?

You can make your natural curls curlier by using the right products, such as curl creams and gels, and utilizing techniques like plopping, twisting, or diffusing. Be sure to hydrate your curls regularly to maintain their shape.

Can You Train Curly Hair to Be Curlier?

While you can't "train" your hair to be curlier, you can encourage your natural curl pattern by using the right products and techniques to enhance definition and reduce frizz.

Why is My Naturally Curly Hair Not Curly?

If your curls are not as defined as you’d like, it may be due to product buildup, over-washing, or lack of moisture. Using moisturizing products, deep conditioning treatments, and defining gels can help restore your curls.

Using products designed to enhance curly hair naturally can also help reduce frizz and promote healthier curls.

How Do I Get More Defined Curls?

For more defined curls, use a curl-enhancing product, such as a gel or cream, while your hair is damp. Diffusing, plopping, or using rollers can also help define curls and give them more shape.

How to Get Curly Hair Curlier Conclusion

With the right techniques and products, you can enhance your natural curls and achieve healthy, bouncy hair. Start by understanding your hair type and texture, and use moisturizing products to keep your curls hydrated.

Experiment with different methods, like diffusing, plopping, and using curl creams, to find what works best for you. Keep your curls healthy by avoiding over-washing, harsh products, and excessive heat styling. With these tips, you can maximize your natural curl potential and enjoy beautiful, defined curls.