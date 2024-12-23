How to Get Rid of Calluses | Premier Podiatry (2024)

Calluses are not a major problem, but they can cause considerable pain and discomfort if they develop in the heels, ball of feet, or palms of hands. Alleviating the friction and pressure that causes them to form in the first place is the best way to get rid of these calluses. Visit Premier Podiatry to find the best solutions for annoying and unsightly-looking calluses and get expert opinion on removing them. Dr. Velimir Petkov focuses on reducing and preventing the formation of calluses and recommends lifestyle changes that help you avoid activities or movements that increase your risk of developing them. He also comes up with the safest and most effective treatment options that provide relief and ensure you get back to your life and work in the shortest possible time.

A callus is an area of hard or thickened skin, where it is usually subjected to constant friction. The heels and feet make up the two most common areas, but they can also be found on the hands. The skin thickens as a reaction or defense mechanism to extreme pressure. However, if they are not prevented or addressed timely, these calluses can end up being more painful.

What Are Calluses?

Calluses are hard, thick areas of skin that become uncomfortable. They are caused by repeated pressure or rubbing on almost any area of the skin. Common locations for calluses include the heels, toes, fingertips, and palms of the hands. Calluses usually do not hurt.

Wearing tight-fitting shoes, walking barefoot, playing instruments, working with your hands, and repetitive movements are some of the common reasons for developing calluses. Extra layers of skin grow over the affected area until a harder, raised bump appears. It is your body’s reaction to protect your skin from being exposed to irritants and other harmful agents.

Calluses do not indicate a medical problem, and you don’t need to rush to the emergency to have them removed. If your calluses are turning painful or you don’t like how they look, there are several treatments and home remedies that may help.

Treatments & Remedies for Calluses

It is possible to get rid of calluses at home, but it needs time and patience. Avoid using sharp objects to remove or reduce a callus as it may injure the skin and lead to bleeding and even infection.

If you have no underlying health problems, the following remedies can help clear up a callus.

Warm Water

Soaking the callus in warm, soapy water can soften it and make it easier to remove the thickened skin. Soak the callus for about 20 minutes, towel dry your skin, and see if you can gently rub a layer of the callus away with just your finger. After several soaking sessions, you may be able to completely remove the callus, one layer at a time.

Non-Medicated Callus Pads

Callus pads are donut-shaped form pads for protecting the callus-formed area. These pads can be applied to the affected area and worn underneath the socks, shoes, gloves, or shirts. They keep the calluses from being irritated while they heal. Avoid using medicated callus pads as they contain salicylic acid, which can irritate and break through the skin and cause infection and other problems.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is high in acid, which helps to soften the hard skin of the callus. Make a solution with four parts water and one-part apple cider vinegar, and soak your callus for about 20 minutes. You may be able to peel a layer or two of the callus afterward. You must pull the skin gently and patiently. Pulling too hard or breaking the skin around or on top of the callus can result in infection.

Castor Oil

Castor oil is a natural lubricant that conditions skin when you are trying to rub a callus off. Soak your callus in a warm water mixture with 5 tablespoons of castor oil. It will lubricate and soften the tough skin and soothe the affected area as well.

Pumice Stone

Pumice stones are light, porous stones that exfoliate dead skin and calluses on the feet or other parts where it is hard to see. These stones work best on soft skin. Soak your calluses in warm water for 5 to 10 minutes and apply the pressure of a pumice stone, rubbing in a circular motion to remove the dead skin cells. Do not try to get the whole callus off at once. You may need to exfoliate for several days to get the desired results.

Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is also an exfoliator and helps to soften calluses in preparation for other treatments, such as manual exfoliation with a pumice stone or foot file. The fine grains of the salt dissolve to relax your muscles and soothe the skin. Mixing 2 to 3 tablespoons of salt in warm water and soaking your calluses makes it easy to pull away dead, rough skin.

Sandpaper

Using a fine grade of sandpaper gently on the calluses can help get rid of them. You can also combine this remedy with some soaking solution remedies for the best results. Make sure to soak your calluses before trying sandpaper to prevent pain and other problems.

Gently apply pressure to the callus and see if it can rub off a layer of skin or it can completely take off the callus. If the callus is not coming off easily, repeat the soaking or do it some other time. Avoid rubbing your skin vigorously with sandpaper.

Tea Tree Oil

It is an antibacterial, antifungal, and natural antiseptic that aids callus removal and healing afterward. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to warm water and soak your calluses until the skin begins to soften and lift. Do not soak for more than 15 minutes as tea tree oil is strong, and can damage your skin layer if exposed to it for very long.

Baking Soda and Lemon Juice

Combining baking soda with lemon juice can spark a reaction that makes it easier to remove callus. Baking soda is a chemical compound, while lemon juice is an acid compound, and both work together to exfoliate the skin. Mix lemon juice in warm water, and after a few minutes of soaking your feet in this solution, add baking soda or make a paste and apply it to the affected area. You can cover the paste with socks, gloves, or a bandage for maximum benefit. Repeat this process every night till the callus is gone.

If you have calluses, the best way to treat them is to identify and address their causes. If you are healthy, you don’t need any treatment unless they are painful or you don’t like how they look.

When Is It Time to See a Doctor?

It is a good idea to see a doctor if you have persistent or severe calluses. The specialist will find the underlying cause of your calluses to avoid problems that sometimes come with diabetes and cardiovascular health concerns, including peripheral neuropathy or peripheral artery disease.

It is better to consult a podiatrist if:

You have diabetes – People with diabetes can experience a lack of circulation and sensation in the feet, which makes healing difficult and may lead to infection. This is called diabetic foot .

– People with diabetes can experience a lack of circulation and sensation in the feet, which makes healing difficult and may lead to infection. This is called . There are signs of infection – Signs of an infected callus include redness, pain in and around the affected area, swelling, and oozing or pus from the callus.

– Signs of an infected callus include redness, pain in and around the affected area, swelling, and oozing or pus from the callus. Home remedies have failed – When home remedies do not work, and your callus does not show any signs of getting better, it is necessary to seek medical help for professional removal.

– When home remedies do not work, and your callus does not show any signs of getting better, it is necessary to seek medical help for professional removal. The pain increases – If the pain does not subside or increases, you must call your doctor and schedule a visit.

Calluses are usually not a cause for alarm and can be removed easily. However, you should not use a razor or sharp object to cut them off, as it can break your skin, cause infection, and lead to further complications if it is not treated right. Seeing your doctor is essential to avoid foot problems that can affect your mobility, as well as overall health.

Preventing Calluses

Only treating calluses is not enough. You should also take steps to keep them from recurring.

Some strategies to prevent calluses from forming include:

Keeping your feet and hands well moisturized to keep the skin soft

Wearing right-fitting shoes

Using a pumice stone regularly get rid of dead skin

Wearing work gloves or knee pads to avoid calluses if you work with your hands or on your knees

Avoiding walking barefoot

Wearing cushioned socks and slippers in the house to keep the bottom of your feet smooth

For most people, removing the source of friction or pressure can make the calluses disappear.

For most people, removing the source of friction or pressure can make the calluses disappear.