How To Get Smooth Skin: 3 Proven Tips (2024)

When we think about what makes up a perfect complexion, smooth skin is pretty high on the list alongside an even tone and being blemish-free. Thankfully, getting smooth skin at home is easier than you might think; getting and maintaining smooth skin is mostly a matter of using the right tools and skincare practices, then using them consistently.

So, let's talk about what causes skin unevenness in the first place, how Red Light Therapy can help visibly smooth skin, then finish with a smooth skin skincare routine that includes steps like cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing to help boost your skin's texture and glow.

What Causes Unevenness in Skin?

Rough, uneven skin can come from a mix of factors that contribute to rough patches, wrinkles, and fine lines

Sun Exposure: Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to dark spots and rough patches. UV rays can damage the skin's surface and affect pigmentation , resulting in uneven texture and tone.

Lifestyle Habits: What you eat, how much water you drink, and whether you smoke can impact your skin's health. A diet lacking in essential nutrients or inadequate hydration can lead to rough, uneven skin. Additionally, smoking can accelerate the development of wrinkles and fine lines , on top of deepening existing wrinkles.

Aging Process: As we age, our skin naturally produces less collagen, which is essential for maintaining firmness and elasticity. This decrease can lead to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and unevenness.

Dry Skin and Dead Skin Cells: Lack of moisture can lead to dry, flaky skin, while the buildup of dead skin cells can create a rough texture. This combination can make the skin appear uneven and dull, emphasizing fine lines and rough patches.

Acne Scarring: Past acne can leave behind scars on the face and body that contribute to an uneven skin texture. These scars can create indentations or raised areas, affecting the overall smoothness of the skin.

How To Get Smooth Skin at Home

Skincare Routine for Smooth Skin

Cleanse: Start your routine with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin. This step is crucial for preparing your skin to absorb the benefits of the following steps. Red Light Therapy: After cleansing, use Red Light TherapyDevices to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Light Therapy will be one of your best tools for achieving a visibly-smoother texture and a more radiant complexion, so aim to do a treatment at least three times per week as part of your regular routine. (More on this in the next section!) Exfoliate: Gently exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresher, smoother-looking complexion. Choose between chemical exfoliation, which uses AHAs or BHAs to dissolve dead skin cells, and physical exfoliation, which involves using gentle scrubs to manually remove them. Sensitive skin should exfoliate once a week, while normal to oily skin can typically handle two to three times a week. Adjust based on your skin's needs and reactions to avoid irritation and redness. Tone: Apply a toner to help balance your skin's pH levels, tighten pores, and prep skin for the coming products. Serum: We recommend our hydrating peptide serum here! This serum uses avocado peptides, triple hyaluronic acid, and a proprietary complex of skin-soothing synbiotics and skin barrier-strengthening ingredients to visibly plump and firm skin for a smooth, rejuvenated look. Moisturize: Lock in hydration with a nourishing moisturizer . This step is essential for maintaining your skin's moisture barrier and ensuring a soft, supple texture. Sunscreen: If this is your day routine, finish with a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from UV damage. Sun protection is vital for preventing the appearance of dark spots, maintaining an even skin tone, and keeping fine lines at bay.

Red Light Therapy for Smooth Skin

Red Light Therapy is a non-invasive skincare treatment that utilizes a specific wavelength of light to penetrate the layers of the skin and support collagen production. Collagen is essential for maintaining the appearance of skin firmness and smoothness, which is why incorporating Red Light Therapy into your skincare routine can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly smooth your complexion for a glowing, radiant look.

If you're looking to add Red Light Therapy into your routine, we recommend the Wrinkle Retreat Face Mask and the 4-in-1 Skincare Wand to get you started:

The Wrinkle Retreat Red Light Therapy Face Mask is designed to deliver targeted Red Light and Near-Infrared Light directly to the skin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while visibly rejuvenating the skin for a radiant glow. In your 10-minute treatment session, Red and Near-Infrared Light will work at 630 nm and 830 nm, respectively, to gently and painlessly penetrate skin and support collagen production in order to visible smooth your complexion, create a lifted appearance, and promote a healthy-looking glow.

The Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, on the other hand, is a versatile skincare tool that combines Red Light Therapy with Galvanic Current, Facial Massage, and Therapeutic Warmth to deliver multiple benefits in a short treatment session. This multifunctional device not only helps to visibly smooth the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, but also targets dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, and puffiness. Use it for as little as 3 minutes per day on a particular section of your face, or go for a 12-minute full-face treatment (divided into four 3-minute treatments for each quadrant of your face).

Both the Wrinkle Retreat Red Light Therapy Face Mask and the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand can complement your skincare routine by offering a targeted, science-backed, professional-grade skin care treatment that enhances the effects of your regular products. By integrating these tools, you can elevate your skincare regimen and enjoy the benefits of smoother, healthier-looking skin.tone for smoother skin.

Skincare Best Practices

When it comes to the question of how to get smooth skin, a big part of the answer involves supporting skin health at its core. Maintaining smooth, healthy skin involves more than just topical treatments; it requires a best-practice approach that includes hydration, nutrition, and sun protection.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated from the inside out, supporting its natural elasticity and smoothness. Well-hydrated skin appears plumper and more radiant, reducing the appearance of fine lines and rough patches.

Eat a Skin-Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids can help support overall skin health , especially when it comes to supporting the skin's natural barrier and defenses against damaging free radicals. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A, C, and E, like carrots, oranges, and spinach, can also help promote a glowing complexion because they support skin cell production and repair.

Wear Sunscreen: Sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine, as it protects the skin from harmful UV rays that can cause damage and lead to uneven texture. When selecting a sunscreen, opt for a broad-spectrum formula with an SPF of at least 30 to ensure adequate protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Applying sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, is key to preserving smooth, healthy skin.

Conclusion

Achieving smooth skin involves a combination of thoughtful skincare practices and the right skincare products and tools. With essential steps like cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing, paired with technology like Red Light Therapy, you can visibly smooth your complexion. Plus, skin health best practices like staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and protecting your skin with sunscreen can help you keep it that way, too!

Looking for more ways to make your ideal complexion a reality? Take our Skin Quiz here for personalized guidance on the best tools to get you the results you're looking for!

