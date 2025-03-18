How To Glue A Lace Front Wig? The Only Guide You Need (2025)

Gluing a lace front wig properly is essential for a natural-looking and secure fit. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Materials You'll Need:

Lace Front Wig Wig Glue or Adhesive (e.g., Got2b Glued, Ghost Bond, or Bold Hold) Wig Cap Alcohol Wipes Cotton Swabs Blow Dryer (optional, for drying the adhesive) Rat Tail Comb or Edge Brush Scissors (if you need to cut the lace) Wig Band or Scarf (to secure the wig while drying)

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Prep Your Natural Hair

Braid or tuck your natural hair securely under a wig cap.

Make sure the wig cap is smooth and tight to avoid lumps when you apply the lace front wig.

2. Clean Your Forehead

Use alcohol wipes or a cotton swab to remove any oils, makeup, or dirt from your forehead. This ensures better adhesion for the wig glue.

3. Cut the Lace (if needed)

If your lace front wig still has excess lace at the hairline, cut it as close to the hairline as possible, leaving a small margin of lace for application. Be careful not to cut into the hairline.

4. Apply the Adhesive

Choose a lace wig adhesive that works best for you (some are more water-resistant than others).

Apply a thin, even layer of glue along your natural hairline, staying just below the hairline. Use a cotton swab or the applicator that comes with the glue.

Wait for the glue to become tacky or clear (it usually takes about 2-5 minutes, depending on the adhesive).

5. Place the Lace Front Wig

Gently position the lace wig over your head, aligning it with your natural hairline.

Once the wig is positioned correctly, press the lace into the glue starting from the middle of your forehead and working outward toward the ears.

6. Secure the Wig

After pressing down the lace, use a blow dryer on a cool setting to help set the glue. Hold the blow dryer about 6-8 inches away and blow dry for 30 seconds to a minute.

If needed, tie a wig band or scarf around the edges of your wig to hold it in place while the glue dries fully (this can take around 10-20 minutes).

7. Style and Finish

Once the wig is secure, you can style it as desired. Trim any excess lace if needed, and make sure the wig looks natural by adjusting any flyaways or hair that may have lifted during application.

8. Touch Up (if necessary)

If any parts of the wig begin to lift over time, you can reapply a small amount of glue and press down again. Some people use a small amount of hairspray or lace glue remover for cleanup if the glue is too sticky or leaves residue.

Tips:

Test the glue : Always do a patch test before applying glue to avoid any allergic reactions.

Be patient with drying : Ensure the glue is properly tacky before pressing the lace down, and avoid rushing through this step for a secure hold.

Lace adhesive remover: Use a lace adhesive remover or baby oil when it's time to take off the wig to prevent pulling out your natural hair.

This method should give you a secure, long-lasting hold with a natural finish!

