How to Grow Eyelashes, According to Experts (2025)

Whatever of-the-moment eye look you’re after, lashes are an essential component. Eyelashes directly affect the shape of the eye and the impact of makeup moments. While the best mascaras help to elongate hair and deepen the hue of lashes, even the most high-quality coats can only do so much. This is why prioritizing lash health and knowing how to grow eyelashes is an invaluable part of any beauty routine.

While faux lashes, extensions, and lash lifts have found favor with celebrities and beauty lovers alike, there’s something to be said for working with what you’ve got before opting for augmentation—plus, these options can do more harm than good. “Lash treatments, including lash extensions, perms, and even rubbing or otherwise traumatizing lashes during the removal of waterproof mascara, can all damage lashes,” says board-certified dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD. Lucky, there are habits you can adopt to support their growth.

Keep reading for our complete guide on how to grow eyelashes, according to experts.

The Anatomy of Eyelashes

Before we learn how to grow eyelashes, it's important to first understand the anatomy of eyelashes. “Each eyelash has three main parts: the follicle, the shaft, and the bulb,” says lash expert Kimber Jaynes. “The follicle is located beneath the skin's surface and produces new lash growth, the shaft is the visible part of the lash, and the bulb anchors the lash to the follicle.”

The Role of Eyelashes

Not only do eyelashes add some welcome flare to your gaze, but they also serve as a safeguard. “Eyelashes are your eyes' first line of defense, keeping airborne dirt, dust, and lint from reaching the delicate eye tissues,” says trichologist Penny James. “With eyes open, eyelashes catch some airborne debris, but when closed, eyelashes form a seal against foreign irritants getting into the eye.”

Factors That Impact Lash Growth

The lash growth cycle is the same as that of hair: anagen (the growing stage), followed by catagen (the degradation stage), andtelogen (the resting phase), after which the lash falls out. According to research, lash length generally caps at about 12 millimeters due to a slower growth rate and shorter anagen phase compared to the hair that grows on our scalps. Though the growth cycle is uniform, contributing factors are not—and some are out of our control. “Genetics play a significant role in determining the length and thickness of lashes,” says Jaynes. “Hormonal changes, aging, and certain medical conditions can affect lash growth as well.” But, as with hair growth, your lashes are more than just an aesthetic accessory; they’re a mirror of your health and self-care habits.

The Best Ways to Grow Your Lashes

Adopt Healthy Habits

A well-balanced diet, adequate sleep, and low stress will help to promote hair growth—including that of the lashes. “Avocados, beans, broccoli, spinach, salmon, nuts, whole grains, chicken, fish, and eggs are all excellent foods to help in strengthening hair and lashes,” says James.

Follow a Lash Routine

If you’ve checked all of the above boxes and still find your lashes falling short, lash growth serums (thoughtfully used) can help. “The best lash serums contain hydrating and moisturizing ingredients that condition, vitamins that strengthen, and peptides and prostaglandins that encourage growth,” says Dr. Murphy-Rose, citing ceramides, biotin, and panthenol as ingredients to look for. A group of lipids called prostaglandins may help, too. “Prostaglandins stimulate lash growth by a hormone-like mechanism that is not yet well understood,” says Dr. Murphy-Rose. “Latisse contains a prescription-strength prostaglandin called bimatoprost that is known to stimulate growth.”

“Maintaining lash health is essential for optimal lash growth,” says Jaynes. “Encouraging clients to follow a proper lash care routine, including gentle cleansing, avoiding oil-based products on the lashes, and regular conditioning with a nourishing lash serum, can help promote healthy lash growth.”

When to Expect Results

The most important tip for using lash growth products is to be consistent,” says Dr. Murphy-Rose, who also recommends Talika Lipocils Expertand Better Not Younger’s Superpower Lash Enhancing Serum. “Results do not appear overnight, but with continued use one to two times daily of a good product, you can expect noticeable improvement over a period of two to six weeks.”

The Takeaway

Long, robust lashes are born out of care, consistency, and a bit of luck. Professionally placed extensions may safely mimic growth, but bolstering your lashes requires maintaining a healthy lifestyle—and perhaps the right serum applied judiciously.