How to Handle Hair Loss - Consumer Reports (2025)

Want to try a therapy to combat hair loss? “There are effective treatments, but they are more effective at slowing or preventing hair loss than they are at regrowing hair,” Tosti says.

One of the most effective at-home treatments is topical minoxidil. You can buy it over the counter in 2 and 5 percent concentrations for about $15 to $50 for a three-month supply. A review published in 2017 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that men using 5 percent minoxidil twice daily had an average increase of almost 15 hairs per square centimeter.

Low-level lasers, typically helmetlike caps worn for 30 minutes at a time, are another option, but they can cost hundreds and be time-consuming. “There is strong evidence that they can grow hair if you use them three to four times a week,” says Ronda S. Farah, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

You may also see supplements—often containing biotin—with hair-regrowth claims. However, “there is no evidence that biotin helps grow hair unless you have a deficiency,” Farah says.