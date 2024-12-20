How to Increase Your Libido: 10 Foods, Herbs, Lifestyle Tips (2024)

Looking to spice up your sex life? There are a number of things you can try, from eating certain foods and taking supplements to positive self-talk and a renewed focus on pleasure. Libido is just another name for sexual desire. Various internal and external factors can affect your libido, from your hormone levels to your medications to your sleep habits. Everyone’s libido is different, but it’s common to experience a decline in libido with age.

1. Eat more of these fruits Little evidence supports the effectiveness of certain foods, but there’s no harm in experimenting. Figs, bananas, and avocados, for example, are considered libido-boosting foods or aphrodisiacs. These foods also provide important vitamins and minerals that can increase blood flow to the genitals and promote a healthy sex life.

2. Try eating chocolate Throughout history, chocolate has been a symbol of desire, not just because of its delicious taste but also because of its power to improve sexual pleasure. Chocolate promotes the release of chemicals like serotonin , which can produce some aphrodisiac and mood-lifting effects. Serotonin may also regulate blood flow to the genital tissues, which could be responsible for some of its libido-boosting properties.

4. Take a tip from Africa Yohimbine, an alkaloid found in the bark of the West African evergreen, has been known to work similarly to Viagra. Some studies suggest that yohimbine bark can help you maintain an erection. It may also enhance the quality of an erection and could improve sexual function if combined with other treatments. However, more research is needed to see if yohimbine is helpful for erectile dysfunction. According to a 2021 review , emerging therapies could be useful for people who are unresponsive to other treatments, but more high quality research is needed.

5. Focus on the way you feel The way you feel about your body affects the way you feel about sex. Eating a balanced diet and committing to regular movement can help you feel more connected to your body and may improve your self-image. You can also shift your focus to the pleasure experienced during sex.

6. Stick to one glass of wine Drinking one glass of wine can put you at ease and increase your interest in becoming intimate. However, too much alcohol can impair your ability to perform by affecting erectile function. Too much alcohol can also inhibit your ability to orgasm. Learn more about the relationship between alcohol and sex.

7. Take time to meditate and relieve stress See Also 10 Foods That Make Women Sweet in Bed No matter how healthy you are, being stressed out can affect your libido. Some research suggests that women may be particularly susceptible to the effects stress can have on one’s sex life. Men, on the other hand, may use sex to relieve stress. Sometimes, these differences in the approach can cause conflict, ultimately increasing stress between partners. Meditation can help relieve stress. You might also enjoy: participating in sports activities

practicing tai chi

taking a yoga class

8. Get plenty of sleep Those with a hectic lifestyle don’t always have the time to get the right amount of sleep. Being busy also makes it difficult to make time for sex. Boost your energy and libido by taking naps when you can and eating a healthy diet high in protein and complex carbohydrates.

9. Keep your relationship in check After you’ve argued with a partner, chances are you’re not in the mood to have sex. For many people, sensing emotional closeness is important to sexual desire. That means unresolved conflicts can affect your sexual relationship. Communication is essential for building trust. It’s important to prevent resentment from building up.

10. Consult with a doctor or other healthcare professional Even if you’re taking a natural approach to boosting your libido, it still might be a good idea to consult with a doctor. They can help you identify any underlying conditions that may be affecting your sexual health. Your clinician may also be able to refer you to a mental health professional experienced in sex therapy or relationship counseling.

Frequently asked questions What can you do to improve your libido and sexual performance? Focusing on your overall health can support your long-term sexual wellness. Exercise regularly to increase blood flow, reduce stress, and improve mood. Eat a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Get enough sleep to regulate hormone levels. Address any underlying medical conditions and consider mental health support to help with stress management, relationship difficulties, and other concerns. What increases libido naturally? Chocolate, oysters, garlic, and fenugreek are a few examples of foods that are often considered natural aphrodisiacs. Ginseng, L-arginine, ginkgo biloba, and maca are a few ingredients that have been studied for their ability to improve female libido and sexual function. Some research suggests that herbal supplements like ginseng, Tribulus Terrestris, and Pygnogenol could help improve erectile dysfunction naturally. Certain practices like yoga and acupuncture may also be beneficial when paired with a healthy lifestyle. What can cause your libido to be low? Low libido may stem from a temporary increase in stress or other disruption to your day-to-day routine. Some medications, like antidepressants and hormonal therapies, can have a long-term effect on your libido. If you’re concerned about your libido and feel that it’s lower or slower than you’d like, you might find it helpful to consult with a healthcare professional. What increases libido immediately? Spontaneous desire is exactly what it sounds like — Spontaneous. There’s no rhyme or reason for why it occurs. Responsive desire, on the other hand, maybe a little more predictable. Touching yourself in a certain way — or asking your partner to — may trigger this aspect of your libido. Prescription medication may be able to produce a more immediate effect for people experiencing erectile dysfunction. Find Roman ED medication online.