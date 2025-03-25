How to Make a Foot Spa: 13 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (2025)

This article was co-authored by Renee Hughes. Renee Hughes is a Certified Professional Aromatherapist and the CEO of The Aromaspecialists. With more than seven years of experience, she specializes in teaching others how to use aromatherapy and become certified aromatherapists. Renee received her training from The New Eden School of Natural Health and Herbal Studies. She is also a Level 2 National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA) Certified Professional Aromatherapist and a NAHA Approved School Educator. This article has been viewed 698,942 times.

To make a foot spa, fill a plastic tub with warm water and 10 drops of essential oils such as peppermint or lavender for aromatherapy. To soften your feet, you can also add 1 cup of powdered milk and 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Then, soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes. To exfoliate your feet, try mixing 1 cup of sugar with 1/2 cup coconut oil and a few drops of peppermint oil. Use a handful of this mixture whenever you want smoother feet! Keep reading to learn how to create herbal soaks using steeped tea or how to deodorize your feet with baking soda!