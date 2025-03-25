How to Make a Foot Spa: 13 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (2025)

- Categories
- Personal Care and Style
- Spa Treatments
Download Article
Co-authored byRenee Hughes
Last Updated: March 10, 2025Fact Checked
Download Article
- Creating a Basic Foot Spa |
- Trying Different Soaks and Scrubs |
- Video |
- |
- Tips |
- Warnings |
- Things You'll Need
Your feet are precious; they carry you many a mile and help you to maintain your posture. It is no surprise that they may feel tired, calloused, or swollen by the end of the day. Give your feet the attention they really deserve by pampering them with a foot spa. Once you know the basic procedure, you can experiment with special soaks and scrubs to suit the needs of your feet.
Method 1
Method 1 of 2:
Creating a Basic Foot Spa
Download Article
1
Create a relaxing environment. Decide where you want to have your foot spa, then dim the lights. Put on some music that you find relaxing. Light some candles, if desired, and make sure that all of your supplies are close by and ready to use. This includes your towels, scrubs, lotions, and socks or slippers.
- You can have your foot spa anywhere you want: bedroom, bathroom, living room, etc.
- Zen music, classical music, and nature sounds are all very relaxing. Everyone is different, however; if you find heavy metal to be the most relaxing, then go for it!
- If you want an invigorating foot spa instead, choose a room with windows, then open the curtains to let in the natural light.
2
Fill a plastic tub with warm water. Any plastic container that is big enough to fit both of your feet will do just fine. For a more luxurious experience, make sure that the tub is tall enough to reach halfway up your calves. You can also use one of those tubs made specifically for foot spas if you really want to get fancy.
- Consider adding some marbles or smooth stones into the bottom of the tub. This way, you can roll your feet over them and give yourself a foot massage![1]
Advertisement
3
Add your desired herbs, salts, or oils. Here is where you can get really creative. It can be as simple as adding a handful of Epsom salt or sea salt, or as fancy as creating a milk bath. Listed below are some ideas to get you started:
- Squirt some bubble bath solution if you like bubbles and wish to soften your feet.
- Add 10 drops of essential oil for fragrance and aromatherapy. Peppermint, lavender, or lemongrass are all great options.
- If you want a nicer, visual appearance, add a bit of mint or a handful of rose petals.
- To soften your feet, use 1 cup (125 grams) of powdered milk (dairy or soy) and 1 tablespoon (15 milliliters) of almond oil instead.
4
Soak your feet in the water for 10 to 15 minutes. Pull the tub over in front of a comfortable chair. Sit down in the chair, then slip your feet into the tub. Read a book or close your eyes and listen to some music. You can even combine the foot spa with another treatment, such as a face mask or eye mask.
- Dirty water is not very relaxing, so make sure that your feet are clean. If they are dirty, rinse them off first in the shower, bathtub, or sink.
5
Exfoliate your feet with a scrub or manicure brush after soaking. Once the 10 to 15 minutes are up, it is time for some exfoliation! Use a manicure brush or a small body brush for a simple treatment. For a fancier treatment, use a homemade or store-bought foot scrub instead. Focus the exfoliation on your heels, where the skin is the most calloused.
- If you used the foot scrub, be sure to rinse it off using your foot soak water.
- For exceptionally calloused heels, consider using a pumice stone.
- Keep your feet over the tub so that you can splash water on them whenever it is necessary.
6
Follow up with a foot massage. If you added marbles to the tub, you can simply roll your feet back-and-forth across them. You can also use a store-bought massager, or give yourself a traditional foot massage using your hands.
- Don't stress about doing the massage correctly as a professional would. Do what feels the best to you.
7
Pat your feet dry, then apply moisturizer. Pat your feet dry with a soft, clean towel first. Next, massage some body lotion to your feet. If you don’t have any lotion, you can use body butter, body oil, or even jojoba oil instead. Seal the moisturizer in by putting on a pair of cotton socks. It would be best to leave these socks on overnight.
- Skip the socks if you will be giving yourself a pedicure.
8
Give yourself a pedicure, if desired. Clean under your toenails with a manicure brush, then trim them with nail clippers. Dry your feet with a clean towel, then wipe your toenails with nail polish remover to get rid of any oils. Apply a base coat, follow up with your desired nail polish color, then seal it with a clear topcoat. Let everything dry before moving on.
- If you need to push back your cuticles, do so with a cuticle pusher or orange stick before you apply the nail polish.
- It's recommended that you wait at least 45 minutes before wearing any closed-toe shoes after polish application.
Advertisement
Method 2
Method 2 of 2:
Trying Different Soaks and Scrubs
Download Article
1
Create a relaxing herbal soak using steeped herbs. Bring 3 cups (710 milliliters) of water to a boil. Wait 1 minute, then pour it over 2 ounces (56 grams) of dried herbs. Allow the herbs to steep for 30 to 60 minutes, then strain them. Pour the herb water into a foot tub, then fill it the rest of the way with warm water. Soak your feet in the water for 20 minutes.
- Great herbs to use include basil, calendula, chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, peppermint, rosemary, or thyme. Lavender and chamomile are very relaxing, while the lemon balm is invigorating.
- You can add the herbs to the foot soak as well, but you will have to rinse them off of your skin later.
- Make it more luxurious by adding 1 ounce (28 grams) of sea salt, 1 ounce (28 grams) of Epsom salt, 10 drops of essential oil, and 1 tablespoon (13 grams) of coconut oil.
2See Also6 DIY Foot Soaks to Moisturize, Soothe, Exfoliate & More27 Easy Homemade Foot Bath Soak Recipes6 DIY Foot Soak Recipes for Dry, Cracked, Tired Feet | We Three Shanes11 Soothing Foot Soak Recipes (DIY). Ideas to Pamper Your Feet at Home! | Oh Mighty Health
Deodorize your feet with an Epsom salt and baking soda soak. Pour 1 cup (273 grams) of Epsom salt into a mason jar. Add 2 cups (360 grams) of baking soda and 25 drops of peppermint essential oil. Close and shake the jar to combine the ingredients. Stir 1/4 cup (68 grams) of the mixture into your next foot bath, then soak your feet in it for 15 to 20 minutes. Apply some moisturizer after drying off your feet.[2]
- You can use this foot soak once per week.
3
Relieve achy feet with vinegar and salt soak. Fill your foot tub with warm water, then stir in 2 tablespoons (30 milliliters) of apple cider vinegar and a handful of sea salt or Epsom salt. Soak your feet in the tub for 20 minutes. Prepare a second soak using cool water instead of warm water. Dip a towel into the cool water, wring it out, then wrap it around your feet for 5 minutes.[3]
- You can use this foot soak several times throughout the day if your feet are particularly inflamed or achy.
- Vinegar may sound like the last thing you'd want to put on your feet, but it actually helps reduce inflammation.
4
Soothe your feet with a peppermint foot scrub. Combine 1 cup (225 grams) of granulated sugar with 1/4 to 1/2 cup (50 to 100 grams) of coconut or olive oil. Stir in 3 to 5 drops of peppermint essential oil. Store the scrub in a wide-mouthed jar. Use a palmful each time you want to exfoliate your feet.[4]
- The scrub should feel grainy, like wet sand. If it is too dry for you, add more oil; if it is too wet, add more sugar.
- The peppermint essential oil will help cool and soothe your feet. Its refreshing aroma may help you feel more relaxed. It will also help your feet smell better!
5
Refresh your feet with a lemon foot scrub. Mix together 2 cups (450 grams) of granulated sugar with 1/4 to 1/3 cup (60 to 80 milliliters) of almond or coconut oil. Add 6 to 8 drops of lemon essential oil and stir again. Transfer the scrub to a wide-mouthed jar. Use a palmful the next time your exfoliate your feet.[5]
- The scrub should feel like wet sand. If it is too coarse for you, add more oil. If it is too wet, add more sugar.
- The lemon essential oil will help your feet feel more refreshed and smell fresh, too. The aroma will help your mind feel more awake, as well.
Advertisement
Community Q&A
Search
Question
How do you set up a foot spa machine?
Community Answer
First of all, plug in the machine. You dont want the plug to get wet with water and shock you. Then carefully pour water into the machine (optional- add Epsom salt), then you turn it on. Soak your feet for as long as desired.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 8Helpful 19
Question
What can you use if you don't have almond oil?
Community Answer
Some people use coconut oil as a substitute, but the effects are not as good.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 6Helpful 17
Question
Specifically, how can I make my feet softer for the rest of my life when I have hard skin at bottom of my feet?
Community Answer
Try regularly using a pumice stone. Heels that crack easily and get calluses can be improved by rubbing over them at the end of the shower, to remove the hard and dry dead skin. It does need regular upkeep, though.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 17Helpful 37
See more answers
Ask a Question
200 characters left
Include your email address to get a message when this question is answered.
Advertisement
Video
Tips
You can do a foot spa 2 to 3 times a week. You don't have to do the entire procedure (i.e.: doing a pedicure) every time, however.[6]
Thanks
Helpful0Not Helpful0
A foot spa is great for parties, sleepovers, or just an afternoon in.
Thanks
Helpful0Not Helpful0
Essential oils must be added to a carrier oil before using on skin.
Thanks
Helpful0Not Helpful0
Show More Tips
Submit a Tip
All tip submissions are carefully reviewed before being published
Name
Please provide your name and last initial
Submit
Thanks for submitting a tip for review!
Advertisement
Warnings
Do not use hot water, as this will cause you to feel lethargic and unrefreshed.
Thanks
Helpful5Not Helpful3
Don't let hard calluses, corns, or growths go unheeded. Seek out medical advice.
Thanks
Helpful2Not Helpful2
Advertisement
Things You'll Need
- Bowl or tub suitable for feet
- Warm water
- Essential oil, bubble bath, or other foot soaking mixture
- Foot scrub or manicure brush
- Lotion
- Clean towels
- Nail polish remover, nail polish, clippers, etc. (option, if doing a pedicure)
You Might Also Like
Advertisement
References
- ↑ https://health.clevelandclinic.org/foot-detox/
- ↑ https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/16940-dry-skin
- ↑ https://health.clevelandclinic.org/4-sure-fire-ways-you-can-avoid-stinky-feet/
- ↑ https://kidshealth.org/en/kids/feet-stink.html
- ↑ https://kidshealth.org/en/kids/feet-stink.html
- ↑ https://health.clevelandclinic.org/foot-detox/
About This Article
Co-authored by:
Renee Hughes
Certified Professional Aromatherapist
This article was co-authored by Renee Hughes. Renee Hughes is a Certified Professional Aromatherapist and the CEO of The Aromaspecialists. With more than seven years of experience, she specializes in teaching others how to use aromatherapy and become certified aromatherapists. Renee received her training from The New Eden School of Natural Health and Herbal Studies. She is also a Level 2 National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA) Certified Professional Aromatherapist and a NAHA Approved School Educator. This article has been viewed 698,942 times.
4 votes - 75%
Co-authors: 27
Updated: March 10, 2025
Views:698,942
Categories: Featured Articles | Spa Treatments
Article SummaryX
To make a foot spa, fill a plastic tub with warm water and 10 drops of essential oils such as peppermint or lavender for aromatherapy. To soften your feet, you can also add 1 cup of powdered milk and 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Then, soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes. To exfoliate your feet, try mixing 1 cup of sugar with 1/2 cup coconut oil and a few drops of peppermint oil. Use a handful of this mixture whenever you want smoother feet! Keep reading to learn how to create herbal soaks using steeped tea or how to deodorize your feet with baking soda!
Did this summary help you?
- Send fan mail to authors
Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 698,942 times.
Reader Success Stories
Ellen Davis
Apr 22, 2020
"I work in a sober house for women and I gave the old ladies that left the program a spa party. Now we have new..." more
More reader storiesHide reader stories
Did this article help you?
Advertisement