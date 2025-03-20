How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (2025)

This Minecraft tutorial explains how to craft a netherite sword with screenshots and step-by-step instructions.

In Minecraft, a netherite sword is a weapon that was added in the Nether Update (Minecraft 1.16). The netherite sword is the strongest sword in the game with +8 attack damage. Starting in Minecraft 1.20, the way to craft a netherite sword has changed and now includes the new smithing template as an ingredient.

Let's explore how to make a netherite sword.

Subscribe

Supported Platforms

A netherite sword is available in the following versions of Minecraft:

Platform Supported (Version*) Java Edition (PC/Mac) Yes ( 1.16 ) Pocket Edition (PE) Yes ( 1.16.0 ) Xbox 360 No Xbox One Yes ( 1.16.0 ) PS3 No PS4 Yes ( 1.16.0 ) Wii U No Nintendo Switch Yes ( 1.16.0 ) Windows 10 Edition Yes ( 1.16.0 ) Education Edition Yes ( 1.17.30 )

* The version that it was added or removed, if applicable.

NOTE: Pocket Edition (PE), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 Edition are now called Bedrock Edition. We will continue to show them individually for version history.

Where to find a Netherite Sword in Creative Mode

Java

PE

Xbox

PS

Nintendo

Win10

Edu Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.16 - 1.21.1 Combat Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Equipment Minecraft Xbox Editions Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Equipment Minecraft PS Editions Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Equipment Minecraft Nintendo Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Equipment Minecraft Windows 10 Edition Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Equipment See Also Minecraft Top 10 Most Powerful Weapons (And how to Get Them)How To Make The Best Possible Sword In Minecraft? (2023)10 Best Minecraft Sword Enchantments You Must UseHow to make the best sword in Minecraft Minecraft Education Edition Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu: Platform Version(s) Creative Menu Location 1.17.30 - 1.21.03 Equipment

Definitions Platform is the platform that applies.

is the platform that applies. Version(s) is the Minecraft version numbers where the item can be found in the menu location listed (we have tested and confirmed this version number).

is the Minecraft version numbers where the item can be found in the menu location listed (we have tested and confirmed this version number). Creative Menu Location is the location of the item in the Creative Inventory menu.

Required Materials to make a Netherite Sword

In Minecraft, these are the materials you can use to craft a netherite sword:

1 Netherite Ingot 1 Smithing Template 1 Diamond Sword

How to craft a Netherite Sword in Survival Mode

1. Open the Smithing Table Menu

First, open your Smithing Table so that you have an Upgrade Gear menu that looks like this:

2. Add Items to make a Netherite Sword

In the Upgrade menu, place 1 smithing template in the first box, 1 diamond sword in the second box, and 1 netherite ingot and in the third box. This is the Minecraft crafting recipe for a netherite sword.

Once you have placed the items, the netherite sword will appear in the result box.

3. Move the Netherite Sword to Inventory

Now, you can move the new item to your inventory.

Congratulations, you have made a netherite sword in Minecraft!

Item ID and Name

Java

PE

Xbox

PS

Nintendo

Win10

Edu Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: See Also Survive Minecraft's biggest dangers with this swords guide Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 1 Java 1.16 - 1.21.1 Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 0 1 PE 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Minecraft Xbox One In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 0 1 Xbox One 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Minecraft PS4 In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 0 1 PS4 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Minecraft Nintendo Switch In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 0 1 Switch 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Minecraft Windows 10 Edition In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 0 1 Windows 1.16.0 - 1.21.0 Minecraft Education Edition In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue: Item Description

(Minecraft ID Name) Data Value Stack Size Platform Version (s) Netherite Sword

(minecraft: netherite_ sword ) 0 1 Education 1.17.30 - 1.21.03

Definitions Description is what the item is called and ( Minecraft ID Name ) is the string value that is used in game commands .

is what the item is called and ( ) is the string value that is used in . Data Value (or damage value) identifies the variation of the block if more than one type exists for the Minecraft ID.

(or damage value) identifies the variation of the block if more than one type exists for the Minecraft ID. Stack Size is the maximum stack size for this item. While some items in Minecraft are stackable up to 64, other items can only be stacked up to 16 or 1. (NOTE: These stack sizes are for vanilla Minecraft only. If you are running a mod, some mods may change the stack size for an item.)

is the maximum stack size for this item. While some items in Minecraft are stackable up to 64, other items can only be stacked up to 16 or 1. (NOTE: These stack sizes are for vanilla Minecraft only. If you are running a mod, some mods may change the stack size for an item.) Platform is the platform that applies.

is the platform that applies. Version(s) is the Minecraft version numbers that the Minecraft ID and Name are valid for.

Give Command for Netherite Sword

Java

PE

Xbox

PS

Nintendo

Win10

Edu Give Command in Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) In Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) 1.16, 1.17, 1.18, 1.19, 1.20, 1.21 and 1.21.1, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 Give Command in Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) In Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 0 Give Command in Minecraft Xbox One In Minecraft Xbox One 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 0 Give Command in Minecraft PS4 In Minecraft PS4 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 0 Give Command in Minecraft Nintendo Switch In Minecraft Nintendo Switch 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.1, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 0 Give Command in Minecraft Windows 10 Edition In Minecraft Windows 10 Edition 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 0 Give Command in Minecraft Education Edition In Minecraft Education Edition 1.17.30, 1.18.32, 1.19.52, 1.20.10 and 1.21.03, the /give command for Netherite Sword is: /give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Attack Damage and Durability

Attack damage is the amount of damage the item will deal when attacking a mob.

Durability represents how long the item will last. For tools, weapons and transportation, durability is the number of useful actions before the item is destroyed. For armor items, durability is the number of hits (that can be blocked by armor) before the item is destroyed. So the higher the durability number, the longer the item will last.

The following table shows the attack damage and durability for each weapon in Minecraft:

Item Name Attack Damage Durability Netherite Sword 8 2031 Diamond Sword 7 1561 Bow <varies> 384 Crossbow <varies> 326 Iron Sword 6 250 Mace 6 250 Trident 9 250 Stone Sword 5 131 Wooden Sword 4 59 Golden Sword 4 32

Enchantments for Netherite Sword

In Minecraft, you can enchant a netherite sword with the following enchantments:

Enchantment Description Bane of Arthropods Increases attack damage against arthropods Curse of Vanishing Cursed item will disappear after player dies Fire Aspect Sets target on fire Knockback Increases knockback dealt (enemies repel backwards) Looting Increases amount of loot dropped when mob is killed Mending Uses xp to mend your tools, weapons and armor Sharpness Increases attack damage dealt to mobs Smite Increases attack damage against undead mobs Sweeping Edge Increases damage of sweep attack Unbreaking Increases durability of item, in effect, by decreasing the chance of the tool, weapon, or armor taking durability damage when used

Definitions Enchantment is what the enchantment is called.

is what the enchantment is called. Description is the description of what the enchantment does.

See a complete list of Minecraft Enchantments that is interactive and searchable.

Things to Make with Netherite Swords

You can use netherite swords to make items in Minecraft such as:

How to make an Enchanted Netherite Sword

Things to Do with Netherite Swords

Here are some activities that you can do with netherite swords in Minecraft: