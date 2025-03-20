How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (2025)

Table of Contents
Supported Platforms Where to find a Netherite Sword in Creative Mode Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) Minecraft Xbox Editions Minecraft PS Editions Minecraft Nintendo Minecraft Windows 10 Edition Minecraft Education Edition Required Materials to make a Netherite Sword How to craft a Netherite Sword in Survival Mode 1. Open the Smithing Table Menu 2. Add Items to make a Netherite Sword 3. Move the Netherite Sword to Inventory Item ID and Name Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) Minecraft Xbox One Minecraft PS4 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Minecraft Windows 10 Edition Minecraft Education Edition Give Command for Netherite Sword Give Command in Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) Give Command in Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) Give Command in Minecraft Xbox One Give Command in Minecraft PS4 Give Command in Minecraft Nintendo Switch Give Command in Minecraft Windows 10 Edition Give Command in Minecraft Education Edition Attack Damage and Durability Enchantments for Netherite Sword Things to Make with Netherite Swords Things to Do with Netherite Swords References

This Minecraft tutorial explains how to craft a netherite sword with screenshots and step-by-step instructions.

In Minecraft, a netherite sword is a weapon that was added in the Nether Update (Minecraft 1.16). The netherite sword is the strongest sword in the game with +8 attack damage. Starting in Minecraft 1.20, the way to craft a netherite sword has changed and now includes the new smithing template as an ingredient.

How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (1)

Let's explore how to make a netherite sword.

Supported Platforms

A netherite sword is available in the following versions of Minecraft:

PlatformSupported (Version*)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (3)Java Edition (PC/Mac)Yes (1.16)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (4)Pocket Edition (PE)Yes (1.16.0)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (5)Xbox 360No
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (6)Xbox OneYes (1.16.0)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (7)PS3No
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (8)PS4Yes (1.16.0)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (9)Wii UNo
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (10)Nintendo SwitchYes (1.16.0)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (11)Windows 10 EditionYes (1.16.0)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (12)Education EditionYes (1.17.30)

* The version that it was added or removed, if applicable.
NOTE: Pocket Edition (PE), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 Edition are now called Bedrock Edition. We will continue to show them individually for version history.

Where to find a Netherite Sword in Creative Mode

  • Java
  • PE
  • Xbox
  • PS
  • Nintendo
  • Win10
  • Edu

Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac)

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (13)Java Edition (PC/Mac)1.16 - 1.21.1How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (14)Combat

Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (15)Pocket Edition (PE)1.16.0 - 1.21.0How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (16)Equipment

Minecraft Xbox Editions

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (17)Xbox One1.16.0 - 1.21.0How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (18)Equipment

Minecraft PS Editions

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (19)PS41.16.0 - 1.21.0How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (20)Equipment

Minecraft Nintendo

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (21)Nintendo Switch1.16.0 - 1.21.0How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (22)Equipment

Minecraft Windows 10 Edition

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (23)Windows 10 Edition1.16.0 - 1.21.0How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (24)Equipment
Minecraft Education Edition

Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:

PlatformVersion(s)Creative Menu Location
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (25)Education Edition1.17.30 - 1.21.03How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (26)Equipment

Definitions

  • Platform is the platform that applies.
  • Version(s) is the Minecraft version numbers where the item can be found in the menu location listed (we have tested and confirmed this version number).
  • Creative Menu Location is the location of the item in the Creative Inventory menu.

Required Materials to make a Netherite Sword

In Minecraft, these are the materials you can use to craft a netherite sword:

1 Netherite Ingot1 Smithing Template1 Diamond Sword

How to craft a Netherite Sword in Survival Mode

1. Open the Smithing Table Menu

First, open your Smithing Table so that you have an Upgrade Gear menu that looks like this:

How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (30)

2. Add Items to make a Netherite Sword

In the Upgrade menu, place 1 smithing template in the first box, 1 diamond sword in the second box, and 1 netherite ingot and in the third box. This is the Minecraft crafting recipe for a netherite sword.

How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (31)

Once you have placed the items, the netherite sword will appear in the result box.

How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (32)

3. Move the Netherite Sword to Inventory

Now, you can move the new item to your inventory.

How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (33)

Congratulations, you have made a netherite sword in Minecraft!

Item ID and Name

  • Java
  • PE
  • Xbox
  • PS
  • Nintendo
  • Win10
  • Edu

Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac)

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (34)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		1How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (35)Java1.16 - 1.21.1

Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (36)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		01How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (37)PE1.16.0 - 1.21.0

Minecraft Xbox One

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (38)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		01How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (39)Xbox One1.16.0 - 1.21.0

Minecraft PS4

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (40)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		01How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (41)PS41.16.0 - 1.21.0

Minecraft Nintendo Switch

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (42)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		01How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (43)Switch1.16.0 - 1.21.0

Minecraft Windows 10 Edition

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (44)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		01How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (45)Windows1.16.0 - 1.21.0

Minecraft Education Edition

In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:

ItemDescription
(Minecraft ID Name)		Data ValueStack SizePlatformVersion(s)
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (46)Netherite Sword
(minecraft:netherite_sword)		01How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (47)Education1.17.30 - 1.21.03

Definitions

  • Description is what the item is called and (Minecraft ID Name) is the string value that is used in game commands.
  • Data Value (or damage value) identifies the variation of the block if more than one type exists for the Minecraft ID.
  • Stack Size is the maximum stack size for this item. While some items in Minecraft are stackable up to 64, other items can only be stacked up to 16 or 1. (NOTE: These stack sizes are for vanilla Minecraft only. If you are running a mod, some mods may change the stack size for an item.)
  • Platform is the platform that applies.
  • Version(s) is the Minecraft version numbers that the Minecraft ID and Name are valid for.

Give Command for Netherite Sword

  • Java
  • PE
  • Xbox
  • PS
  • Nintendo
  • Win10
  • Edu

Give Command in Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac)

In Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) 1.16, 1.17, 1.18, 1.19, 1.20, 1.21 and 1.21.1, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1

Give Command in Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)

In Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Give Command in Minecraft Xbox One

In Minecraft Xbox One 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Give Command in Minecraft PS4

In Minecraft PS4 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Give Command in Minecraft Nintendo Switch

In Minecraft Nintendo Switch 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.1, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Give Command in Minecraft Windows 10 Edition

In Minecraft Windows 10 Edition 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Give Command in Minecraft Education Edition

In Minecraft Education Edition 1.17.30, 1.18.32, 1.19.52, 1.20.10 and 1.21.03, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:

/give @p netherite_sword 1 0

Attack Damage and Durability

Attack damage is the amount of damage the item will deal when attacking a mob.

Durability represents how long the item will last. For tools, weapons and transportation, durability is the number of useful actions before the item is destroyed. For armor items, durability is the number of hits (that can be blocked by armor) before the item is destroyed. So the higher the durability number, the longer the item will last.

The following table shows the attack damage and durability for each weapon in Minecraft:

ItemNameAttack DamageDurability
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (48)Netherite Sword82031
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (49)Diamond Sword71561
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (50)Bow<varies>384
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (51)Crossbow<varies>326
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (52)Iron Sword6250
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (53)Mace6250
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (54)Trident9250
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (55)Stone Sword5131
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (56)Wooden Sword459
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (57)Golden Sword432

Enchantments for Netherite Sword

In Minecraft, you can enchant a netherite sword with the following enchantments:

EnchantmentDescription
Bane of ArthropodsIncreases attack damage against arthropods
Curse of VanishingCursed item will disappear after player dies
Fire AspectSets target on fire
KnockbackIncreases knockback dealt (enemies repel backwards)
LootingIncreases amount of loot dropped when mob is killed
MendingUses xp to mend your tools, weapons and armor
SharpnessIncreases attack damage dealt to mobs
SmiteIncreases attack damage against undead mobs
Sweeping EdgeIncreases damage of sweep attack
UnbreakingIncreases durability of item, in effect, by decreasing the chance of the tool, weapon, or armor taking durability damage when used

Definitions

  • Enchantment is what the enchantment is called.
  • Description is the description of what the enchantment does.

See a complete list of Minecraft Enchantments that is interactive and searchable.

Things to Make with Netherite Swords

You can use netherite swords to make items in Minecraft such as:

How to make an Enchanted Netherite Sword

Things to Do with Netherite Swords

Here are some activities that you can do with netherite swords in Minecraft:

How to Repair a SwordHow to Name a SwordHow to Use a Blast Furnace
How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (2025)

