How to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft (2025)

This Minecraft tutorial explains how to craft a netherite sword with screenshots and step-by-step instructions.
In Minecraft, a netherite sword is a weapon that was added in the Nether Update (Minecraft 1.16). The netherite sword is the strongest sword in the game with +8 attack damage. Starting in Minecraft 1.20, the way to craft a netherite sword has changed and now includes the new smithing template as an ingredient.
Let's explore how to make a netherite sword.
Supported Platforms
A netherite sword is available in the following versions of Minecraft:
|Platform
|Supported (Version*)
|Java Edition (PC/Mac)
|Yes (1.16)
|Pocket Edition (PE)
|Yes (1.16.0)
|Xbox 360
|No
|Xbox One
|Yes (1.16.0)
|PS3
|No
|PS4
|Yes (1.16.0)
|Wii U
|No
|Nintendo Switch
|Yes (1.16.0)
|Windows 10 Edition
|Yes (1.16.0)
|Education Edition
|Yes (1.17.30)
* The version that it was added or removed, if applicable.
NOTE: Pocket Edition (PE), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 Edition are now called Bedrock Edition. We will continue to show them individually for version history.
Where to find a Netherite Sword in Creative Mode
- Java
- PE
- Xbox
- PS
- Nintendo
- Win10
- Edu
Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac)
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|Java Edition (PC/Mac)
|1.16 - 1.21.1
|Combat
Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|Pocket Edition (PE)
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
|Equipment
Minecraft Xbox Editions
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|Xbox One
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
|Equipment
Minecraft PS Editions
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|PS4
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
|Equipment
Minecraft Nintendo
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|Nintendo Switch
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
|Equipment
Minecraft Windows 10 Edition
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|Windows 10 Edition
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
|Equipment
Minecraft Education Edition
Here is where you can find a netherite sword in the Creative Inventory menu:
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Creative Menu Location
|Education Edition
|1.17.30 - 1.21.03
|Equipment
Definitions
- Platform is the platform that applies.
- Version(s) is the Minecraft version numbers where the item can be found in the menu location listed (we have tested and confirmed this version number).
- Creative Menu Location is the location of the item in the Creative Inventory menu.
Required Materials to make a Netherite Sword
In Minecraft, these are the materials you can use to craft a netherite sword:
How to craft a Netherite Sword in Survival Mode
1. Open the Smithing Table Menu
First, open your Smithing Table so that you have an Upgrade Gear menu that looks like this:
2. Add Items to make a Netherite Sword
In the Upgrade menu, place 1 smithing template in the first box, 1 diamond sword in the second box, and 1 netherite ingot and in the third box. This is the Minecraft crafting recipe for a netherite sword.
Once you have placed the items, the netherite sword will appear in the result box.
3. Move the Netherite Sword to Inventory
Now, you can move the new item to your inventory.
Congratulations, you have made a netherite sword in Minecraft!
Item ID and Name
- Java
- PE
- Xbox
- PS
- Nintendo
- Win10
- Edu
Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac)
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|1
|Java
|1.16 - 1.21.1
Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|0
|1
|PE
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
Minecraft Xbox One
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|0
|1
|Xbox One
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
Minecraft PS4
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|0
|1
|PS4
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
Minecraft Nintendo Switch
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|0
|1
|Switch
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
Minecraft Windows 10 Edition
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|0
|1
|Windows
|1.16.0 - 1.21.0
Minecraft Education Edition
In Minecraft, a netherite sword has the following Name, ID and DataValue:
|Item
|Description
(Minecraft ID Name)
|Data Value
|Stack Size
|Platform
|Version(s)
|Netherite Sword
(minecraft:
|0
|1
|Education
|1.17.30 - 1.21.03
Definitions
- Description is what the item is called and (Minecraft ID Name) is the string value that is used in game commands.
- Data Value (or damage value) identifies the variation of the block if more than one type exists for the Minecraft ID.
- Stack Size is the maximum stack size for this item. While some items in Minecraft are stackable up to 64, other items can only be stacked up to 16 or 1. (NOTE: These stack sizes are for vanilla Minecraft only. If you are running a mod, some mods may change the stack size for an item.)
- Platform is the platform that applies.
- Version(s) is the Minecraft version numbers that the Minecraft ID and Name are valid for.
Give Command for Netherite Sword
- Java
- PE
- Xbox
- PS
- Nintendo
- Win10
- Edu
Give Command in Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac)
In Minecraft Java Edition (PC/Mac) 1.16, 1.17, 1.18, 1.19, 1.20, 1.21 and 1.21.1, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1
Give Command in Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)
In Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1 0
Give Command in Minecraft Xbox One
In Minecraft Xbox One 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1 0
Give Command in Minecraft PS4
In Minecraft PS4 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1 0
Give Command in Minecraft Nintendo Switch
In Minecraft Nintendo Switch 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.1, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1 0
Give Command in Minecraft Windows 10 Edition
In Minecraft Windows 10 Edition 1.16.0, 1.17.0, 1.18.0, 1.19.0, 1.20.0 and 1.21.0, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1 0
Give Command in Minecraft Education Edition
In Minecraft Education Edition 1.17.30, 1.18.32, 1.19.52, 1.20.10 and 1.21.03, the /give command for Netherite Sword is:
/give @p netherite_sword 1 0
Attack Damage and Durability
Attack damage is the amount of damage the item will deal when attacking a mob.
Durability represents how long the item will last. For tools, weapons and transportation, durability is the number of useful actions before the item is destroyed. For armor items, durability is the number of hits (that can be blocked by armor) before the item is destroyed. So the higher the durability number, the longer the item will last.
The following table shows the attack damage and durability for each weapon in Minecraft:
|Item
|Name
|Attack Damage
|Durability
|Netherite Sword
|8
|2031
|Diamond Sword
|7
|1561
|Bow
|<varies>
|384
|Crossbow
|<varies>
|326
|Iron Sword
|6
|250
|Mace
|6
|250
|Trident
|9
|250
|Stone Sword
|5
|131
|Wooden Sword
|4
|59
|Golden Sword
|4
|32
Enchantments for Netherite Sword
In Minecraft, you can enchant a netherite sword with the following enchantments:
|Enchantment
|Description
|Bane of Arthropods
|Increases attack damage against arthropods
|Curse of Vanishing
|Cursed item will disappear after player dies
|Fire Aspect
|Sets target on fire
|Knockback
|Increases knockback dealt (enemies repel backwards)
|Looting
|Increases amount of loot dropped when mob is killed
|Mending
|Uses xp to mend your tools, weapons and armor
|Sharpness
|Increases attack damage dealt to mobs
|Smite
|Increases attack damage against undead mobs
|Sweeping Edge
|Increases damage of sweep attack
|Unbreaking
|Increases durability of item, in effect, by decreasing the chance of the tool, weapon, or armor taking durability damage when used
Definitions
- Enchantment is what the enchantment is called.
- Description is the description of what the enchantment does.
See a complete list of Minecraft Enchantments that is interactive and searchable.
Things to Make with Netherite Swords
You can use netherite swords to make items in Minecraft such as:
Things to Do with Netherite Swords
Here are some activities that you can do with netherite swords in Minecraft: