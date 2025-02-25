How to make the best sword in Minecraft (2025)

Minecraft is more than just a game. It is a sandbox of infinite possibilities, allowing you to create your own world and go on thrilling adventures. From crafting cozy cottages and farms to grand castles and dungeons, the creative potential is only limited by a player's own creativity. While exploring the biomes of Minecraft along the way, you will encounter a multitude of mobs, ranging from friendly animals and villagers to hostile and formidable bosses.

To survive in the challenging world of Minecraft, you need essential tools and weapons, with the sword being a paramount asset. This versatile weapon serves well when taking on enemies. However, not all swords are created equally, as they come in various tiers and enchantments.

In this article, we will attempt to create the best sword in Minecraft. We look at how to make the netherite sword exceptional, explain the crafting process, and look into its enchantment possibilities.

Creating the most OP sword in Minecraft

What is a netherite sword?

The netherite sword is the mightiest and most durable weapon in Minecraft, dealing 9 damage per hit in Bedrock Edition and 8 damage per hit in Java Edition. With 2032 durability points in Bedrock Edition and 2031 durability points in Java Edition, it has the best longevity even without unbreaking enchantment.

The netherite sword has distinctive properties that place it above its counterparts. Firstly, it is resistant to fire and lava, ensuring players can get it back even in it falls into the latter. Secondly, it has a higher knockback resistance, helping players during enemy attacks.

How to craft a netherite sword

To craft a netherite sword in Minecraft, you will require four items: a diamond sword, a netherite ingot, a netherite upgrade smithing template, and a smithing table. Craft a diamond sword by placing two diamonds and a stick vertically on a crafting table.

Forge a netherite ingot by arranging four netherite scraps and four gold ingots in a 2x2 square on a crafting table.

Craft a smithing table by placing two iron ingots and four wooden planks in a 2x2 square on a crafting table4.

To upgrade your diamond sword to a netherite sword, you will need a newly added netherite upgrade smithing template, which you can find in bastions in the nether.

Place the diamond sword, netherite ingot, and smithing template on the smithing table. The resultant netherite sword can be collected from the right-most slot. If you already have some enchantments on your original diamond sword, it will carry over to the netherite sword.

How to enchant a netherite sword

Enchanting your netherite sword necessitates two items: an enchanting table and lapis lazuli. Craft an enchanting table by placing a book, two diamonds, and four obsidian blocks on a crafting table in a specific pattern. Acquire lapis lazuli by mining its ore with a stone pickaxe or something better.

To enchant the netherite sword, place it and some lapis lazuli on the enchanting table. The former occupies the first slot, while the latter takes the second slot. You will be presented with three random enchantments to choose from. The enchantment cost relies on your experience level and the number of bookshelves around the enchanting table.

Alternatively, you can trade enchanting books from villagers to get the specific enchantment you want. It is a lengthy process to set up the villager trading hall, but it will prove beneficial throughout your Minecraft world.

To make the most overpowered sword, apply these enchantments:

Sharpness: Increases the sword's damage by 0.5 per level up to level 5. Sweeping Edge: Augments sweeping attacks' damage by 50% per level up to level 3. Looting: Boosts the loot dropped by mobs killed with the sword by 1 per level up to level 3. Fire Aspect: Inflicts 4 seconds of fire damage per level up to level 2. Unbreaking: Enhances the sword's durability by 100% per level up to level 3. Mending: Repairs the sword using experience orbs obtained from killing mobs or mining ores.

The netherite sword reigns supreme in its category in Minecraft, with unmatched attack damage, durability, and enchantability. Furthermore, the weapon's fire and lava immunity makes it a perfect choice for your nether adventures.

