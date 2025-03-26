How to Pick the Best Microcurrent Device for a Sculpting Facial At-Home (2025)

The beauty industry is overflowing with gadgets and gizmos that claim to keep our skin in perfect condition. From Sabrina Carpenter’s red light therapy wand to Hailey Bieber’s electroporation device, it’s safe to say that high-tech beauty tools have officially infiltrated the homes of every high-end celeb and skincare fanatic alike.

One of our favorite face-snatching tools? The microcurrent device—which board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick explains, “works by sending gentle electrical currents through the skin to stimulate muscle contraction and improve circulation, leading to a more toned and youthful appearance. " NuFace, Foreo, and ZIIP are just a few of the trendy brands offering up the impressive microcurrent technology at home. But with so many different versions available, figuring out which microcurrent device is the best for you can be tricky.

To help make your quest a little easier and resolve any lingering skepticism, we’ve tapped three board-certified dermatologists to explain how microcurrent devices work, their benefits, and how to choose the right device for you.

What is Microcurrent?

Let’s talk science for a minute. “A microcurrent is a low-level electrical current that stimulates facial muscles and boosts collagen and elastin production, helping to lift, firm, and contour the skin,” explains Dr. Garshick. By adding the electrical element into hand-held skincare devices, you can now easily exercise your facial muscles to strengthen and tighten the skin from the comfort of your home.

“Electrical stimulation has long been used in medicine to help stimulate muscles in conditions like Bell’s palsy,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. Now, we’ve taken the technology into our own hands (literally), at a lower level that “mimics the body’s natural electrical signals,” adds Dr. Angela Brimhall, the founder of Sage Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Clinic.

With consistent use, the microcurrents will target any signs of anti-aging (think: wrinkles, sagging, fine lines) and work to reverse the damage. More on that below!

What are the Benefits?

Per the experts, microcurrent devices boast an impressive list of anti-aging benefits with consistent use over time. First and foremost, the tool rivals the results of Botox and filler with its lifting and firming abilities. From snatched cheekbones to a sharp jawline, microcurrent devices can seriously contour the face.

The device also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and enhances skin elasticity by smoothing the currents over the skin. And for a youthful glow, it boosts overall radiance due to the increased circulation and collagen production.

Finally, recent studies have shown that microcurrents can help accelerate wound healing and reduce inflammation, says Brimhall.

At-Home vs. Professional Treatment

The main difference between at-home microcurrent devices and professional treatment comes down to the strength of the currents and the subsequent length of results. “In-office treatments tend to have higher energy levels,” says Zeichner. “The at-home devices have lower energy levels that can be used safely by unsupervised consumers.”

The stronger currents used by professionals are also usually combined with additional in-office skincare treatments, “often yielding more immediate and significant results,” explains Brimhall.

Garshick adds that while professional use of microcurrents may be “longer-lasting,” the at-home devices are much more convenient and do provide cumulative benefits over time—they just require consistent use to maintain those results.

Who Is It For?

Before diving into an at-home microcurrent routine, consider if this treatment is right for you and your skin goals. “The best candidates for microcurrent technology are people who are just starting to experience sagging of the skin,” says Zeichner. In order to maximize results, it’s important to stick to your regimen. “It will take several months of continuous use before you start to notice any benefits, and you will have to continue with it as long as you want to maintain improvements.”

How to Pick a Device

As we know by now, consistency is key when it comes to microcurrent. To ensure that you’re keeping up with your practice, ease of use is a huge factor in choosing which microcurrent device is best for you. “Look for user-friendly devices that fit into your routine,” suggests Brimhall. Different devices have different regimens. You can check to see how many steps are vital to the sculpting process and how often you have to repeat them. For ultra-easy use, some tools even connect to an app that helps guide you through the experience and offers different settings to target different areas of the face.

Microcurrent devices come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s also important to identify your specific skin goals before buying. Looking for a heavy lift? Maybe a higher electrical current is better for you. Need a tool great for on-the-go? Try to find a smaller device that you can throw right into your purse. “Some devices feature additional therapies like LED,” says Brimhall, so check for extra features for enhanced results as well.

Finally, all microcurrent devices require a conductivity gel to be applied before use. The gel will “allow the energy to penetrate the skin,” says Zeichner. To save yourself some time (and money), Garshick suggests making sure you’re getting a device that comes with the gel, so you don’t have to purchase it separately.

How to Use

Using a microcurrent device is quite straightforward. First, start with clean and dry skin. Next, apply a conductive gel to facilitate the current. This can be applied in large quantities all over the face before using your device or in smaller sections as you target different areas. If the gel is not applied or dries down before reaching the area with your device, “you likely will experience a mild shock or stinging sensation,” warns Zeichner.

Now comes the exciting part. Turn the device on and gently glide it along your face, following the recommended lifting motions. Both Garshick and Brimhall share that the entire sculpting process can take anywhere between five and 20 minutes, depending on your goals. “After treatment, remove excess gel and follow up with moisturizer,” adds Brimhall.

Most importantly, repeat this process every day. “Consistency is key for visible results,” shares Garshick. Within a few months, your skin will appear more smooth, lifted, and glowing from within!

The Final Takeaway

Long story short, at-home microcurrent devices are all about the long game. They’re a popular treatment that can effectively diminish wrinkles, lift and firm skin, increase collagen production and elasticity, and accelerate wound healing over time. While the low-level currents make the tool very safe to use at home, it’s important to follow your chosen device’s instructions closely and consult your dermatologist beforehand. While we can’t stop our skin from aging, we can do our best to minimize the visible signs—and that’s what microcurrent devices do best.