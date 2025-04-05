How To Play DOOM 3 In VR On Oculus Quest 1 & 2 (EASY - 2022) (2025)

In This Guide: How To Setup The Doom 3 Quest Mod, Creating The “Base” Folder And Copying The Game Files To Play Doom 3 VR On Your Quest Within 10 Min Max!

Dr Beef has made it clear to us that he is a specialist importing legendary games to virtual reality, and now it is Doom 3’s turn.

And thanks to this developer we have been able to enjoy titles like Quake 1 and 2, Half-Life or Original Doom, in VR on our Oculus Quest.

In this way, we can remember the good times that these classics gave us, feel them in the first person, and enjoy them without cables anywhere, thanks to VR and Oculus Quest.

Step 4 and Step 5 is tricky, so we added dedicated videos explaining those steps. Because We want to make sure that Doom 3 In VR runs perfectly on your Oculus Quest 1 & 2 without any errors

Other than that, installing it on your Quest is quite simple and we will tell you how to do it. So Are You Ready To Raise Some Hell?

If you experience any kind of motion sickness then this guide will definitely help you with 9 Ultimate Tips on How to Prevent Motion Sickness in VR Forever!

Doom 3 Quest VR - Release Trailer

Here’s How to Install and Play Doom 3 in VR on Oculus Quest 1 & 2



Requirements:

Step 1: Buy And Install DOOM 3 On Your PC

Step 2: Setup SideQuest To Install Doom3Quest Mod

Step 3: Download Doom3Quest Through SideQuest

Step 4: Creating The "BASE" Folder On Your Oculus Quest

Step 5: Copying The Game Files And Playing Doom 3 In VR On Quest



Obviously have an Oculus Quest 1 or 2. A PC with Sidequest installed. If you have never installed it, I leave you a perfectly explained guide here . Have a copy of the original game. Beware, it only works with the normal version, not with the BFG edition.

Step 1: Buy And Install DOOM 3 On Your PC

In order to play Doom 3 In VR using the VR mod, first, we need to buy and install the original copy of Doom 3, available for purchase either on Steam or at any key store you trust.

Beware, it only works with the normal version, not with the BFG edition.

Step 2: Setup SideQuest To Install Doom3Quest Mod

If you’re not familiar with side loading and side quest and want to try Doom 3 in VR for yourself, it’s effortless to get it all set up.

So I’ve linked a couple of tutorials onhow to start sideloading. It takes maybe five to ten minutes max to get it all set up and running.

Here’s the link:

Step 3: Download Doom3Quest Through SideQuest

After Setting up Sidequest, ensure that your quest is still connected and that you have a green light in the top right-hand corner of sidequest. Please refer to this guide.

Now Here’s the Link to Download Doom3Quest Mod. Click “Install Latest Or Download App” while your quest is still connected to sidequest.

This step will install Doom3Quest Mod on your Oculus Quest without any errors.

Step 4: Creating The “BASE” Folder On Your Oculus Quest

Run the mod on your Oculus Quest, you will find it in the Unknown Sources section. The game will not run, but this will create a folder on our headset where we will then upload the game files.

Now, locate the folder on your PC where you have installed the game, by default the path should be the following:

« C:/Program Files (x86)/Steam /steamApps/common/Doom3/ »

and then open the folder called “BASE”.

Now, open the Quest or Quest 2 Drive that will appear on your PC while you are connected with sidequest and find the Doom3Quest folder and open the folder named “BASE”.

Step 5: Copying The Game Files And Playing Doom 3 In VR On Quest

Now from the BASE folder of the PC game that we had opened, select all the files that end with the .pk4 extension.

Drag or copy & paste all the selected files to your Oculus Quest’s Doom3Quest folder (please refer to the video above)

When they have finished copying, we can unplug our Oculus Quest from the PC and start Doom 3 VR game from the Unknown sources section.

Doom3Quest: Oculus Quest 1 & 2 Controls

If you dive a bit through the community of this game you will be able to add more modifications such as HD textures and they will also work with this Dr Beef mod.

Although we only recommend putting them with Oculus Quest 2, since the first version of the Oculus Quest will surely have performance problems.

If you have any questions, you can put them down here in the comments. I hope you enjoy this classic on your Oculus Quest and we’ll be on the lookout for new ones.

Until Then STAY STRONG VR ARMY!

